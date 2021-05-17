100 years ago
While hauling wood from High Top, Greenbrier County, W.Va., Earl, Clyde and Ralph Bennett, sons of R.D. Bennett, heard a noise in the brush near the roadside.
Investigating, they discovered a blacksnake six feet long holding a copperhead three feet long between its jaws and shaking it fiercely. Finally killing the copperhead, the blacksnake seized it by the head and swallowed it gradually.
The boys watched the one-sided fight with great interest and being fully in sympathy with the black-snake made no effort to disturb it.
May 11, 1921
The Chamber of Commerce of Winchester and Frederick County have advertised in pamphlets, books, and newspapers, and now it is going to show Winchester in a film. This picture will be shown throughout the country to let the people of America know that Winxhester is one of the sights of “See America First.”
The picture is to be produced by the Owasco Film Co. of New York. They have their production staff in Winchester now.
The picture will be shown to the public at the Empire Theater about May 20.
May 12, 1921
The Friendship Fire Company ‘s fire apparatus was summoned to Stephens City, seven miles south of Winchester, shortly after 6 last evening on account of a fire that had broken out on the second floor of the general store of Trussell and Co.
The Friendship Firemen made the run in about nine minutes, but meanwhile a bucket brigade had gotten the fire under control. The proprietor, however, paid the company for responding to his call for help.
May 12, 1921
Sale of the residence property of Fred Stryker at 109 East Clifford St. by Mr.and Mrs. Stryker to Misses Hilda and Sara Forney has been announced. The consideration was $5,200 and they get possession as soon as Mr. and Mrs. Stryker move into their new home, now being built, on West Clifford Street.
May 13, 1921
Members of the Society of Friends in Winchester and Frederick County, who are identified with the Baltimore yearly meeting, are much interested in a proposal to revise the rules of conduct for its membership at its next annual meeting, making indulgence in dancing, card playing and music a matter of conscience. The Baltimore meeting of the Liberal Friends, sometimes called the Hicksite Quakers, is expected to make the revision.
Some of the liberal members of the society expressed the opinion yesterday that they were in favor of revising the rules. It was stated that a piano recently had been purchased and installed in the historic and old Hopewell Meeting House, and that so far as is known no one objected to the music.
It is pointed out that one of the cardinal principles of the church is the rule of conscience and that the leaving of matters of recreation and diversion to be decided by the individual, guided by the “inner spirit” is entirely in keeping with the traditions of the sect.
The so-called Hicksite Quakers parted company with the orthodox Quakers about 100 years ago, when Elias Hicks was censored and read out of the denomination for adopting unitarianism.
May 16, 1921
Telegraphic and telephonic communication in Winchester and vicinity, and in fact, generally throughout the United States, was paralyzed at intervals for hours on Saturday night by the mysterious effects of the aurora borealis or “northern lights.”
The powerful earth currents short-circuited the wires and made it impossible to transmit either press or commercial messages. Many persons here saw the display.
Scientists at the Naval Observatory attributed the phenomenon to a large spot in the center of the sun and is due to the congealing of an internal eruption of gasses.
The aurora borealis Saturday night was the first one to make its appearance in Winchester and the east since March 22, 1920, when it was plainly visible.
May 16, 1921
75 years ago
Erection of an office building for physicians and dentists, on the McCormick lot which is on the corner of Washington and Amherst Streets, is still in the “preliminary stages, “ Dr. George H. Smith has informed The Star.
City council approved of the $80,000 permit for the 2 or 3 story structure was granted in Tuesday night’s meeting. Council approval was required because Amherst Street is a zoned area. The proposed building, however, will be separated from Amherst by the McCormick home, owned by Mrs. F.N. Reeder of Mount Victoria, Md., a niece of the late Misses Elizabeth and Charlotte McCormick.
The residence now is occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Adrew Babb. Beside Dr. Smith, six other physicians and one dentist are associated in its building. They are Dr. L.M. Allen, Dr. Thomas A. Gibson, Dr. P.T. Grove, Dr. John E.McKee, Dr. J.A. Miller, Dr. E.C. Stuart, and Dr. B.M. Knight, a dentist.
May 10, 1946
Winchester record sales have risen appreciably in the past few years according to record dealers here, noticeably during the war years, when the trend has been away from “hill-billy” music to that of the popular variety.
The Duff Record Shop, classifying tunes according to their popularity in Winchester, lists “Shoo Fly Pie and Apple Pan Dowdy” as the most popular song locally.
May 15, 1946
The Board of Supervisors paid Warren Pugh, of Rock Enon, $5 yesterday for the bobcat he killed on his property last week.
The four-feet-long, 23½ pound bobcat was “flushed” into bushes near Pugh’s home by his shepherd dog while Pugh took aim and fired two loads of buckshot at the animal, the first breaking the cat’s shoulder and the second striking the animal between the eyes.
May 15, 1946
Only about 50 German prisoners of war remain at their camp here, The Star learned today, as shipments of the personnel out of the camp in compliance with the order to evacuate it after May 15 have begun.
May 17, 1946
50 years ago
Winners of the “Endangered Environment” poster contest sponsored by the James Wood Future Farmers were Christy Brill in the Elementary Division and Cheryl Patterson in the high school division.
Christy is a student at Bryarly School and Cheryl is enrolled at Frederick County Junior High.
Participating in the contest were 140 county students.
May 13, 1971
The Harmonizing Four of Richmond will appear in concert at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, corner of Braddock and Leicester Streets, tomorrow night at 8 p.m. This program is sponsored by the Youth Choir and tickets may be secured from any member of the choir or at the door. The Rev. Edward T. Taylor is the pastor.
May 13, 1971
25 years ago
A fire heavily damaged the Grand Piano & Furniture Co. store at Wolfe and Braddock streets in Winchester this morning.
The entire southside of the building along the roof line was ablaze when firefighters arrived.
Winchester Fire Chief Lynn Miller said the cause of the fire has not been determined and it is too early to estimate the damage to the building.
Winchester Planning director Timothy Youmans said that Grand Piano has done business at this site at least since 1973.
May 15, 1996
