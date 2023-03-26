100 years ago
Dr. and Mrs. George K. Heist and their daughter, Miss May Heist, who recently acquired an attractive new residence on North Braddock Street, have moved there, vacating their old home place on North Main Street, the ground floor of which is occupied by Clowe's Jewelry store. They occupied the upper floors for 50 years The house they bought recently on North Braddock Street was a building on one of the Gibbens lots, and is in a desirable locality. The consideration is understood to have been a little under $9,000.
March 23, 1923
The motor bus service between Harpers Ferry and Winchester will shortly be improved by the addition of enough buses to make four trips each way daily. Lloyd Jones, who has been operating the bus line ordered two additional machines for the enlarged service. It will then be possible for a passenger to go to Charles Town, Berryville or Winchester whenever the spirit moves him.
March 26, 1923
Robert M. Davis, colored, for nearly fifty-five years sexton of the Presbyterian Church in this city, and one of the best-known colored men in this section, died Saturday afternoon at his home on Wolfe street, after an illness of 24 days.
An evidence of the high esteem in which he was held is the fact that the funeral will be held in the Presbyterian Church, an honor, so far as is known to be extended for the first time to a colored man here.
A large number of white friends are expected to be present for whom seats will be reserved, while members of his own race will be fully provided for. Interment will be made in Orrick Cemetery.
Robert Davis entered the service of the old Kent Street Presbyterian Church in 1866, under the pastorate of the late Rev. Dr. James R. Graham, and he was in continuous employ there until the church ended its existence and united with the Loudoun Street church. Among the stipulations contingent upon the union of the two churches was one that Robert should be the sexton of the united church.
In addition to being sexton of the Kent street church, Robert on weekdays, worked in the brick-making industry. He was employed for many years by the late John F. Wall and later by the late E.M. Barr.
He leaves his widow, Ida M. Davis, and children Kate Hawkins, Ida Hart, G.W. Davis, Vandoren E. Davis, and Marion L. Davis, who lives in Winchester.
March 26, 1923
The battlefield of Manassas, where the North and South met twice, will be made into a memorial park like Gettysburg.
Gov. E. Lee Trinkle of Virginia yesterday signed the bill appropriating $10,000 toward the project.
March 27, 1923
Supt. F.E. Clerk of the Handley Schools last night tendered his resignation to the City School Board at its regular monthly meeting and the same was accepted.
One of the main reasons given by Mr. Clerk for resigning was the failure recently of the Common Council to increase appropriations for school purposes.
In this respect, Mr. Clerk said in his letter of resignation that his withdrawal would permit school authorities to employ a superintendent at a salary less than he was receiving.
Mr. Clerk's salary as superintendent of the Handley Schools has been $6,500 per year, which, with house rent, amounts to approximately $7,500 a year. In addition to this, he has been allowed traveling expenses when on official business.
March 27, 1923
75 years ago
About 200 enthusiastic residents of the Whitacre community, northwest of Winchester, are completing the remodeling of the interior of the old Redland school building which has stood idle since its doors were closed about 13 years ago.
The building is to serve as a meeting place for such organizations as the Ladies Aid Society, 4-H Club and Home Demonstration Club.
March 23, 1948
Spectators at the Apple Blossom Festival coronation ceremony may rub their eyes and think they are seeing triple. But there will really be three pretty little misses carrying the train of Queen Shenandoah XXI. The Creedle triplets, who look almost as much alike as pedals on a rose, were announced today as train bearers for the ceremony in front of the Handley High School esplanade.
The three sisters, Betty Jean, Carroll Ann and Temple Lee, are the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas L. Creedle Jr. of 502 Fairmont Ave. They are 5 years old.
March 23, 1948
James Robinson Jr., 6-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Kenneth Robinson, Merriman's Lane, will take the part of crown bearer in the Apple Blossom Festival coronation ceremony. The Robinsons are horticulturists and manufacture apple-by-products.
March 24, 1948
Formal opening of the Morris J. Baptist drug store at the corner of Valley Pike and Marlboro road in Stephens City is scheduled Saturday. The redecorated and refurnished storeroom is to offer prescription service and maintain a fountain luncheonette. The structure housing the store is a brick and stone type of construction put up about 50 years ago. It was bought by Mr. and Mrs. Baptist after Earl Clowser closed out a general store there last summer.
The upper floor has been made over into two modern apartments.
Baptist has been a registered pharmacist in Virginia for 45 years. He was a partner with C.A. Davis in opening the drug store now operated by the Peoples Co. at Loudoun and Boscawen streets in Winchester. He sold his interest to Davis who in turn sold to Peoples Co.
March 24, 1948
Henry L. Weiss, formerly of this city, has opened the Southern Inn at Front Royal. A hotel and restaurant operator of more than 25 years experience, Weiss formerly operated the Griddle Restaurant in this city.
March 25, 1948
50 years ago
Cynthia Dale Williams and Barbara Paxton Jones were chosen last night to represent Frederick County and the City of Winchester, respectively, in the Apple Blossom Firemen's Parade.
They were among 13 young women who competed for the title of Honorary Fire Chief of the city and the county.
Miss Williams, 17, a senior at James Wood High School, competed under Round Hill's banner. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Williams of Rt. 4.
Miss Jones, 16, who was also chosen "Miss Congeniality," represented the Friendship Fire Company. She is a junior at Handley High School.
March 21, 1973
25 years ago
Last year, a handful of women, frustrated because they could not get tickets to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Bloomers' Luncheon, formed a luncheon of their own — the Anti-Bloomers Luncheon.
The event started out as a small gathering of friends who wanted to share in the spirit of the Apple Blossom. It quickly grew to a sold-out capacity crowd of 250 women at Jimmy's Restaurant on U.S 50 East.
This year they have changed the name of the event to the Apple Tyme Gala Luncheon. Members of the group were concerned that their luncheon was viewed as an anti-Apple Blossom event.
March 27, 1998
