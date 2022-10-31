100 years ago
The Democratic women's organization has opened campaign headquarters in the basement of the Hotel Jack annex on West Piccadilly Street, and Mrs. E.L.Wunder is in charge of the office.
Oct. 25, 1922
The Grand Commandery of Knights Templar in Virginia is concluding tonight a two-day celebration in Richmond of the 100th anniversary of Templarism in this state, and Winchester Commandery, No. 12, was represented by a delegation of the knights and their wives, daughters or sisters.
As told briefly by The Star several days ago, the Grand Commandery of Virginia was organized in Winchester on Nov. 27, 1823, and the first right eminent grand commander was Daniel Walker Thomas, who held the office until 1830.
No other Winchester man occupied that position until 1912, when Alexander M. Baker became the right eminent grand commander, and it was through his efforts that the Grand Commandery a year ago decided upon the centennial celebration.
Oct. 27, 1922
Martinsburg road enthusiasts, as well as business men in general, are interested in the announcement from Washington that the old Northwestern turnpike, running from Winchester to Parkersburg, W.Va., has been unofficially designated as part of a new national highway from Washington, D.C., to St. Louis, Mo.
Oct. 27, 1922
An unusual and interesting contest that will engage the literary talent and historical ability of young people for the next two weeks has been launched at Clowe's jewelry store on North Main Street. Mr. Clowe is offering a prize of a ruby ring to the girl and a gold signet ring to the boy who writes the best 200-word essay on the ancient city of Cairo. Entrants are eligible up to 15 years of age and H.S. Duffey, local high school principal, is to be judge of the contest.
Shown in Mr. Clowe's window is an exact reproduction of the famous northeast tower and gate of the city of Cairo, Egypt, exemplifying in its great antiquity a living memorial of scenes famous in the Bible. The scene in the window is typical of the present-day life around the ancient walls of the city of Cairo with its colorful characters - the camel driver and his camel, the ever-present street beggar, the water girl and the veiled lady.
Oct. 28, 1922
Chief of Police M.A. Doran announced today that rowdyism or disorderly conduct on the streets will not be permitted in connection with the observance of Halloween tomorrow evening and in addition to the regular police force several special officers will be sworn in to preserve order.
The Police Chief also announced that the ancient city ordinance that prohibits the use of masks on the streets will be enforced and his men have been instructed to arrest any reveller who may appear on the streets masked.
Oct. 30, 1922
A dispatch from Richmond says that the elk liberated in the Massanutton mountains may now be killed, as they have increased so in numbers since they were put there five or six years ago as to be a nuisance to farmers and fruit growers.
So far as known there are very few in Frederick County.
Oct. 30, 1922
Albemarle County has produced quite a lot of freaks, but by long odds the most unique and unheard of, no doubt, is the double headed dry-land terrapin which was shown in Charlottesville recently by C.D. Black, a young farmer who resides two miles south of Crozet on the Miller School road.
The specimen was taken last week near a spring by a young girl on Mr. Black's farm and shows a remarkable growth of two perfectly developed heads on separate necks which meet just at the edge of the shell. The animal uses each head equally well.
Owing to the peculiar growth, the reptile is not able to draw back both heads, as is their habit, but is able to draw up his legs in the usual fashion when struck or otherwise alarmed.
Oct. 30, 1922
HATFIELD, Wis. — Princess Newana Gayfish Winnebago, Indian beauty of Hatfield, upset a thousand years of tradition when she bobbed her hair and introduced her fellow red men to flapperism. Her father, Chief Running Wolfe, and her husband Dan Gayfish put on a war dance that made the silent forests sound like a reunion of boiler-makers.
After the storm had cleared Newana found herself an exile so far as her relatives were concerned. But not being easily disturbed she accepted her misfortune with a smile and that evening she and her baby son turned their backs on the old reservation and went to Nebraska where an uncle left her $15,000 and a large tract of land.
Oct. 31, 1922
75 years ago
One of the largest crowds to attend a Brown Bombers game this season is expected tomorrow when the Big Blues of Charles Town invade Winchester.
Defeated last week by the Alexandria Rams, the Bombers are anxious to hit the winning column again, but have been warned by Coach Clevenger to not expect an easy game with the Charles Town eleven.
The West Virginians have several from Bomber players on their squad, including Charles Baylor, James Mitchell, Ford Walker and Tibbs.
Oct. 25, 1947
More than 200 teen-agers attended the opening of the "Ivy Room" last night in the Presbyterian Sunday school building on South Loudoun Street.
Sponsored by adult members of the church, it provides a place for teenagers of Winchester to assemble.
Facilities are available for games and there is a snack bar. One or more of the sponsors are present each time the club is open.
Oct. 25, 1947
The body of Pvt. George Conley Trenary, 19, son of Mrs. Ethel Trenary, 713 N. Loudoun St. and the late Thomas Frederick Trenary, who was killed in Germany Dec. 14, 1944, while aiding a wounded soldier, has arrived in New York for reburial in his native soil.
Pvt. Trenary is the first of Winchester's World War II dead to be returned from overseas. His remains were among the 6,251 dead aboard the transport ship Joseph V. Connolly which docked yesterday in New York.
Oct. 27, 1947
Historic Christ Episcopal Church at Millwood, ten miles distant from Winchester, was gutted by fire of undetermined origin this morning. The edifice was built in 1832.
The structure, closed for six weeks for redecorating and refitting, was rededicated only yesterday.
Of the priceless fittings of the famous church there was saved only the safe in which were stored the church records and the Communion service. Men wearing asbestos gloves got the heavy iron safe out of the vestry only minutes before flames consumed the room.
Oct. 27, 1947
Powered with $2,200 cash realized at an auction in Berryville horse show grounds, the Isaac Walton League chapters of Winchester and Clarke County are ready to push a campaign to stop the use of the Shenandoah River as a sewer by industrial corporations, in particular, practices by American Viscose Corp. in Front Royal.
Oct. 29, 1947
50 years ago
The location and major design features of a new highway facility in Winchester — to be known as Pleasant Valley Road — were approved by the State Highway Commission Thursday.
The facility, almost entirely on a new location, will be a four-lane road running between Millwood Ave. (US 17) on the south and to just north of National and Berryville Avenues on the north.
Oct. 27, 1972
FRONT ROYAL — A toxic dust cloud with cancer-causing particles of lead, mercury, asbestos, and PCBs spreading into the community is the worst-case scenario for public health officials concerned about the demolition of the Avtex plant, scheduled to begin next month a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official said recently.
25 years ago
The demolition will begin with the blasting of Avtex's landmark 300-foot brick smokestack, tentatively set for Nov. 11. Building demolition will begin Nov. 22. The demolition would run seven days a week and continue through next July, said Michael Towle, Avtex on-site coordinator.
Oct. 30, 1997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.