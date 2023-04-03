100 years ago
The thermometer went down to ten degrees above zero in the county last night, while in town fifteen degrees were registered.
Unless some uncharted storm develops, the Weather Bureau has promised good weather for Easter.
March 29, 1923
The Garber Manufacturing Co., quality ice cream manufacturers of this city, has recently installed a modern bottling plant to meet the demand for high grade soft drinks.
C.E. Garber, manager and organizer of the company, has had over 20 years experience with the soft drink business, will put on the market in addition to the usual assortment of flavors two special brands, to be known as "My Cocoa," made from the original Coco Cola formula, and Garber's "Special Gingerale" and all kinds of other flavors.
March 30, 1923
Sheriff Pannett had an encounter with a rat one day this week in the Circuit Clerk's office which was exciting while it lasted. The rodent ran from under the Sheriff's desk and when the official recovered his poise, he organized a posse and instituted a search for the intruding rat.
Furniture was upturned, but each time the rat succeeded in escaping. The female portion of the office clerical force watched the chase from the safe vantage point on the desk tops.
After the exhaustion point had been reached the search was abandoned, but steel traps were baited with cheese and set overnight. Yesterday morning the rat was found dead in the trap.
How the rat got into the office is a mystery; the office is supposed to be rat, burglar, fire and foolproof. The only conclusion is that the rat was educated and athletic and climbed up the brick wall outside, gained the tin roof and slid down the chimney into the fire-place.
March 30, 1923
Work is to begin this spring on erection of the new house of worship for the local congregation of the Church of the Disciples of Christ, according to the Rev. W.L. Dudley.
In the summer of 1920 a few local disciples of Christ met in the home of Louise Clevenger, 311 Amherst Street. They determined to organize a Church of Christ as nearly as possible after the New Testament pattern.
After meeting a few times in the homes of the members, they secured the use of the Odd Fellows' Hall as a place of worship. An organization was chartered July 11, 1920.
In February 1922, a building lot was bought on the corner of Cork Street and Indian Alley, adjoining the Washington headquarters property which belongs to the city. The lot cost $3,000. A two-story church building costing about $30,000 will be erected this year.
March 31, 1923
C.C. Conrad, president of the Conrad Realty Co. of Harrisonburg, was in Winchester completing arrangements for one of the largest lot sales ever to be held in this section.
The lots belong to R.M. Henry, and are located along the Valley Pike in close proximity to the Handley Schools. The tract of land has been subdivided and every lot will be sold at public auction.
April 3, 1923
Edgar Triplett, Timber Ridge farmer, looking chic last night in a blue evening gown, was declared grand winner of the men's beauty contest held at the Gore High school.
Contestants included Elsworth Dodson, member of the county board of supervisors, attired in a blue street dress; and the Rev. Virgil Hudson pastor of the Gore Baptist Church, who wore a "new look" blue frock.
But Dodson and Hudson failed to survive the critical eyes of judges, Mayor C.R Anderson and A.C. Oates of Winchester and C.F. Miller of Richmond.
After viewing the 27 entries the judges proclaimed Doug Kerns, filling station operator at Gore, was the best looking "Sweater Girl." He wore a cream colored sweater and skirt.
The proceeds from the contest will be used to purchase playground equipment and for the school lunch program.
March 25, 1948
The sub-freezing weather which included a snow flurry about 7:45 a.m. failed to keep the women from showing off their Easter finery with many spring ensembles in evidence in the churches. Later in the day the mercury climbed to a high of 38.
March 29, 1948
Riverside Rendezvous, a recreation spot on the banks of Shenandoah River at Castleman's Ferry, has been purchased by J.W. Schull of Arlington for residential purposes.
March 30, 1948
Herman H. Hable, president of Hable Theaters Inc., stated today a crew of men has started to clear the site of a new theater at 124-132 S. Loudoun St.
The owner of the Palace theater said a government ban on amusement construction has been lifted, permitting him to go ahead with plans for the construction of a brick and steel theater 220 feet long and 660 feet wide, to cost approximately $100,000.
The theater, which will seat 1400 people, approximately 1000 on the lower floor and 400 in the balcony, is expected to be opened in the autumn, Hable stated.
Frame buildings on the site have to be razed.
March 30, 1948
Herman Hable, owner of Hable's Palace Theater, held a special private showing this morning of Admiral Byrd's new picture, "Discovery" for the Admiral's mother, Mrs. R.E. Byrd of Amherst Street.
This motion picture of Admiral Byrd's expedition to the South Pole has not yet been released for public showings, but hopes to have it here within the next several months.
March 31, 1948
Effective tomorrow the Winchester Railway Express office will be located at 118 E. Piccadilly St., according to Joseph W. Morrow, agent. He said that the new location is more convenient to the railroad station.
For the past 10 years the agency has been located at 28 E. Piccadilly St. in a building owned by James Pappas, who said today that he has no immediate plans for the room being vacated.
Express trucks will continue to be stored at George Washington Garage.
March 31, 1948
Chemical analyses of the effluent of the American Viscose Co. at Front Royal shows that sufficient quantities of soluble zinc are being poured into the Shenandoah River to kill fish and all other aquatic life, according to Croswell Henderson of the U.S. Fish and Wild Life Service, who spoke last night at Charles Town to a meeting sponsored by Izaak Walton League Chapters.
Henderson gave a demonstration for the fish-killing qualities of the Viscose company's effluent by introducing several live sunfish into a bowl of the contaminated water. Within two minutes the fish were dead. This is the first evidence that the chief cause of the damage to the aquatic life of the river is soluble zinc.
April 1, 1948
25 years ago
Four girls representing two local high schools and two area colleges have been chosen to serve as princesses to Queen Shenandoah XLVI in the 1973 Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Miss Robyn Hughes Hart, 18-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard R. Hart of Battletown Drive, Berryville, will represent Handley High School, where she is an academic language major.
Miss Cynthia Marlece Heishman, a senior at James Wood High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Claude M. Heishman of Siler Route.
Miss Judy Marie Barefoot, a junior at Shenandoah Conservatory of Music, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. Fred Barefoot of Alum Bank, Pa.
Miss Diane Frances Sager, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald E. Sager of Laurie Drive, Strasburg, will represent Lord Fairfax Community College of Middletown.
April 4, 1973
25 years ago
Sunday's high temperature was 83 degrees, according to records kept at WINC Radio, the area's official Weather Service reporting station
In March 1994, the mercury topped out at 81.
March 30, 1998
