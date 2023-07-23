100 years ago
The long trains of the John Robinson circus streamed into the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad years early today bringing a great menagerie of "beasts of the jungle."
Soon after the great billowing sweep of canvas that is the "big-top" was raised on the fairgrounds scores of men began the work of hoisting the maze of riggings that is the setting for the aerial offerings of troupes of artists from all lands. Other groups began laying the steel arena and rings.
The opening spectacle, called "Peter Pan in Animal Land," is laid in a dream setting, wherein nearly all the 800 personnel of the show take part. It is a gorgeous dream, filled to overflowing with rich costumes, opera singers, ballet girls and wild animals in rich trappings.
July 18, 1923
Workmen were today breaking up an old concrete step extending across the ground floor front of the stone building recently remodeled on North Main Street by City Councilman, J.H. Henry, preparatory to setting up the new plate glass front.
The improvement is one of the most notable and attractive that has been made in the retail district of Main street and it marks the passing of the only stone business structure of the down-town section of Winchester.
The building, once a two story house, was known as the George Washington Hotel in the middle of the eighteenth century, and records show that a man named Linn kept the tavern and a large livery stable there.
While the old lime stone wall on the north side of the building still stands as solid as ever, the front has been made entirely new and is now a three-story structure.
July 20, 1923
CLEVELAND — Equal rights with men in the banking world is to be the objective of more than 6,500 members of the women's committee of the American Institute of Banking.
This assertion was made by Miss Margaret Coons following an address by Carter E. Talman of Richmond. Speaking at a meeting of the women's delegates, Mr. Talman said that women were "merely temporary employees in banks and other business houses" and that "it would be a long time before any woman would become president of the institute." He also insisted that women's ultimate goal should be the home.
July 19, 1923
WASHINGTON — Two-thirds of the men who served in the American Army during the World War have shown no interest in obtaining the Victory Medal or Victory Button.
The Victory Medal was designed for wear in the lapel of civilian clothes. It consists of a five-pointed star on a wreath and is quite attractive. For those wounded in battle the medal is silver. For all others it is bronze.
July 21, 1923
WASHINGTON-Detective Springman blew into headquarters from an investigation of a still on the premises of Thurston Goodrell at Burnt Hills, Md.
Near the home of Goodrell was a pond or small reservoir wherein was dumped eighteen barrels of mash. The water had no sooner become saturated than the inhabitants became soaked. A drunken orgy followed, Springman declared. Turtles, the slowest of the slow, hopped around like kangaroos and frogs crawled on logs and jumped off into space, caring not where they landed. Several tried to make for land, but they were so intoxicated that they became groggy.
July 21, 1923
Cider and other fruit juices with a "kick" have just come under a prohibition ban, according to a ruling received from Washington.
The stuff may be made by squeezing out fruit juices, without violation of the prohibition law under new regulations, but provision must be made to "preserve" the cider and fruit juices against fermentation or the law will be broken.
July 23, 1923
During the severe storm which passed over the southern part of Frederick County yesterday afternoon lightning struck the handsome home of the late George A. Cook, located three miles southwest of this city, and totally destroyed the structure, together with a portion of the contents.
The property belonged to the George A. Cook estate and was to have been sold shortly, together with the surrounding farm and apple orchard. Mr. Jacob F. Stickley was the tenant on the place.
Mr. Stickley and his family, while not injured by the bolt, were stunned but quickly gathered up such furniture and household effects as were on the lower floor and carried them from the burning building.
The house, which was built over a half century ago, was of weatherboard and log construction and had been pebble-dashed.
July 23, 1923
75 years ago
C.Ridgely White of Merriman's Lane was the high bidder for Willow Grove farm sold at public auction today in front of the county courthouse.
The local insurance man paid $37,500 for the 259 acre estate located on the east side of Merriman's Lane about one mile west of the corporate limits of Winchester.
Once the residence of the late Jacob E. Baker Sr., the property is improved with a 10-room brick, colonial style house, a 5-room brick tenant house, a large bank barn, a cattle and sheep barn and other farm buildings.
One hundred acres of the land are in bluegrass.
July 19, 1948
RICHMOND — A report of a new case of polio from the city of Norfolk sent the state disease total for the year to 52 today.
The gradual climb of the Virginia cases supported the belief in the health department that Virginia may escape the severe outbreak that is now raging in North Carolina.
July 20, 1948
Members of the Lutheran congregations in the Winchester area today were said to be mentioning the oddity of a Rev. Booze at Stephens City Lutheran charge being succeeded by a Rev. Boozer.
The Rev. Wayne Boozer of Orangeburg, S.C., who has accepted a call to the Trinity Lutheran Church at Stephens City, will take over his duties Aug. 8. He will also serve at St. Paul's Church on Cedar Creek Grade.
July 23, 1948
An estimated 4,000 workers will be required to harvest and process the local apple crop this fall, according to an estimate just released by F.W. Bailey, manager of the Virginia State Employment Service in Winchester.
The estimate of need is based on the crop being only about 50 percent of normal, said Bailey, and VSES is making the necessary arrangements to recruit the needed workers. They will include 100 Bahamians and 300 migratory workers to be housed in camps operated by the apple growers.
July 23, 1948
50 years ago
A new day care center for the employees of the J. Schoeneman plant on Rt. 11 is planned for construction in the Winchester area.
The day care center is expected to be completed in the spring or summer of 1974 at an estimated cost of $550,000.
The building would be constructed on a three-acre tract near the industrial park and contain 10 classrooms, each more than 1,000 square feet in size.
It would also have a health clinic, complete kitchen facilities, two fully equipped playground areas, an enclosed courtyard activity area, and a library, which would include all types of audio-visual equipment and classroom games, toys, and educational materials.
The new center would have a capacity of more than 250 children.
July 20, 1973
25 years ago
Valley Cycle is building its new home in the Westview Business Center on U.S. 50 east of Winchester.
A 16,000 square-foot home.
Owner Jim Myers said everything about the store is going to be bigger on the 2-acre location, purchased from the O'Sullivan Corp. for $180,000. Valley Cycle even has an option on an additional acre for future expansion.
July 23, 1998
