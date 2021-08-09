A few weeks ago, The Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Library shared this photo of a group standing outside The “Little Corner” restaurant that once stood at 2 Weems Lane. The archives received lots of responses on the identity of these people, who were likely the members and friends of a local tackle football team. Some persons identified are: Lester Carroll (left, front row), Mike Sirbaugh (left, back row), Buzzy Cather (second from left, front row), Gary Frye (third from left, front row), Dan O'Neil (third from right, back row), Mike Bryant (second from right, front row), Roger Rosenburger (second from right, back row), Tony Simpson (on right, back row, bearded), Gary Hepner (on right, front row — proprietor).