100 years ago
Directors of the George Washington Hotel Corp. have contracted with Glaize and Brother, local lumber dealers, to tear down the old Eichelberger residence at the southeast corner of Market and Piccadilly streets, the site to be used for the new George Washington Hotel.
The contractor gets $400 for tearing down the building and he gets all the material in the house. Glaize and Brother have contracted with E.R. Himelright to do the work, which will begin at once.
The offices of the W.H. Baker Chocolate Co., which have been situated in the Eichelberger building, are now located in the old post office building at the corner of Market and Water Streets.
Oct. 18, 1922
Three of the most attractive double houses to be built in this city in a long time are being completed by the owner, James B. Winkleld. These houses, which are of brick, are modern in every detail, and contain six rooms and hardwood floors and are situated on National Avenue and on the lots formerly owned by H.L. Gray.
Lots in that section of the city are very scarce and these were the only ones left on National Avenue, which was years ago a large field, where circuses and carnivals exhibited.
Oct. 21, 1922
REFUGE — Preparations are well under way at the Highview School for a Halloween party to be given by the community on the night of Oct. 30. There will be speakers from Winchester, whose intent is to organize a community league of all farmers and their families in this section.
The Highview school house is the best building of its kind in the surrounding country.
Oct. 23, 1922
FRESNO, Calif. - Justifiable homicide was the verdict returned today by a coroner's jury that inquired into the death of Mrs. Clara Harlow, 19, whose husband, Geroge A. Harlow, 30, an electrician, was said to have clubbed her to death with a shotgun near their home at North Fork early yesterday, when he found her in the company of a young man of her age.
Oct. 23, 1922
No one should object to the clothes worn in "The Greenwich Village Follies," which appear at the Empire Theatre tomorrow evening for one night only because they are considered among the most beautiful creations of Paris and New York. It is quite true, perhaps that the costumes are somewhat scarce in parts, but what they lack in quantity they most certainly make up in expensive and gorgeous quality.
Oct. 24, 1922
Editor The Star
Go back to the Founding Fathers, you one hundred percent Americans who dress up your fanaticism in patriotic guise. Go back to the fathers and if indeed you keep the letter of the law, see in what wise you violate the spirit.
"A wise and frugal government shall restrain men from injuring one another, and shall leave them otherwise free to regulate their own pursuits." But you of the Ku Klux Klan set out to aid the law by lawless means. A wise and frugal government shall restrain from injuring one another, but you, with your special antipathy for the Negro, the Catholic and the Jew, have aim to injure, are bound together for that very thing. Is it thus you would help your government do its work?
Don't you remember what Washington says to us?
"Frown down upon any attempt to alienate any portion of our country from the rest."
And Jefferson, have you forgotten him? "The minority also possess their equal rights which equal laws must equally protect."
Go back to the fathers and see in what way you violate their spirit.
V. Nance
Winchester
Oct. 23, 1922
75 years ago
Winner of a free airplane ride scheduled this evening over Winchester as a result of her being instrumental in inducing 31 persons to attend revival services at Berryville Avenue First Brethren Church.
Mrs. Clatus W. Goode, 344 Gray Ave., has made a gift of the ride to her son, Wayne Baker.
At the controls of the plane will be the revivalist, the Rev. L.L. Grubb, owner of the craft, who resumes his nightly revival series at the church tomorrow.
Oct. 18, 1947
Saturday's football game with Falls Church was a costly one for Handley, the judges losing the service of two backfield men for the remainder of the season and a regular lineman for probably the next three games.
Doyle Peer, halfback, was the most seriously injured. He was knocked unconscious for more than 30 minutes when hit in the face near the temple, while carrying the ball early in the second half.
Peer failed to respond to first aid treatment at the field and was taken to the hospital in Omp's ambulance. He regained consciousness about 20 minutes later but was kept in the hospital for observation. A report this morning said that he was "feeling better."
Beverly Lamb, only veteran from last year's championship-eleven, had his finger broken during the first part of the game Saturday and according to Coach Hunter Maddex will probably be out for the rest of the season.
The third member of the team injured was lineman Jimmy Semples who received a chipped elbow.
Oct. 20, 1947
A two-inch long bug found by Robert Jenkins in a case of cotton yarn at the Winchester Knitting Co. has been identified by Dr. Walter S. Hough of the Research Laboratory as a "Periplaneta Americana" or American roach.
Kenneth Lamp, who took the roach to the lab, said he was advised that it was a specimen of the largest type of roach in America. The common roach seen in Winchester is known as the German roach, being much smaller as a rule, it was explained.
Oct. 24, 1947
50 years ago
Area residents awoke to a winter scene this morning, the first time since 1940 that a measurable snowfall has been reported this early in the season.
The snow melted almost as fast as it fell in Winchester. The snow whitened the ground in outlying areas, however, and an accumulation of an inch was reported at Riverton near Front Royal where it was still snowing at 11 a.m.
Oct. 19, 1972
25 years ago
Megan Pitcock was named Sherando High School's Homecoming Queen Friday night during halftime of Sherando's victory over Loudoun Valley.
Oct. 18, 1997
Handley High School Principal Rick Leonard crowned Homecoming Queen Stacey Dawson on Saturday afternoon in the Handley Bowl. The Handley Judges lost their homecoming game to the Loudoun County Raiders, 36-10.
Oct. 20, 1997
The women swooned.
As Charlton Heston walked, the crowd parted.
As he reached the podium the women sighed again.
Even at age 73, and with a slight hitch in his walk, the Oscar-winning actor still has it — and GOP gubernatorial hopeful Jim Gilmore is hoping to turn that fame into votes.
Gilmore and Heston completed the fifth and final stop of a one-day flying campaign tour that started in Abingdon and ended at Winchester Regional Airport.
It's the second straight Virginia gubernatorial election during which Heston, a backer of the Republican Party and a vice president of the National Rifle Association, has campaigned. He did the same for George Allen four years ago.
Oct. 23, 1997
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.