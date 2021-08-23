100 years ago
Nearly all the cases of typhoid fever, now under treatment in Winchester have been traced to Opequon creek, according to Dr. F.W. Boland, local sanitary inspector. The disease is principally among children and Dr. Boland said today he had made inquiries and found that all with one or two exceptions had been bathing recently in the Opequon.
It is believed that the creek is more or less polluted by reason of cesspools and pits draining in that direction.
Aug. 17, 1921
The school trustees of Gainesboro District will offer for sale in front of the Court House in Winchester, on Saturday, Aug. 27, the Cross Roads school building, located on the road leading from Hayfield to the North Frederick turnpike.
The trustees of Back Creek District will offer for said sale on the same date and at the same place the Gap School house, located on the south side of the Northwestern Grade in Back Creek District.
The trustees of Opequon District will offer for sale on the same date in front of the courthouse the Pine Top school house, located on the road leading from the Dunkard Church to Reliance; and the Refuge school house located on the road leading from Stephens City to Neneveh.
The buildings will be sold for cash.
Aug. 18, 1921
Workmen were today putting the finishing touches on some very attractive improvements that have been under way for sometime at the drugstore of Franck Baker and Son on North Main street by which the floor space of the store has been greatly increased.
One large room just back of the main store has been given over entirely as a department for medicines and the compounding of prescriptions.
One of the most novel additions is a cigar case, which is so arranged that the plate glass front opens by a knob being turned and the purchaser makes his own selection of "smokes." The case is the first one of the kind installed in Virginia by the manufacturers.
Aug. 19, 1921
A young white man living near Grimes was arrested this morning by Sheriff Pannett on a warrant charging him with manufacturing alcoholic liquor.
Sheriff Pannett said he did not find a still at the place, but there was about a barrel of a mixture known as "old hen", which had become sour. A jugful of the liquor was brought to town to be used as evidence. Those who "whiffed" it said it did not appeal to them.
Aug. 19, 1921
It has recently been learned here that the Red Cross Chapter of Front Royal and Warren County has presented a handsome silver loving cup to Dr. E.C. Stuart of this city in recognition of the services that have been rendered to the chapter in Front Royal in its work in that community. For some years past Dr. Stuart has been conducting tonsil clinics at Front Royal. These clinics have been held two or three times during the year, and citizens of Warren county have received an immense amount of relief without cost.
He has frequently been assisted at these clinics by nurses from Winchester Memorial Hospital, and at the last one Miss Ann L. Carson was one of those who assisted.
Aug. 19, 1921
There was a sudden cessation of swimming and bathing in the Shenandoah River near Harpers Ferry, W.Va., last week when it became known that an alligator had escaped from a show and had crawled into the river.
Those with and without bathing suits made a frantic scramble for the shore, leaving the alligator in full control of the water. "Snapper" Roderick, a local fisherman, was sent for and the reptile finally was hooked and dragged ashore only slightly injured. It has been added to Leo O'Brien's museum at Harpers Ferry.
Aug. 22, 1921
Gus Luckinbill, weather prophet of the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad Co. at Pottsville, Pa., declared that the coldest winter in 25 years is approaching. There will be numerous blizzards, he warns railroad men, when it will be difficult to keep traffic open.
"Plain bunk," said James H. Spencer, chief of the Baltimore branch of the U.S. Weather Bureau.
"It is absolutely impossible for any man, no matter who or what he is, to tell what the weather will be more than a few days ahead "
Aug. 22, 1921
75 years ago
A certificate of incorporation for Henkel-Harris Co. has been filed in the city clerk's office here.
The firm, with principal offices in Winchester, was incorporated to manufacture, reproduce, finish and repair furniture of all kinds; to buy and sell at whole-sale and retail; engage in cabinet making; to buy, sell and remove timber for manufacture into lumber for the above purpose, and to manufacture from woods, plastics and metals.
Maximum capital stock is $50,000 and minimum $5,000 divided into shares of $25 each common stock.
Carroll H. Henkel, Baltimore, is listed as president, and John E. Harris of this city as vice president and general manager.
Aug. 15, 1946
The 92 Winchester and Frederick County men who gave their lives during World War II were honored in an impressive memorial service yesterday evening on the esplanade of the Handley High School.
The Rev. William J. Hadden, pastor of the Cork Street Christian Church, memorial speaker, paid tribute to the noble fight against aggression and the racial superiority creed taught by the Nazis.
Aug. 15, 1946
In a concerted effort to obtain depositions concerning war crimes and atrocities, the War Department is releasing the names of 22,661 veterans of the U.S. Army and Navy, and civilians, who were Prisoners of War of Japan,it was announced today by Col. A.M Wilson Jr. commanding officer, Virginia Military District. These depositions are to be used in the War Crimes at Tokyo.
Twenty-nine persons are listed as having Virginia addresses. Ernest A. Stotler of 412 Highland Avenue was the only Winchester man listed.
Aug. 16, 1946
Seventy-one Bahamans arrived in Winchester yesterday afternoon and will be ready for work in the apple orchards Monday morning. Others are expected to arrive tomorrow. They will be housed at the Emergency Farm Labor Center on Fairmont Avenue Extended.
Another 100 will be brought in about the middle of September which will make a total of 200 Bahamans available for harvesting apples and other crops this fall.
Aug. 17, 1946
Garland Snapp and James Swing, managers of the "Shady Ramble" farm near Relief anticipate a 3,000 bushel crop of peaches this year.
Some of the fruit is the largest ever seen in that section of the county. For example, they are exhibiting one Hale peach which weights 1 pound 9 ounces. They have also found an Elberta that tipped the scales several ounces over a pound.
The entire crop is being disposed of to a cannery at Timberville.
Aug. 22, 1946
50 years ago
The Virginia Crop Reporting Service estimates Virginia's 1971 apple crop to be slightly larger than last year and the best crop Virginia has produced since 1954.
In contrast to the 1954 apple crop when the York variety was king, the 1971 production estimates place the Red Delicious variety far ahead of the York in volume.
In 1954 there were approximately 2,000 Virginia apple growers with around two million apple trees. Now there are approximately 800 growers with around one and one-half million apple trees.
Aug. 23, 1971
25 years ago
BERRYVILLE — Alecia Shulz was crowned Little Miss Clarke County Fair Monday evening. The 4-year-old, dressed in a purple flowered dress with a white pinafore, didn't show an ounce of nervousness during the competition at the grandstand of the Clarke County Fairgrounds.
The miniature crown was placed on top of Alecia's head of brown curls by Miss Clarke County Fair, 1996, Amy Thompson, who was crowned on Sunday night.
Alecia is the daughter of J.D. and JoAnne Schulz of Berryville.
Aug. 20, 1996
