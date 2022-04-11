100 years ago
The large audience in attendance last night at the Mission being given at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church were held spellbound by the speaker, Father Lawrence Finnerty. After portraying the glorious dignity in which the Savior had elevated Christian Womanhood, he denounced in no uncertain terms the modern evils that are dragging her from her lofty pedestal and destroying the very foundation of the nation, the Christian family.
April 5, 1922
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Expressing opposition to everything that the Ku Klux Klan stand for, Federal Judge James B. Wilson, of the Northern District of Texas, in an address before the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce, last night, declared that Senator Culbertson "did not miss if far" when he said that if permitted to continue the Klan would soon overthrow the government. Senator Culbertson said that it was nothing more than a form of anarchy.
April 5, 1922
TUSKEGEE, Ala. — Thousands of white and colored people from this section and from many parts of the United States gathered here today for the unveiling of a statue to Booker T. Washington, the great Negro educator and founder of Tuskegee Institute.
A letter was read from President Harding, highly commending the work of Booker T. Washington and paying tribute to the man himself.
April 5, 1922
DALLAS, Texas — The Ku Klux Klan in Dallas was asked to disband today by Mayor S.R. Aldredge, in a statement in which he also requested all municipal employees who are members of the Klan to resign from that organization at once.
"The Ku Klux Klan is a mistake and should have no place among us, " Mayor Aldredge said.
April 6, 1922
Roy L. Kittinger, the "dare-devil human fly," who will be remembered by many as the youngster who thrilled an immense crowd here last summer, when he crawled up the walls of the Farmers and Merchants National Bank building, was in town yesterday and made arrangements for a similar exhibition of wall scaling here during the coming summer for the benefit of the South End Hose Company. He probably will tackle the Handley Library when he next appears in Winchester.
The "Fly" said that he has recently purchased an airplane, in which he is performing some unusual feats. He now jumps from an airplane into an automobile and then back into the plane.
April 6, 1922
RICHMOND — Although the thin gray ranks are being diminished every year, the United Confederate reunion to be held in Richmond in June is to be the most elaborate affair ever planned here. It will be the first time the veterans from other states will have an opportunity of visiting the Confederate Memorial Institute and seeing the new equestrian statue of General "Stonewall" Jackson here.
April 6, 1922
Improvements have begun in the Hotel Jack annex, corner of West Piccadilly street and Indian alley calling for the fitting up of three large-sized offices in the basement of the building. The main entrance will be from Piccadilly street.
April 6, 1922
Eighty-seven percent of the membership of the Rotary Club of Winchester was present at the annual meeting held last night at the residence of Rotarian Lewis Marshall Baker, corner of Washington and Water streets.
Since the formation some months ago, the Rotary Club has been using the quarters of the Fairfax Club on Water Street as a place of meeting but these quarters have been found to be insufficient for the club's needs. Arrangements have been made to secure the third floor of the Farmers and Merchants National Bank building on Main street.
There are at present thirty-nine members of the Rotary Club of Winchester.
April 7, 1922
An aviator who flew over Winchester and the nearby surrounding country this morning attracted more than usual attention because of the fact that he was flying low and spectators had little or no difficulty in getting a good view of the machine and the pilot.
The aviator brought his machine down on the Handley land, northeast of town and remained there a short time making some adjustments and then rose as gracefully as a bird and started off on a bee-line south of Winchester. H.B. Dunlap, who was working in a field nearby, said the machine flew not more than ten feet over his head.
April 8, 1922
75 years ago
Fire which started about noon Sunday near the motorcycle race track on the Sulphur Spring Road burned over approximately 650 acres and razed two vacant houses before being brought under control early this morning after reaching the Senseny Road.
The main property owners over whose lands the fire burned were Wilbur Carpenter, Holmes Carper and G.W. Forney. The fire warden estimated that 250 acres burned was woodland.
April 7, 1947
Except for out-of-state calls, Winchester was not affected by the telephone strike reported strangling the communication system of most of the country today. Calls in Winchester and to all state points were going through as usual but S.R. Sammis, business manager of the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company in Winchester, stated that generally speaking only emergency calls are getting through to other states.
April 7, 1947
The Winchester Bus Company will start operating in Kernstown again shortly according to an announcement this morning by R.D. Kern, manager.
The local bus company has signed a 99 year lease with Atlantic Greyhound, holders of the franchise to Kernstown, permitting city buses to operate to that community.
The only stipulation to the lease is that the company must make 25 trips daily. The fare to Kernstown will be 20 cents. The fare as far as the Middle Road will continue to be 10 cents as it is elsewhere in the city.
April 9, 1947
If the weather trend is normal, Winchester's 20th annual Apple Blossom Festival may be over before the first blossoms start appearing in apple orchards in this area.
The earliest varieties of apples started showing green tips last Sunday, and if progress is normal, blossoms are not expected to appear until around May 6. The festival this year is scheduled for May 1 and 2.
April 10, 1947
50 years ago
A two-pronged program for the development of parks and recreation in Frederick County was announced today by the board of supervisors.
The program calls for creation of five district parks, and a 10-year plan for a central park.
Each park is planned for a 40-50 acre site. The first will be launched this year.
April 11, 1972
25 years ago
There's not much left for Winchester-area fruit-growers to do except watch dead buds fall to the ground and hope what's left won't be destroyed by another freeze.
Peach crops in the northern Shenandoah Valley were zapped this week by freezing temperatures, and orchardists are expecting to watch the blossoms shrivel and drop within the next two weeks.
Apples, they said, were not as vulnerable as peaches, so a full crop could be harvested if the mercury doesn't plummet again.
Wednesday's early-morning temperatures sank into the low 20s.
April 11, 1997
