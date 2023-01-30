100 years ago
A fact not generally known to Virginians is that the largest apple tree in the world is in Patrick County, about six miles from the county seat.
The tree is 120 years old, twelve feet in circumference, sixty feet high and has a record of 132 bushels of apples gathered in one season.
Jan. 24, 1923
Dr. F.W. Boland, Sanitary Inspector of Winchester, is busy this week planting poison at the breeding places of rats. One of the worst places in the town is the city dump, located southeast of town. Here in the mountain of refuse of all kinds which has accumulated through years of daily dumping thousands of rats are bred.
Dr. Boland, therefore, has already applied poison at the city dumping grounds in liberal quantities. He has also set the poison along Indian Alley running parallel with Main Street.
This is Anti-Rat week in the state of Virginia, and it is not too late yet for the householder and the businessman to secure a supply of the poison and help rid the community of the pest.
Jan. 25, 1923
Two men, giving their names as Major Goolrich and Lieut. Gaines arrived in Winchester by airplane today and found a landing at H.B. Dunlop's farm just beyond the city limits on the Berryville Pike.
The men came by plane from Popefield, N.C., today, a distance of about 600 miles. After remaining here a few minutes, Lieut. Gaines left in the plane for Washington, D.C., while Major Goolrich stayed in this city near the vicinity of the Dunlop farm.
As to their purpose of stopping here, one of them stated that they were engaged in survey work for the government, which led to the belief that the government is seeking a suitable landing station in this vicinity for airplanes.
The vicinity of the Dunlop farm has been the landing field for visiting airplanes in this section, and it offers an advantageous place for the purpose.
Jan. 26, 1923
A decree, involving the disposition of an estate of over 500 acres of valuable land and historic heirlooms, once the property of George Washington, was entered in the Circuit Court of Frederick County yesterday. The value of the property involved is between $60,000 and $75,000.
The estate, known as Waverley is located near the Hopewell Meeting House in this county and belonged to the late George Fayette Washington, a close collateral descendant of George Washington.
It was ascertained that there were 19 heirs. The division of the property among the 19 heirs was agreed upon and commissioners were appointed to make sale of the property. The heirlooms will be sold in the best manner possible at a private sale by the same commissioners.
Jan. 26, 1923
Justice Tavenner of the county magistrate's court has taken under advisement the case against John Place of the county under arrest for violating the state game laws in hunting without a license.
It is alleged that he was caught by Game Warden Pingley armed with a shotgun while he was hunting foxes in the mountains northwest of Winchester. Place claimed he was not using the shotgun and that it was not loaded. He stated he was chasing foxes with hounds.
Some of the hunt clubs of the state as well as individual lovers of the old time fox chase are anxiously awaiting the outcome of the present case, as upon it depends whether they may enjoy this exhilarating sport or not in the future without taking out a hunter's license, and whether a fox is a game animal or, like the hawk, subject to be killed on sight as a detriment to the countryside.
Jan. 29, 1923
The S.H. Hable clothing store, corner of Main and Water streets, is soon to be refitted with entirely new and modern store fixtures, it was announced today, the contract having been awarded to the Grand Rapids Show Case Co. of Grand Rapids, Mich.
The store will also celebrate its fifty-first anniversary on May 1.
Jan. 29, 1923
Chief of Police M.A. Doran and Sheriff Luther Pannett are confined to their homes by sickness, caused by influenza. In their absence the duties of their offices are being looked after by Policeman Armel for the city and Deputy Sheriff Wigginton of the county.
Jan. 30, 1923
75 years ago
A snow storm that struck about 1 a.m. at near-zero temperature and piled up at the rate of about an inch an hour caused trouble on the mountain highways west of Winchester today.
The temperature in Winchester hovered at a low of six degrees above zero at the Research Laboratory during the morning after a night that saw the mercury stick near the 10-degree mark.
Jan. 24, 1948
Miss Gloria Dorsey, black-gowned brunette deputy clerk in the U.S. Internal Revenue office in Winchester, glamored her way to victory in the 40-and-8 society beauty show staged at Handley auditorium last night. She resides at Stephenson. She was presented with a wrist watch.
An audience of 1600 witnessed the contest shared by 100 entries.
Miss Dorsey was gowned in black, a jersey blouse with high neck and long sleeves, net skirt and wide belt trimmed with gold edging. Her sleek short pageboy coiffure actuated her beauty.
Placing second was Liz Betty Baker, student at Handley school and sponsored by The Young Mens Shop. She received a leather overnight case. Mrs. Helen Feltner, sponsored by the Molden Electric Co., won third place and a strand of pearls.
Jan. 24, 1948
WASHINGTON-There's been a lynching in this country every year since 1882.
There have been 44 lynchings since 1936. There was one last year. Almost all those lynched have been Negroes. Most lynchings were in the south.
Since 1900 more than 200 bills have been offered in Congress to make lynching a federal crime. The last time was in 1938.
Right now there are three bills being considered by the Senate subcommittee.
Briefly, the bills say this:
1. Anyone helping in a lynching could be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for 20 years.
2. Any officer who failed to protect a prisoner from a lynch mob could be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for five years.
3. The next-of-kin of a person lynched could sue the city or town where it happened for as much as $2,000.
Jan. 26, 1948
Winchester has its own March of Dimes poster boy in the person of 11-year old J. Avirett Williams, Northwestern Grade.
The youngster has been designated as honorary chairman of the children' s division of the campaign being conducted in the city and county.
Avirett was stricken with polio at the age of two, but with youthful courage and the aid of science has been staging a winning fight against the effects of "the Crippler."
The youngster has been able to keep up with his education and is now in the fourth grade at Handley. He exercises an hour each day without his braces and expects to undergo an operation this summer to strengthen his ankles.
He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John James Williams.
Jan. 27, 1948
50 years ago
Sunday has been proclaimed a "Day of Gratitude and Prayer" in Winchester and Frederick County in honor of the cease-fire in South Vietnam tomorrow and the "promise of peace" in Southeast Asia.
Jan. 26, 1973
AUSTIN, Tex. — Former President Lyndon B. Johnson died knowing that a cease-fire agreement had been reached for South Vietnam, his widow says.
Johnson was told personally by President Nixon that a cease-fire accord has been agreed upon, Ladybird Johnson said Monday.
Johnson died of a heart attack on Monday afternoon, Jan. 22; the cease-fire was announced by Nixon on Tuesday night, Jan. 23.
Jan. 30, 1973
25 years ago
LOS ANGELES — Commanding the biggest movie audience for the sixth week in a row, James Cameron's epic "Titanic" has entered the ranks of all-time, top-grossing films.
Boosted by four Golden Globe awards, "Titanic" had about $25 million in ticket sales. It now has made $274.3 million.The movie bumped 1975's "Jaws," which had $260 million at the North American box office.
Jan. 27, 1998
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.