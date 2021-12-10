100 years ago
Announcement was made today of the sale of the orchard property of Harry W. Ebert, situated near Kernstown, to Josiah Lantz, who also owns other orchard lands in that section.
The orchard, which is just coming into bearing, contains 14 acres and the price paid was understood to have been around $5,000.
Dec. 7, 1921
Announcement has been made of the sale by Claude M. Showalter of his interest in the drug firm of Showalter and Groves to his partner, Bernard F. Groves, who has announced his intention of continuing the business, with Harry Holtzman, graduate of the Virginia Medical College, in charge of the prescription department.
The store was formerly owned by Harry L. Livick, who sold it to the Asco Drug Company and it was later purchased by Mr. Showalter. Now Mr. Groves is sole owner of the establishment which is situated in the heart of the retail district of North Main Street.
Dec. 19, 1921
Mr. William P. Harris, living three miles east of Stephens City, who has been specializing in small fruits for several years, was in town today and exhibited at The Star office a number of ripe strawberries which were gathered yesterday from vines on his farm. They were as sweet as those which ripen in the early summer.
Dec. 12, 1921
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Pitcock of Frederick County are again receiving congratulations on account of the arrival of another tot to brighten their home. A baby girl weighing nine pounds was born a few days ago, making the 11th child. Mrs. Pitcock was formerly Miss Katharine Butler of the county. Mr. Pitcock is manager of Postmaster J.W. Sibert's farm and orchard.
Dec. 13, 1921
Two cows and a horse perished on Saturday night in a fire which completely destroyed a large barn and its contents on the "Oak Grove" farm four miles west of Winchester, owned by Philip Williams and Dr. Walter D. Myers of this city and tenanted by W.P. Baker.
Mr. Williams said this morning that Dr. Myers and himself lost approximately 250 barrels of corn, about 60 tons of alfalfa and clover hay, 1,500 bundles of fodder, a large straw rick and, all harness and other equipment.
In addition to the barn, other buildings burned included two carriage sheds, two hog houses, a large chicken house, feeding racks and sheds for cattle. The roof of a large silo was burned off.
The barn was a large and substantial building, and probably was built during the lifetime of the late Mr. Jonah L. Cather, who formerly owned the place.
The origin of the fire has not been determined.
Dec. 12, 1921
The Charter of the Farmers and Merchants National Bank, which legally expired today has been extended for a period of 20 years or to Dec. 12, 1941. The first charter was granted the Farmers and Merchants National Bank on Dec. 12, 1901, when the banks began business with a capital of $100,00.
Today, on the 20th anniversary of the granting of its charter, the bank has a capital of $300,000.
Dr. William F. McGuire of Winchester is the president of the bank.
Dec. 12, 1921
75 years ago
Winchester will get the jump on the other bowl games across the country Sunday when they tangle with the Alexandria Rams in the "Apple Bowl" game here.
The contest which will give the victor claim to the mythical championship of northern Virginia will be the final game of the season for the Bombers. The local colored semi-eleven has a record of 8 wins in the 12 starts this season.
The visitors will present one of the strongest teams to play here this year.
The Bombers will be strengthened by the return of Johnnie Bland and Jimmie Newman from the service and the acquisition of Steve Waltz ex-gridder at A and T College North Carolina and more recently a member of the 99th Pursuit Squadron eleven.
Dec. 7, 1946
The Winchester Brown Bombers lost their final game of the 1946 season yesterday to the Alexandria Rams, 10-6.
The Bombers fought the visitors on even terms during the first half but were unable to keep pace with the stronger, more experienced Rams.
Winchester's lone touchdown was registered by J.D. Warren in the second period.
Dec. 9, 1946
A horseman created considerable excitement this morning when he tied his mount to a parking meter after depositing the necessary five cents. But the horse, either frightened by the new-fangled gadget or by the crowd that gathered, broke away and was not recaptured until he reached the Central Amoco Station.
Dec. 11, 1946
WASHINGTON — Two generations of baseball fans were saddened today by the passing of Walter Johnson, the fireball thrower who virtually rewrote the pitching record book, during his 21 years with the Washington Senators.
Known as "the big train" and a member of the game's official Hall of Fame, the kindly one-time Kansas farm boy died before midnight at Georgetown Hospital. He was 59 years old.
For eight months his life had been dimming from a brain tumor which doctors dared not try to relieve by surgery.
In Washington, where he spent his entire big-league pitching career, Johnson was almost as celebrated as presidents, cabinet members and Supreme Court Justices.
Clark Griffith, 76-year-old president to the Senators, summed it up for the lanky Johnson's admirers today when he said: "He was the greatest pitcher of all time."
Dec. 11, 1946
The E.L. Stine farm, sold this morning in front of the county courthouse, brought a total of $20,940. Sold in four separate tracts the purchasers were Hugh Solenberger, Ford Luttrell and Bageant Stine. Coleman Dunn was the auctioneer.
Yesterday afternoon the personal property at the poor farm was disposed of at a public sale which netted approximately $550. Dunn also called this sale.
A large number of persons were also attracted to the public sale yesterday of a 1940 Dodge. The automobile brought $800 and was purchased by J.W. Williams of Frederick County.
Dec. 12, 1946
Police Chief C.W. Hollis this morning called attention to a city ordinance prohibiting the sale of fireworks before 8 a.m. Dec. 23 and after 6 p.m. Jan. 1.
The ordinance states that it shall be unlawful to sell firecrackers considered dangerous to life and limb at any time, prohibits throwing fireworks under passing cars or the feet of pedestrians. No fire-crackers can be shot after 6 p.m. in the evening, except 10 minutes before and 10 minutes after midnight Jan. 1, and they are prohibited at all times in the hospital zone.
The shooting of fire-arms for the purpose of making a noise is also prohibited within the city limits.
Dec. 12, 1946
50 years ago
Prospects for a semi-mall in downtown Winchester are brighter today than they've been since the concept was first broached seven years ago.
But there still are a number of hurdles to clear.
The first one comes up next Tuesday night when Winchester's Common Council acts on a resolution asking the General Assembly to enact a law which would permit the city to levy a special tax on property owners along Loudoun Street, between Piccadilly and Cork. That's where the semi-mall will be.
A great majority of these property owners already have agreed to the special tax, which will run about five cents per square foot of floor space in the stores.
Dec. 10, 1971
25 years ago
A James Wood High School freshman is one of 48 finalists in the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle's first license plate design contest.
"I was really surprised,"said Katie Polk, one of 12 Commissioner's Choice finalists selected in addition to the 36 already chosen.
The winning art work will become the state's next Scenic License plate.
More than 3,500 students in grades 6-12 from across the state entered the contest in October.
Polk submitted her design of red-and-gold fall leaves after reading about the contest in The Winchester Star.
Each of the finalists will receive a $500 U.S Savings Bond. The grand prize winner will be awarded a $1,000 U.S Savings Bond.
Dec. 13, 1996
