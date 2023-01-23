100 years ago
C. Vernon Eddy, librarian of the Handley Library, reports there were 12,989 books on the shelves at the library at the beginning of 1922; at the end of the year there were 14,062, a net increase of 1,133 volumes. Of those, 945 were purchased, 192 donated, and 79 were newly bound periodicals. Twenty-five books were lost, one of which was paid for. Two hundred and fifty-three books were rebound.
Jan. 18, 1923
The Berryville and Winchester Turnpike Company is laying a wagon road down the Opequon hill. The big clay bank at the top of the hill where the first turn is made has been dug away and the roadway on the north side has been widened 10 feet. The improvement not only provides a wagon road, but makes the entire road much wider and safer for motor cars.
Jan. 19, 1923
A large number of artisans, carpenters and other workmen reported early this morning at the McCrory building to go to work upon the completion of the new theater.
It is stated that Mr. McCrory, the owner of the building, will push the theater to completion at once, with a view to have it opened to the public at the earliest possible moment.
Jan. 19, 1923
BOYCE — The war on rats begins Monday morning. Complete victory is expected in one week. The Clarke County Farmers Union offers a prize of $10 to the person killing the most rats.
Jan. 20, 1923
Announcement is made today by Mr. C.E. Koontz, manager of the Winchester branch of National Fruit Product Co. Inc., that the company has recently acquired the six acre tract adjoining its property on West Fairmont Avenue and will at once begin extensive additions to its plant.
The first step is to build on the six acre lot a new press building that will have a capacity three times that of the present building.
New tanks and a new tank building that will furnish storage for 2,500,000 gallons of cider and vinegar will next be constructed on the new site.
When these improvements have been completed the present press building, apple storage shed and tank building will be removed and the space occupied will be used for enlarging the canning plant.
Jan. 22, 1923
ROCK ENON SPRINGS — Rock Enon school house is closed this winter for the first time since it was built 45 years ago. Not enough pupils is why it is closed. This school house was built in the fall of 1877 and has turned out preachers, teachers, lawyers and doctors. The first to teach here was Levi Fries, who lives in Winchester. This school has had quite a number of teachers and they are still living as far as the writer knows, except two, the late John Herrell, who died a few years ago, and Mrs. S.J. Goode, who was formerly Miss Rhoda Anderson.
Jan. 20, 1923
CHAMBERSVILLE-The spelling match and pie social held at the school house last Friday night was of much success. The highest price pie sold brought $1.20. The guess box of candy was chanced off, 33 being the lucky number, and a Mr. James Ritter of Winchester was the winner of the candy. The two champion spellers were Mrs. John Horn and her brother, Dr. C.B. Harloe of Winchester.
Jan. 23, 1923
The Black Cat Inn, to be conducted in the basement of Hotel Jack Annex, on West Piccadilly Street, by Mrs. Virginia DuShane and her sister, Mrs. George Smith, will be ready for business tomorrow morning.
The room has been fitted up in a most attractive style, and beginning at 11 o'clock, meals, tea, coffee, chocolate and salads will be served until after the night trains have arrived.
Jan. 23, 1923
RICHMOND — Slyman Ollie, one of the men who received notice from the Ku Klux Klan in Fredericksburg to sell out and vacate or be burned out before July 1, has sold his business and will act on the suggestion contained in the notice. He had a large grocery store at Fredericksburg. It so happened that eight days after the notice was given Ollie saw a chance to sell and he did.
There are no signs that any of the others are to follow the example of Ollie. Officers are still at work on the case, and it is said that other notices have been received.
Jan. 23, 1923
Sale of attractive residential property on West Leicester Street by Roland T. Bryarly to H. Delmar Robinson, of Robinson Ice and Cold Storage Corp., has been made recently.
The house, a modern brick structure, was built some years ago by Dr. E.C.Yost and later sold to Mr. Bryarly, who has in turn sold it to Mr. Robinson. The consideration was $12,000.
Jan. 23, 1923
75 years ago
Stephens City property owners have been requested to meet with the town council tomorrow at the fire hall to hear representatives of the State Highway Department explain a proposed project to build a new highway through the community at an approximate cost of $75,000.
According to Mayor W. Lomax Parker, who stated that the state already has an unrestricted 40 foot right-of-way through the town for the U.S. Rt. 11 plans would increase the highway to 41 feet.
Widening the highway from the present 28 to 41 feet will require the moving of some telephone poles, trees and in one case a porch.
The distance of the highway through Stephens City is seven-eighths of a mile.
Jan. 21, 1948
Mary Thelma Triplett, 20, president of the Friendly Grove 4-H Club took first place in a slogan contest conducted by Shen-Valley Meat Packers Inc. of Timberville and has received the $50 prize from D.W. Rogers of New Market, general manager of the firm and one of the judges.
Miss Triplett is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy C. Triplett of Mountain Falls and works in a Winchester insurance office. She submitted three slogans just two days before the contest closed. The winning one was "Meat - tempting and tender, A taste to remember."
Jan. 21, 1948
The body of Sgt. Millard Timbrook has been returned from France for reburial in the States. His widow, Mrs. Sarah Dutterrer Timbrook, resides on Bellview Avenue and is a native of Cedar Grove community.
The sergeant's body was among 10,743 aboard the transport Eric Gibson which docked in New York Wednesday. He was killed in France in June, 1944.
Sgt. Timbrook entered the service Feb. 4, 1941, with Company. I. It is not known when the remains will arrive in Winchester but the casket will be taken to Omps Funeral Home and interment will be in National Cemetery.
Jan. 23, 1948
50 years ago
A long time Winchester resident and city educator was honored last night as Winchester's Outstanding Citizen at the Winchester-Frederick County Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.
Upon announcement of the award, Miss Charlotte DeHart, teacher, principal and educational leader since 1927, was greeted by a standing ovation from approximately 300 people attending.
Jan. 17, 1973
25 years ago
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday night postponed today's deposition of former White House aide Monica Lewinsky, delaying her first public appearance since she was romantically linked to President Clinton and giving her lawyer more time to seek a deal with authorities.
Lewinsky, 24, wanted to avoid today's deposition and sources had said before the delay that she would refuse to testify under the Fifth Amendment guarantee against self-incrimination.
She denied the sexual relationship with Clinton in a Jan. 7 affidavit. However, independent counsel Kenneth Starr obtained tape recordings secretly made by a friend, Linda R. Tripp, on which she discussed the purported affair and alleged attempts to cover it up.
Jan. 23, 1998
