100 years ago
Sale of the three-story brick building on North Main Street occupied by M.W. Clowe, jeweler and Dr. George K. Heist, dentist, by the W.H. Baker heirs to Henry R. and Roland T. Bryarly was announced today.
The Bryarly Brothers, insurance agents, now on Rouss Avenue, will move into the Baker building on North Main Street March 1.
The building was erected many years ago by William R. Denny and Charles L. Crum, and was owned by them for a long time. The old jewelry firm of Sibert and Denny occupied the ground floor for many years and Mr. Clowe was conducting his jewelry store there for the past few years. Dr. Heist occupies the second and third floors and has lived there over 40 years.
Jan. 31, 1923
BATON ROUGE, La. — Interference by the Ku Klux Klan in school affairs of Louisiana will not be tolerated, according to T.H. Harris, superintendent of education.
The principal of Jackson parish school fled after receiving a threatening letter purporting to have been sent to him by the Klan. The communication advised him to seek new fields for his labors.
Jan. 31, 1923
WASHINGTON — An industrial home for women federal prisoners would be established at Mount Weather in the Blue Ridge mountains, under a bill reported today by the House judiciary committee.
The Department of Justice urged establishment of the institution because of lack of facilities throughout the country for women prisoners, the number of whom, the committee reported, has increased greatly in recent years.
Feb. 1, 1923
GREENWOOD — The Community League of Greenwood will hold their next meeting on Feb. 6. The debate will be "Resolved, That the Indian was more cruelly treated by the white man than the Negro," which was to have been at the January meeting, but which was postponed until this meeting on account of bad weather.
Feb. 2, 1923
When the case of K.W. Adams, Chiropractor, charged with practicing medicine without a license, was called this morning in the Corporation Court before Judge Whiting and a jury, it was disclosed that nearly all of the Commonwealth's witnesses were ill at their homes. A postponement was therefore necessary. The court fixed Feb. 22 as the date of the trial.
Feb. 2, 1923
The famous fox case of the state against F.L. Place had a final airing in the Magistrate's Court of the county today before Justice A.J. Tavenner.
It was admitted that Place was detected with a shotgun on his shoulder in the mountains in north Frederick County, but he claimed at the time he was hunting foxes with dogs. He claimed he was in the same class with the fox hunter.
Asked why he was carrying the gun when he was chasing foxes with dogs, Mr. Place replied that his dogs hunted much better when their owner carried a gun.
Justice Tavenner found Place guilty and fined him $5 and costs, but suspended the sentence on account of the bad eyesight of the defendant.
Justice Tavenner explained that a person could chase a fox with dogs without obtaining a license, but when he went armed with a gun, then he became a hunter and would have to take out a license.
Feb. 3, 1923
A number of changes in business places have just taken place in the vicinity of Market and Piccadilly streets.
Henry H. Willis, motorcycle dealer on North Market Street, the old Gilbert foundry property, has moved to the stand of Conner and Brown, meat and grocery dealers on East Piccadilly Street. Mr. Willis had attractively remodeled this building.
Conner and Brown have moved their meat market across the street to the stand of Scott Affleck and remodeled the interior, while Mr. Affleck, agricultural implement dealer, has gone into the rear of the Cooper Supply Co. building at Market and Piccadilly streets.
Emory J. Snapp is occupying the rooms vacated by Henry H. Willis on North Market street in the old Gilbert foundry building.
W. Woodhull Baker, who recently bought the Gilbert Foundry property, has moved his seed store to the corner room and will also occupy the rear building along Fairfax Lane, until recently occupied by Jack Steele as a blacksmith shop.
Feb. 6, 1923
A well-dressed young woman called at police headquarters last night and sought the aid of the police to find her automobile, containing her husband. The young woman refused to give her name or that of the missing husband.
She indicated that she lived in Mount Jackson. She said her husband had taken her automobile and left that place with another woman. He came toward Winchester and she followed his trail here. She gave a description of the car, the husband and the woman, and asked local police if they found out anything about the pair to notify Chief Dovel of Harrisonburg police department.
Feb. 6, 1923
75 years ago
Winchester dug up its earmuffs this morning to greet the coldest day of the year. The thermometer dipped to zero for half an hour beginning at 7:30 this morning.
Jan. 31, 1948
In a completely remodeled room, the Esther Shop opened its doors this morning at 11 W. Boscawen St. Named for its owner and manager, Mrs. Esther A. Bailey, the shop carries a complete line of hats, gloves, hose, purses, scarfs, blouses and sweaters.
Helping at the opening today was Ms. Florence Robertson.
Jan. 31, 1948
The possibility of securing and erecting a quonset hut in the city for a teen-age club is being considered by a group of local citizens interested in helping the Winchester Recreation Department get such a club established.
Police Justice John Rice heads this committee, assisted by Ben Belchic and Mrs. Robert Pizzano.
Feb. 2, 1948
SWAINSBORO, Ga. — Hooded and white robed night riders of the KKK, 189 strong and in single file, marched around the town square and through the residential section last night ending on the courthouse lawn where they sang, "America." A torch then was put to a 10 foot cross.
As the flame died out, the leader said, "we do not hate any race, color or creed," adding that the Klan had gathered to rededicate itself to the maintenance of "segregation of the races."
Small groups of citizens gathered on sidewalks to watch the parade; some were silent and others laughed. Several hailed the masked klansmen, who waved when they were recognized.
Feb. 4, 1948
50 years ago
If Linde Hayen and Harold Herman, the talented versatile theatrical couple living in Middletown, have anything to do with it, this year's Pageant of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is going to be stupendous.
They are planning with their writing and directing of the one-hour Pageant, which they have named "March of Shenandoah Valley History," to start with the first recorded Indians, who were in the Valley, then the settlers, the French and Indian War, the American Revolution, some of the famous inventors and their inventions and naturally the Civil War.
"And we hope to go to the industry that has helped to build our Valley and then up until the present time," Herman said.
Feb. 5, 1973
25 years ago
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County has purchased the Melting Pot restaurant in Berryville to house its Social Services Department.
The two-story building located at 311 E. Main St. was sold at auction Friday by Berryville auctioneer William Watkins. The county was the highest bidder, buying the building for $270,000, County Planning Administrator Charles Johnston said this morning.
The county's Social Services Department has been in need of new office space from its over-crowded conditions at 32 E. Main St.
Feb. 2, 1998
Work continues on The Willows at Meadow Branch, an $8 million assisted-living community in Winchester. The project being built at 181 Harvest Drive in the Meadow Branch South development by Lantz Construction Co., will contain 80 apartments and a separate Alzheimer's Center once it is completed this fall.
Feb. 3, 1998
