100 years ago
The Girls’ Athletic Association began basketball practice Tuesday night with a good crowd on hand, at the Armory, and will be held there every Monday night. Exercises and folk dancing will be given every Tuesday night at the Armory by Miss Marion E. Pierce.
A Glee Club is being organized with Miss Sartelle and Miss Glayds Whitmore supervising.
The swimming pool also will be open for the girls every Friday night until the middle of November. The water will be heated from now on.
It is interesting to note the rapid growth of the association from membership of thirteen only nine months ago to about one hundred and fifteen members at the present time.
Oct. 13, 1920
NEW YORK — Governor Coolige of Massachusetts, Republican vice-presidential nominee, today said the challenge of a joint debate on the league of nations, issued by Franklin D. Roosevelt, his Democratic opponent, had not yet reached him. He said that in general he did not favor such a method of campaigning.
Governor Coolige, who is about to begin a southern speaking tour, said he believed the Republicans had “a very good chance of carrying Maryland and Kentucky, and better than an even chance of gaining a majority in Tennessee.” He said he did not believe the Republicans could carry Virginia.
Oct. 15, 1920
The noted porcupine, which was on exhibition in the People’s Drug Store window and which later was taken by his owner, Howard Scruggs, and was in the yard back of his residence, gnawed through his wooden box last night and escaped. He is still at large.
As porcupines are said to be very fond of dogs, cats and chickens, it is respectfully suggested that all owners of such animals and pets keep them under lock and key until said porcupine is either captured or killed.
Oct. 15, 1920
RICHMOND — J.R. Pollard, a Negro Republican of Richmond, will oppose Senator Glass for the United States Senate in the November election.
So far as known, this is the first time a Negro has been put up for the United States Senate from Virginia.
Oct. 16, 1920
STRASBURG — As was announced recently, the prospects are high for a new and large lime plant to be located at the Cedar Creek station on the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, between Strasburg and Middletown, also known as Meadow Mills post office.
Options have been taken on about 400 acres of land, and now various tests are being made as to the amount of limestone in the vicinity and also as to the quality of the stone for lime burning purpose.
Oct. 16, 1920
Those who have not laid in their winter’s supply of hard coal at the rate of $16.50 per ton were today pleasingly impressed with the statement made by a prominent beekeeper to the effect that there is every indication that the winter will be mild. The honey gatherer said that when the walls of honeycombs are thin severe weather conditions will not prevail, but if they are thick-well, look out for heavy snows and blizzards. This fall the wax is just heavy enough to hold the contents.
Squirrels, it is said, have laid up little if any supply of foodstuffs for the winter. Cornhusks, also, are reported to be thin. Some of the fur-bearing animals,it is said, have no fur at all.
Oct. 18, 1920
Policeman E.C. Dove on yesterday afternoon single-handedly, raided a crap game which was in full blast east of Highland Avenue and as a result about twelve men have been summoned to the police court. The officer crept up on the men, who were in a field and there he saw four games going.
Just as he attempted to go through a fence he became wedged in it and the players, observing the officer fled in all directions. Dove had presence of mind enough to take out his notebook and despite his being caught in the fence, he took down the names of the fleeing players. So far seven have posted money for their appearance for trial tonight, while others are expected to give themselves up later this afternoon.
Oct. 18, 1920
75 years ago
The Daniel J. Farrar Lodge of Elks No. 458 of Winchester will dedicate their new home at 645 N. Cameron St. Sunday afternoon.
The day’s activities will commence Sunday morning at 11 o’clock at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
Starting at 1:30 p.m. there will be a parade forming at Leicester and Braddock streets and moving to the Elks’ home on North Cameron by the way of Pall Mall, Loudoun, and E. Piccadilly streets. Along with the members of the lodge and guests, the parade will include the 40-piece Morning Star Lodge Band from Washington.
All colored Elks lodges, auxiliaries, and Boy and Girl Scout troops within a radius of 150 miles have been invited to attend.
Oct. 12, 1945
Willa Cather, distinguished American novelist, born in Frederick County, is represented by one of her essays in John T. Flanagan’s new anthology, “America Is West,” to be published by the University of Minnesota Press today.
Oct. 15, 1945
The citizens of the Back Creek District and patrons of the Gore High School decided to send a delegation to the Frederick County School Board and the Board of Supervisors in regard to adding several rooms to the high school building at Gore in order to relieve crowded conditions at that school.
The citizens of Back Creek criticized very severely the policy of not allocating the insurance money from the burned Mountain School building to Back Creek.
Paul D. Beable, principal of the Gore High School, said that the enrollment in May 1940 was 152 and that it had increased to over 300 at the present time.
Oct. 12, 1945
L.E. Hill, service officer, Robert Y. Conrad Post No. 21 of the American Legion, stated yesterday that records which he has been compiling show that 88 Winchester and Frederick Court men gave their lives during World War II.
Pointing out that the list may not be complete Hill advised that persons who have lost relatives are urged to advise the Legion service officer of any omissions.
Oct. 17, 1945
BERLIN — The most sweepng indictment in history, charging a criminal conspiracy to war against the world was filed today against 23 of Hitler’s Nazi hierarchy and leaders of his army staff.
The 35,000-word indictment was presented to the first International War Crimes Court, as the initial step in the trial by which Allied prosecutors expect to send Goering, Hess, Jodl and their cohorts to their death.
The document charged mass murder and pillage, multiple crimes and atrocities against millions of persons and dozens of nations.
The historic court session at which the document was formally handed up was held in the severe, high-ceilinged room of the Allied control authority building-the same building where some of the participants in the July 1944 plot against Adolf Hitler were tried.
Oct. 18, 1945
50 years ago
At its present rate of growth, Frederick County would regain its school population lost to annexation within a period of five years, a three-judge annexation court was told yesterday.
Dr. Melton Wright, Superintendent of Frederick County schools, testified at length before the panel of judges hearing Winchester’s suit to annex 5.9 square miles of county territory.
The school superintendent returned again and again to the economic impact of annexation expressing the fear that with reduced county income, his school system’s budget would be reduced to the point where the quality of education would suffer.
Oct. 17, 1970
25 years ago
BERRYVILLE — Berryville Town Council will likely add more than 63 acres to the town’s boundaries during a meeting next month. The proposed annexation will add 63.0898 acres to the town.
The 63 acres encompass land off U.S. 340 North, in the Battlefield Estates subdivision near Food Lion.
Once the annexation is effective, 106 people will be added to voting wards three and four. The boundary line adjustment will even out the number of people in each voting ward.
Oct. 18, 1995
