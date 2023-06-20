100 years ago
The cornerstone of the Handley Schools was laid in due and ancient form by the Grand Lodge of Masons in Virginia late yesterday afternoon in spite of the rainy weather.
The parade, while not as large as had been expected, there having been more or less uncertainty as to the program being carried out on account of threatening weather, was nonetheless imposing and was witnessed by a large crowd along the line of march.
In spite of the condition of the grounds, a large crowd gathered and witnessed the impressive ceremonies of laying the cornerstone.
All the local and visiting Masons were entertained at a luncheon immediately after the ceremonies at Rouss Hall, tendered by Winchester Hiram Lodge, and several short speeches were made.
June 14, 1923
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The state fire marshal’s office, for several days, has been investigating the fire which recently destroyed the dancing pavilion at Rosemont park, this city, became known today.
The pavilion, the biggest outdoor one in this section, is the second structure at the park burned in the last several months, and reports indicate both fires were of incendiary origin.
June 14, 1923
Promptly at 8:30 last evening the curtain at the Empire Theater was raised on the commencement exercises of the Handley Schools, revealing as charming a picture as an artist might desire to see. In a large semi-circle the twenty-four girls of the graduating class were seated in their dainty white dresses and beautiful pink roses gave grace and color; back of these were the eighteen boys of the class of ‘23, and grouped next were the eleven girls who finished the commercial course.
The distinguished orator of the evening was Dr. Charles J. Smith, president of Roanoke College.
An orchestra composed of Lucille Jackson, Louise Hollis, Percy Stultz, and Garner Spillman, with Miss Whitmore as accompanist and director gave a delightful musical program.
June 15, 1923
The Rev. Robert B. Nelson was instrumental in having moving pictures taken of the parade here on Wednesday in connection with the laying of the cornerstone of Handley schools. The pictures were taken by an operator at Mr. C. Fred Barr’s photographic gallery and still pictures were also taken.
The pictures will be exhibited at the Empire Theater in the near future.
June 15, 1923
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Because he flayed women’s participation in politics, thereby raising the ire of his feminine worshippers, many of whom indignantly left the building during his stinging discourse, the Rev. E.F. Griffith, Charlotte Presbyterian minister, was today without a pastorate.
The sermon brought on a storm of protest which finally swept him from the pulpit, according to the minister’s own statement.
It was inspired by a recent municipal election in which women of the fashionable district where this church is located took an active part.
June 16, 1923
Mitchell and Goldsmith of Berryville have sold the farm just outside of Berryville, known as the “Milton Valley” place, for $50,000. It contains 30 acres in orchards and is one of the oldest homes in Clarke County. It was sold to Frank Tilford of Florida.
The same firm sold the Hazelwood farm to Dr. I.M. Brumback last week for $25,000.
June 16, 1923
75 years ago
W.M. Richards of 301 W. Piccadilly St. has been granted a building permit for 60 x 105 ft. brick and concrete one-story building to be erected on North Kent Street extended and leased by the C&P Telephone Co. for a service center.
The building which is expected to be ready for occupancy by September will be used to house telephone equipment and trucks which are now kept at the rear of the its building on Braddock Street.
June 14, 1948
WOODSTOCK — The migratory or “seven year” locusts have arrived in orchards northwest and south of town, and in other sections of Shenandoah County, according to Edgar W. Newman, orchardist.
Newman states that spraying with DDT has destroyed many of the locusts.
June 15, 1948
A.C. Oates has been granted a building permit for a 96 x 40 brick building at 25 Oates Avenue to be used by Grapette Bottling Co. of which Ralph Hengeveld of 135 Latane St. will be owner and manager.
June 16, 1948
After 21 years as a coach, Otis Sargent has given up his place in Handley schools physical education department.
A son of Mrs. J.W. Sargent of 117 Monmouth St. and the late Joseph Sargent, a carpenter, he did not apply for re-appointment but will devote full time to his sporting goods business on Rouss Avenue.
Sargent, who turned out 13 state championship track teams while at Handley, is a graduate of the local school, class of 1926. He attended Springfield College in Massachusetts and was appointed football and basketball coach at Handley in 1927 succeeding W.R. Legge of Winchester.
John Parsons took over the head football coaching job in 1929 and was followed by Norman Ochs and Hunter Maddex, but Sargent picked up the job again during the war years and succeeded in turning out an undefeated eleven in 1945.
Sargent first opened his sports equipment store in 1936 but had to close up during the late war due to the inability to purchase stock. He reopened his business in April of last year.
June 18, 1948
50 years ago
WASHINGTON — A source close to the Senate’s Watergate inquiry says “there is absolutely no doubt” ousted White House Counsel John W. Dean III will testify next week that President Nixon knew the scandal was being covered up.
Dean won’t get a chance to air his testimony until next week, however. The Senate committee voted Monday to postpone its televised hearings until after the visit of Soviet leader Leonid I. Brezhnev.
June 19, 1973
25 years ago
Nearly 14 years after it was placed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund list, the Rhinehart Farm in Frederick County still contains remnants of “oily gook” from a massive tire fire.
The oily remnants are left from a 1983 tire fire on Paul and Alma Rhinehart’s farm, when an estimated 7 million tires caught fire, sending up a cloud of smoke that could be seen for 20 miles.
The fire which began on Halloween 1983, smoldered for nine months causing damage to the surrounding ecosystem, something EPA officials have spent $7.8 million trying to clean up.
June 13, 1998
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.