The VFW Post 2123 color guard at Shenandoah Memorial Park during a Memorial Day service in 1959. Persons identified as Dudley Reynolds (left to right), Bill Campbell, unknown, Pete Purtlebaugh, unknown, Marvin Miller, Ralph Grim Jr., Bobby Jo Lawson, Howard Shaw, Raleigh Easter, Bill Eaton, Charles Rinker, Capt. Ralph Grim.