100 years ago
NORFOLK — Three days of searching, in which many automobile parties joined yesterday, had failed to find the spot where a huge meteor came to earth last Thursday night, after a flight through southern skies, noticed by people throughout Southern Virginia and North Carolina. Reports received here the morning after the meteor’s flight said it had struck the earth in Nottoway County, but newspaper men who went to that vicinity failed to locate it. The general belief expressed today was that the meteor was a gaseous body which dissolved with explosive effect when it struck the earth.
May 15, 1922
Mr. C. A. Bahlman, the genial and popular proprietor of Bahlman’s pool rooms on North Main Street, is rejoicing in the possession of a newly-acquired pet in the shape of a beautiful parrot. The brilliant-hued jungle-bird was obtained several days ago, and Mr.Bahlman installed it in a place of honor at his home on West Cork Street. The parrot soon gave evidence that it possessed a lurid and extensive vocabulary and Mr. Balhman and members of his family were delighted with their pet.
That is, until yesterday. Then something happened. Mr. Balhman was caressing the bird and whispering honeyed words in its beak, when, suddenly, it turned and bit him on the head. And it was no gentle peck, either. It was a real bite, and Mr. Bahlman had to go to a doctor to have it attended to.
May 16, 1922
The rain that began falling early this morning is the first of any consequence to fall in the immediate vicinity of Winchester for more than a month. Some old-time residents refer to the present precipitation as the annual “sheep-shearing” rain or the “snowball” rain.
May 17, 1922
At a meeting held in the Hotel Holtzman on May 14, an amateur baseball league was organized, to be known as the Shenandoah Valley League. The teams comprising this league are Woodstock, managed by Houston Newman; Front Royal, managed by E.T. Whitworth; Strasburg, managed by Dr. C.E. Miller; Harrisonburg, managed by A.O. Dovel; New Market, managed by C.H. Ziegler, and Wincheser, managed by W.B. Breckenridge.
Dr. E.C. Yost was elected president of the league.
Winchester is the largest town in the valley and this, connected with the fact that a local man, Dr. Yost, has been honored with being made the president of the league, should make it the very “baseball hot-bed” of the Shenandoah Valley.
May 19, 1922
With interest increasing in national baseball games, local radio fans are daily receiving scores and details of stellar plays on the big league diamonds, and Winchester and Frederick County radio parties are adding to their numbers almost daily. There are about 25 receiving stations in the city and county at present.
May 19, 1922
Under the personal direction of Chief of Police M.A. Doran, 17 gallons of moonshine whiskey was poured into a sink in the fire-room of the City Hall early this afternoon.
Several thirsty souls, who witnessed the performance were seen to leave the City Hall with big tears in their eyes.
H.B. Smith, the state Prohibition Commissioner, sent instructions to Chief Doran to pour the “moon” into the sewer. This was accordingly done today.
While the liquor was being dumped and for some time thereafter, the basement and the main floor of the City Hall reeked with the odor of the stuff, the very air being charged with the pungent smell. Some of the liquor had the odor of a good grade of moonshine, but most of it was concocted from ingredients that are guaranteed to make a man fight his grandmother.
May 19, 1922
Mr. and Mrs. William Norman Graber, of 121 South Market St., are receiving congratulations on account of the birth of a fine boy baby on Wednesday. The new arrival tipped the scales at 12 pounds.
Mr. Graber is a well-known young telegraph operator and is connected with the Winchester office of the Western Union Telegraph Co.
Mrs. Graber was formerly Miss Chloe Pangle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James M. Pangle of this city.
May 20, 1922
A message today from Whitacre states that Lee N. Whitacre, a prominent resident of that place, is ill at his home and seems to have symptoms of typhoid fever. Dr. Offutt is attending him.
May 20, 1922
75 years ago
One hundred and four seniors are candidates for graduation this spring in the five Frederick County high schools.
Stephens City High School will have the largest graduating class. Principal R.E. Alyor reported that 52 are eligible to receive diplomas there. The smallest class will be at Gore High School where there are only nine seniors.
Fourteen seniors will graduate at Gainesboro, eleven seniors will graduate at Middletown, and 18 at Stonewall High School.
May 16 1947
Allied historians have found to be complete the seized secret files of the Nazi foreign office, including Foreign Minister Ribbentrop’s file and records of Hitler’s talks with foreign statesmen.
This was reported today in an announcement that France has agreed to join with the United States and Britain in publishing the record of Nazi Germany’s per-war and wartime foreign policy.
The documents indicate that Hitler discussed a secret truce with Russia in the summer of 1943, when it began to appear that Germany might lose the war.
The proposal was that Germany negotiate a secret armistice with Russia. In this way the Soviets would continue to receive
American lend-lease and Germany would be able to concentrate all her fighting forces in the West.
May 19, 1947
Miss Lucy F. Kurtz of the George W. Kurtz Furniture Store and Funeral Home announced today that the funeral home has opened a new chapel. The chapel will be available for services.
The Kurtz Funeral Home was established in 1868 by the late Captain George W. Kurtz and has been operated in the same family since that time.
May 20, 1947
50 years
More than 200 anti war demonstrators were arrested at the Pentagon Monday, but protest organizers failed to muster a crowd large enough to disrupt activity at the giant military office building.
The crowd massed outside the building swelled to about 1,000 by noon and about 100 protesters locked arms and moved suddenly to rush the Pentagon steps at mid-afternoon.
Officers on horseback quashed the drive and routed the remaining demonstrators. Some officers grabbed protesters by their hair and dragged them across an asphalt parking lot, witnesses said.
Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, gathered to protest administrative policies on the Vietnam war.
May 23, 1972
25 years ago
Spring launched directly into summer in the Winchester area on Monday as temperatures soared into the 90s.
The high for the day was 91 degrees, according to the Weather Service’s official station, WINC Radio.
May 20, 1997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.