100 years ago
The foundation work for the stately edifice that is to house the Handley Schools in the near future has been completed. The next step in the construction endeavor will be the letting of the contracts for the building itself.
Work on the foundation for the Handley schools was begun last July.
The concrete in the foundation would build a wall of 2 feet high and one foot thick from Winchester to Stephens City, a distance of eight miles, or would build a road ten feet wide from Winchester to Kernstown.
The stone, if piled, would make a pyramid 30 feet square at the base and 80 feet high, requiring 90 cars to haul it.
Dec. 21, 1921
Any poor child of Winchester who has little or no prospect of being visited by Santa Claus this Christmas can get a present by going to Harloe’s Confectionery store, on Main Street, provided such a boy or girl is accompanied by an older person who can vouch for the recipient.
Dec. 23, 1921
Boys and girls of Winchester were today enjoying to the limit the first coasting pleasures of the winter season. They flocked with flexible fliers and old-time sleds early this morning to the various hills in their neighborhoods.
The snowfall last night was light, but some rain fell and then it froze, forming a sheet of ice, which delighted the hearts of youngsters all over town. Many of the youngsters enjoyed skating on the City Hall Plaza and on other smooth surfaces.
Dec. 23, 1921
The revenue act of 1921, many provisions of which do not go into effect until Jan. 1, 1922, contains one material change that will be most welcome to the public. It removes the one-cent tax on soft drinks dispensed from the soda fountains.
Dec. 24, 1921
Mail handled during the present Christmas season is believed to have been the heaviest in the history of the Winchester post office, according to a statement made today.
Since postal bandits became so bold recently in other parts of the country, unusual precautions have been taken everywhere to safeguard the mail, and all mail is closely watched and guarded. Men employed to haul mail between the railroad stations and the post office are equipped with big revolvers and are not allowed to leave the mail unguarded from the time it is turned over to them until it is delivered.
Dec. 24, 1921
The Sonora contests for the most popular girls in Winchester are Frederick County, which have been underway for several weeks past, were brought to a close at midnight on Saturday, Dec. 24th., and the prize-winners were announced today.
These contests have been conducted by Seal’s Music Store and prizes were offered in Winchester and Frederick County, a tremendous vote having been polled in both contests. The first prize being a $200 Sonora talking machine. The second prize was a $100 Sonora machine and the third prize $25 credit at Seal’s store on a Sonora machine or $15 worth of new records.
In Winchester the first prize was won by Miss Ruth Guyer, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Guyer of this city. The second prize was awarded to Miss Eva Jackson, who represented the Nurses’ Home at Winchester Memorial Hospital. The third prize was captured by Miss Sarah Hughes of the John Handley teaching faculty.
The first prize in the county division was won by Miss Mary Sherman of Chambersville, the daughter of Mrs. E.J. Sherman. The second prize went to Miss Alice Delaney of Gore and Miss Mary Cline of Vaucluse was the winner of the third prize.
Dec. 27, 1921
75 years ago
BERRYVILLE — The State Corporation Commission has announced plans to erect two new historical markers in Clarke County next spring.
One will be placed west of the site where the first air message was transmitted in 1868. The second marker will be placed at the site of the Castleman’s Ferry fight.
Dec. 21, 1946
Busy shoppers Saturday night were delightfully surprised and given an added touch of the “Spirit of Christmas” by the “Caroling On Wheels” sponsored by the Winchester Recreation Department and the local JBT. The voices of 12 members of the Handley High School Glee Club sang lustily and beautifully the traditional carols from a float of greens which moved slowly along the crowded streets.
Dec. 23, 1946
Christmas mail at the Winchester post office has broken all previous records according to a report today by Postmaster Nelson Page.
In order to handle the record volume of mail an additional 20 employees have been hired during the Christmas rush period. All of these, except three girls who have worked at the office before, were veterans.
Dec. 24, 1946
Due to continued sugar rationing, the management of the Dr. Pepper Bottling Co. has announced a two-week vacation for all employees during the Christmas season. Business will be resumed after the first of the year.
Dec. 26, 1946
Mrs. Thomas G. Smallwood, 218 East St., was the winner of a Westinghouse electric refrigerator presented last night at a Christmas dance sponsored by the local VFW post.
Richard Eddy, Post commander, also reported the following awards: William Pitcock, 122 Euclid Avenue, General Electric range; and Elwood Carper, 301 E. Piccadilly St., $25 savings bond.
Dec. 26, 1946
The Winchester Bus Company will add an additional bus on the Kernstown run shortly so that there will be service to that community on a 20-minute schedule, it was announced today.
Two buses are already operating between Kernstown and Berryville Avenue every 30 minutes. The new bus will run between Kernstown and Woodland Avenue.
Dec. 27, 1946
50 years ago
A building permit has been issued for Frederick County’s first deluxe apartment complex. Cost of the development is estimated at $1.6 million.
The site, about 7.6 acres, is on Senseny Road across from Fairway Estates and the complex will be called “Georgetown Village.”
The plans call for 13 buildings with a total of 156 apartment units, a swimming pool and wading pool.
Rentals are expected to start at $165 for a one-bedroom apartment.
The acreage is owned by the Bayiss company and Fred L. Glaize III of Win.
Dec. 22, 1971
LIVINGSTON, Tenn.- — Ten years ago today — Dec. 22, 1961, James Thomas Davis of this small Middle Tennessee town became the first American to die in action in Vietnam.
Since then, according to the latest Defense Department release, 45,618 other Americans have been killed in action in the nation’s longest war. Another 304,353 have been wounded.
Dec. 22, 1971
25 years ago
More than 150 people came to Sherando Presbyterian Church, across from Sherando High School, for the Christmas Eve service. It was the congregation’s first service at the new church after spending the last four years at the Stephens City Funeral Home chapel.
“It’s nice to have a place where people can come to meet me that’s not my home,” said Pastor William Lee.
Since starting the congregation, Lee has kept his office in his home to counsel members and hold meetings.
Construction only began at the end of last summer, Lee said. The congregation was started four years ago with members of other congregations, he said.
Georgianna Marshall had attended First Presbyterian Church in Winchester for 40 years before deciding to assist with the formation of the Sherando congregation.
Dec. 26, 1996
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.