100 years ago
Mrs. Hettie Wisecarver, living on North Braddock Street, had a hen killed a few days ago for her Sunday dinner, an when the fowl was cut open it was found to contain no less than nine well formed eggs, a number said to be quite unusual.
One of the eggs was within the ordinary egg shell and the others were enclosed by layers of skin and in process of being coated with the harder shell.
May 23, 1923
The belled buzzard has been seen again, this time by E.E. Wingfield of the Winchester post office, and his brother-in-law, Robert McIlwee of the Gainesboro section of Frederick County.
Mr. Wingfield said today that while fishing in Back Creek, about a mile west of Gainesboro, a few days ago they heard the tinkling of a bell overhead, and as they looked up four or five buzzards were seen flying around in a circle. They were not very high.
Mr. Wingfield said the bell sounded like a small sheep bell, and that the tinkling was distinct, but gradually became fainter and fainter as the buzzards flew away.
May 24, 1923
The paid laborers and volunteer helpers are whipping things into shape on the Athey Grounds which will, in a few days, be one of the finest if not the best baseball park in this section. The grandstand, which will seat about 450 people, is nearly completed; fencing is about finished.
The city fathers are putting Smithfield and Gray avenues into shape so numerous autos can be driven to the grounds; Smithfield avenue extended will be widened, thereby giving more room for autos.
Monday, June 4, will be a great day in Winchester for baseball fans and their friends, at which time the first game will be played here between Strasburg and the Winchester Club. A parade is being arranged and flag raising in the park with proper ceremonies will be before the first ball is tossed.
A committee is busy making all arrangements and the stores, mills and factories will be asked to close their places of business at noon on June 4.
May 24, 1923
A lodge of the Loyal Order of Moose was instituted in this city last night. Nearly 300 members already have been secured and a first class of about 50 members were inducted into the order last night.
The initiation last evening was conducted in the home of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, but it is expected that Moose will have a home of their own after they get well organized.
The bringing of the order here was due in large measure to the efforts of Capt. J. Brad Beverley, clerk of the Corporation Court of Winchester.
May 25, 1923
The Winchester Golf Club was formally opened at 1 o’clock this afternoon. There has been a score or more men at work this week whipping things into shape, guided by an expert of Washington, who is no more or less than the well-known golf wizard, Dr. Thomas J.W. Brown.
Cy and Mike McDonald, managers of the Spalding stores in Washington, are here with headquarters at J.M. Orndoff’s store to assist those to select their golf equipment.
May 25, 1923
A hot reception awaits the next visit of the chicken thieves who have visited the hen roosts of the residents on the Martinsburg Pike, living in Neffstown, adjoining Winchester.
So far as has been reported four chicken houses have been raided this week in that vicinity and about 70 fowls in all have been stolen.
The neighborhood is considering the appointing of a vigilance committee who will sit up all night watching their hen houses and prepare to fill any prowlers with lead who may come around. Their slogan will be to shoot first and then ask questions.
May 26, 1923
The Wise Granite Construction Co. of Richmond, contractors for the erection of the new George Washington Hotel at the corner of Market and Piccadilly streets, has employed J.F. Rodman, well-known building superintendent of this city, to supervise the construction work on the hotel.
Mr. Rodman came here some years ago from North Carolina, and was at one time connected with Glaize and Brother, lumber manufacturers and general building contractors. While with that firm Mr. Rodman superintended the building of the new United Brethren Church, designed and built the handsome home of Fred S. Anderson on North Main Street.
May 29, 1923
Mr. Lee J. Cave of Canterburg, this county, recently found a buzzard’s nest which contained two young buzzards, both snow white. The buzzard at birth has white down which changes to a dark slate color as the bird grows older, until at maturity the feathers are almost jet black.
While there seems to be plenty of buzzards in this vicinity the finding of a nest is a rare occurrence as they build usually in some inaccessible place, usually on the ground. The birds, acting as scavengers are protected by law and the killing of a buzzard is punishable by a heavy fine.
May 29, 1923
75 years ago
Some Northern Virginia miss may have an opportunity to win fame and fortune in the annual Miss America Beauty Pageant, according to Howard Melton, Junior Board of Trade, who announced today that the local organization had agreed to hold a preliminary contest in this area to select a girl to compete in the state competition at Norfolk July 31.
At the state contest a Miss Virginia will be chosen to enter the national contest at Atlantic City in September.
In making the announcement, Melton stated that the local contest will be held the latter part of next month at the Willow Lawn pool, the exact date to be announced later.
May 25, 1948
About 660 are expected at the first anniversary dinner of the Winchester Business and Professional Women’s Club scheduled at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the George Washington Hotel.
Mrs. Andrew Bell, president and toastmaster, will introduce the guest speaker, Miss Erline White of Washington. In charge of music on the program are Mrs. John L. Kater and Mrs. Ada Opie.
May 27, 1948
A Drive-in Theater being constructed on Rt. 11 one and one fourth mile north of Winchester is expected to be ready for operation by June 15, according to R.J. Becker,owner, who said that the enterprise would cost in the neighborhood of $30,000.
Becker, a native of Long Island, N.Y. , has been building and selling Drive-in theaters for two years. The New Yorker, now living at Stephenson, purchased eight acres from the Stine estate for the theater which will accommodate up to 500 cars when completed.
The theater will operate from March 15 to Nov. 15, with two shows nightly.
March 28, 1948
50 years ago
The 12-acre site of the Royal Drive-In Theater east of Winchester should blossom with a Ramada Inn motel within a year, according to the new property owner.
Vail W. Piscke, Falls Church attorney and majority stockholder in Virginia Homes, Inc., said plans are being drawn up by the development company’s architect and should be advertised for bids soon. The approximate value of the project, he said, would be $2.5 million.
Virginia homes recently bought the 12-acre site from the Charles E. Garber estate for $470,000. The site is located on the southside of Rt. 50, between I-81 and Rt. 522 in Frederick County.
May 29, 1973
25 years ago
For less than the cost of a large popcorn, a family of four can celebrate the opening of Winchester’s newest cinema in style.
Delco Cinemas, located in Delco Plaza on U.S. 50 East, will open Friday evening.
The 50 cents a person promotion will run Friday through Sunday, with the price of a single admission rising to $2 on Monday.
Delco Cinemas is what is known as a sub-run theater.
That is where the theater runs Hollywood movies several weeks or months after they are released.
Delco Cinemas was formerly Camelot I and II, which closed in 1995.
May 28, 1998
