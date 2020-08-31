100 years ago
RICHMOND — “Spontaneity and good humor characterized the spirit in which North Carolina women celebrated their enfranchisement,” said Miss Mary Elizabeth Pidgeon of Clarke County, in a statement here today.
Miss Pidgeon has been spending some time in North Carolina in the interest of suffrage ratification there and has just returned to Richmond.
Miss Pidgeon will return to the University of Virginia to continue her work there as director of the citizenship department.
Aug. 26, 1920
Miss Isabelle E. Baker and Miss Frances W. Beverley duly registered this morning as qualified voters in the city of Winchester.
Miss Baker is the daughter of Col. Harry H. Baker of this city, and is the first woman in Winchester to take advantage of the Nineteenth Amendment.
The first woman to qualify as a voter in the second ward was Miss Elsie Maphis, daughter of the commissioner of the revenue.
Shortly after Miss Maphis’ name was placed on the registration book, Miss Frances Page qualified. A little later in the day Mrs. Holmes Conrad appeared and became a qualified voter.
Aug. 27, 1920
The funeral of Josephine Barrow, the young daughter of John and Ethel Barrow, who died at the home of her grandfather, Mr. J. W. Bannon, at Whitace, this county, on Tuesday night took place yesterday at Timber Ridge Baptist Church.
Josephine had suffered a severe attack of influenza which left her with rheumatism and leakage and enlargement of the heart. She was nine years of age.
Besides her parents, she leaves one sister, Hilda Barrow and three brothers, John, William, and Guy Barrow.
Aug. 27, 1920
Up to today only 30 women have registered to vote in the city of Winchester, although they have until Oct. 2 in which to qualify.
Aug. 30, 1920
The Handley Library was seven years old on Saturday, having held its opening celebration on that day in 1913. The librarian, Mr. C. Vernon Eddy, today announced that during the seventh year which has just closed there were lent 45,725 books, more than double the number that were lent in its first year.
Altogether there have been issued over 3,500 borrower’s cards. Fifty-eight thousand, two hundred and seven persons came into the library for all purposes in the last 12 months, making a grand total of more than 374,000 that have been counted coming into the library building in the seven years.
75 years ago
WASHINGTON — President Truman urged Congress today to continue induction into the armed forces of men from 18 to 25 years, cautioning that the Far East situation still involves “many elements of danger.”
Aug. 27, 1945
SAN FRANCISCO — Japan will welcome American occupation forces but American jazz is a bit too much.
Despite its popularity in pre-war Japan, it will henceforth be supplanted by the music of “wholesome” bands.
Still, working people must laugh, so Tokyo metropolitan police are doing their best to build and reopen the movie theaters. Only 80 of 252 escaped destruction by American bombs.
Aug. 27, 1945
Dr. L.M. Allen, city health officer, stated this morning that Winchester so far this summer has escaped any serious health problems.
The local health office advised that no contagious diseases had been reported to him and that there was only the average amount of colds and summer grippe.
There has been a little intestinal condition reported but such ailment frequently accompanies extremely wet weather such as there has been here, Dr. Alllen said.
Luckily, the city continues to escape polio. The closest cases to Winchester have been in Arlington, the health officer reported.
Aug. 28, 1945
The lowly squirrel has turned.
City police were sent out on a rush call last Saturday to kill a squirrel which, according to Mrs. S.M. Davis, 432 Leicester St., attacked two women.
Mrs. Davis told officers that the squirrel openly charged the women inflicting wounds which had to be treated by Dr. B.B. Dutton and that the tiny animal even tried to get in the house after his retreating victims.
Police failed to locate the squirrel described as “mad or under some influence,” but Chief C.W. Hollis stated this morning that it had been shot and killed by a resident in the neighborhood.
Aug. 28, 1945
Evelyn Lemley has been granted permission to conduct a public dance hall at Lemley’s Tavern east of Stephens City on Route 277.
Aug. 30, 1945
The number of German prisoners available for farm and orchard work in Frederick and Clarke counties was increased to 155 this week. By Sept. 15 it is hoped that from 170 to 200 will be available for harvesting.
County agent, L. Fred Stine, also reported that 150 Bahamians were due to arrive in Winchester Saturday morning and will be ready for work on farms and in the orchards in the area next Tuesday.
The labor camp on Fairmont Avenue Extended is now being readied for the natives. Melvin Oakes of near Lynchburg will manage the camp. P.M. Ricamore, Berryville, is placement supervisor.
Another 150 are expected about Sept. 15 and persons desiring the use of Bahamians should contact the county agent’s office promptly.
Apple picking in the county is expected to get underway in earnest next week and will probably be at a peak between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15.
Aug. 30, 1945
50 years ago
A new Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in the George Washington Hotel at 111 E. Piccadilly St. will have its grand opening Monday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Mrs. Eleanor Glasscock is owner of the George Washington Hotel Beauty Salon and the new Merle Norman Studio. She will serve as official hostess at the formal opening.
Aug. 28, 1970
25 years ago
For the second time in two weeks, plans for a museum on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester have been unveiled.
Frederick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Richard Dick announced Thursday that Harry E. Ridgeway Jr., a certified public accountant and amateur archaeologist who lives in Frederick County, has agreed to place his massive collection of Civil War artifacts in a Civil War museum to be established in the former Frederick County Courthouse.
The Board of Supervisors uses the courthouse’s courtroom as its meeting room, but the county will move its meetings and the Cooperative Extension Service out of the courthouse and into the new county office building on North Kent Street next summer.
Aug. 25, 1995
