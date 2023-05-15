100 years ago
For about quarter of an hour around 10 o’clock this morning snow flurries occurred in this city, the flakes falling quite thick. The snow came from a heavy black cloud which passed to the southwest.
While quite chilly, at no time was the thermometer near the freezing point, the lowest being about 36 degrees.
This is about the latest ever recorded of snow falling in this section.
May 9, 1923
Miss Stowers, executive secretary of the local chapter of the Red Cross, is looking for a good home for a two-year-old boy, whose surroundings are understood to have been such as to make it desirable for him to be placed under different influences.
Miss Stowers said the little fellow is bright and interesting and playful, has large blue eyes and light hair, and she is hopeful someone will offer to adopt the child and rear him in good surroundings.
May 10, 1923
Today is the anniversary of the big hail storm which nearly wrecked Winchester. It occurred on May 12, 1886.
The hail storm of 37 years ago smashed every window in the town facing north and west. The typical greenish cloud appeared out of the northeast and passing to the north swept down on the city. For over an hour hail fell in great quantities. The hail stones were as large as hen’s eggs and in places were two feet deep. Streets and cellars were flooded, houses were wrecked and trees uprooted by the violence of the wind which accompanied the storm.
The lightning of that afternoon was terrifying as bolt after bolt fell into the town in quick succession. Houses and other buildings were struck and the inhabitants passed that afternoon in the greatest terror.
May 12, 1923
Mr. G. Fred Yeakley today started a riding academy at Mr. Mack Noonan’s livery on Amherst Street and it promises to be a successful innovation in town. Already he has secured quite a number of pupils.
Mr. Yeakley recently purchased a number of the fine riding horses and expensive equipment and he will teach beginners to ride as well as have on hand suitable mounts for experienced riders.
Mr. Yeakley himself is one of the best known horseback riders in the community and is well fitted to pass his experience along to others.
May 15, 1923
Miss Willa Sibert Cather, a native of Frederick County, and in whose honor a room has been provided at the Handley Library, where copies of her literary works are preserved, together with a picture of her old home place, has been awarded one of the 1923 Joseph Pulitzer prizes.
The announcement was made Sunday night in New York by the advisory board of the Columbia University School of Journalism, which was founded and endowed by the late Joseph Pulitzer of the New York World.
The judges selected “One of Ours,” by Miss Cather, for the $1,000 prize for the year which best presented the American novel.
Miss Cather’s prize novel deals with a middle western farm boy who goes to war and with the war’s reactions upon him and those near to him. Miss Cather, who is now in Europe, is the author of numerous short stories and several other novels, the most highly regarded of which is another story of the middle west, “My Antonia.”
May 15, 1923
75 years ago
Members of Winchester VFW Post 2123 voted last night to erect a stone memorial to the local dead of World Wars I and II. The estimated cost is $2,000. A site has not yet been selected.
Tentative plans for a memorial approximately three feet in height by nine feet long with two bronze plates attached, one containing the names of World War I dead and the second those who made the supreme sacrifice in the late war.
The Post, which is looking for a building site for a new home, might erect the monument there or on the lawn of the proposed Winchester-Frederick County War Memorial building.
May 11, 1948
Upon motion of C.E. Garber seconded by GroverTeets, Frederick County Board of Supervisors yesterday unanimously recommended that the county remain on eastern standard time.
Winchester officially adopted daylight saving time on May 2.
May 11, 1948
Although Stephens City is reportedly operating on a combination of DST and EST, members of the council took no steps at the monthly meeting to adopt “fast time.”
It is generally felt, a council member states, that if there is to be any official change it should come from the county board of supervisors.
May 11, 1948
County Superintendent Leslie D. Kline announced this afternoon that effective Monday county schools will go back on eastern standard time.
The county schools changed to DST last Monday because, according to Kline, the telephone had been kept “hot” by patrons calling up and requesting that the board adopt daylight saving time just as Winchester had done.
Yesterday the Frederick County board of supervisors unanimously recommended that the county stay on EST and today, Kline stated, the school board received a letter from Commonwealth Attorney Joseph E. Massie Jr. quoting the law which fixes EST as the official time in Virginia.
May 12, 1948
E.E. Ours of 322 N. Loudoun St., who has been issued a permit to erect a theater at 115 N. Cameron St., said today that construction will get underway as soon as he can get a shipping date on steel.
The two-story brick and cinder block building, estimated to cost $110,000 will be built on the former Miller Jenkins property adjacent to the Warner Bros. theater.
According to Ours, the lobby of the theater will adjoin the present apartment building.
There will be a balcony for colored persons, seating 110. The auditorium will seat 800.
May 12, 1948
Winchester’s first “big top” attraction in 15 years created vast interest today.
The arrival of Dailey Bros. circus brought a sort of Noah’s ark atmosphere to the city as the 5-ring railroad show unloaded its hundreds of animals and erected a city of tents on Front Royal Road, southeast of the city limits.
May 14, 1948
50 years ago
CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. — The crippled Skylab space station developed a new problem today when temperatures of 100 degrees were recorded inside the laboratory. The space agency called it a serious problem but still hoped to launch three astronauts to link up with the station.
The Laboratory was launched unmanned into a perfect 272-mile high orbit Monday, but suffered a severe blow when two of six solar panels failed to extend properly.
May 15, 1973
25 years ago
Could the George Washington Hotel be a hotel again?
Adams-Nelson & Associates is now the listing agent for the Winchester hotel at the corner of North Cameron and East Piccadilly streets.
The asking price remains $1.5 million.
Returning the hotel to its former glory is not a new idea. Hotel owner Thomas G. Scully Jr. tried to interest investors in the idea in 1994.
The city leased, but never used, the hotel as part of an incentive package to help Scully renovate the structure.
The hotel was used as a temporary home for the Grand Piano furniture store after it was displaced by a May 1996 fire. The furniture store used the building’s first floor for about a year.
May 12, 1998
