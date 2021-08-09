100 years ago
The Chamber of Commerce is still issuing state auto licenses. This has proven a great convenience for Winchester and Frederick County. Since the organization has been giving this service, over nine thousand dollars worth of tags have been issued from this office.
The Chamber of Commerce wishes to bring to the attention of the merchants and businessmen of Winchester that the employment of children under 16 years of age is permissible only after having secured a permit. A government official is due here this week.
Aug. 2, 1921
Announcement has been made of the sale of the Heller building on Main Street, directly opposite the Frederick County courthouse, by Mr. Charles A. Heller of Baltimore to Mr. George F. Norton, well-known commercial printer and stationer and former newspaper publisher. The consideration was $16,500.
The building, a substantial brick structure of two stories, is about as high as many of the three story buildings in the business section and is at present occupied by the firm of Jolliffe andJollife. The sale was made subject to a lease held by this firm.
Mr. Norton said today that when he gets possession of the property it is his intention to make a number of important improvements. Among these will be an extension of the building back to Indian Alley.
Aug. 2, 1921
A clinic for the removal of adenoids and tonsils will be held at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal on Thursday, Aug. 11, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Dr. E.C. Stuart of Winchester assisted by local physicians and a competent corps of nurses, will be in charge.
All persons coming for the operation are requested to bring two sheets, one blanket (heavy), and two towels, and must not eat any breakfast the morning of the clinic.
Aug. 2, 1921
Another big sale of building lots is soon to be held by the Shawnee Realty Co., which recently began development of an attractive subdivision on a part of the famous old Senseney estate now owned by Mr. George W. Haddox.
The company, headed by Messrs. W.R. Talbot, Robert M. Ward, and Herbert S. Larrick, recently purchased the land, and the streets already have been cut. The sod is of bluegrass.
The streets have been named Shenandoah, Shawnee and Opequon avenues, and another is to be opened and named. All the lots thus far sold are on Shawnee Avenue. The entire tract is about five minutes walk from the City Hall.
Aug. 4, 1921
STEPHENS CITY — Announcement has been made here of a new enterprise that is about to be opened up. The business promoted will be the manufacture of lime and sulphur for orchard work, and will be manufactured under the name of the Virginia Chemical Co., composed of West Virginia capitalists.
The building formerly occupied by C.I. Brumback as an agricultural implement place has been purchased and immediate work will be begun in the installing of the machinery and concrete vats.
Aug. 4, 1921
On Sunday, July 31st, the Helping Hand Mission Chapel in Indian Hollow, a short distance west of Winchester, in Frederick County, was dedicated with appropriate ceremonies. Through the faith and good works of Mrs. Dabney McVicar this chapel has been built.
Aug. 5, 1921
The Ford Motor Co. is now making a car every six and one-half seconds.
Record production for one day was established June 23, when, between sunrise and sunset, 4,454 cars were made.
Aug. 5, 1921
The old John Robinson Circus is here, and everybody for miles around flocked to town bright and early this morning to see the big show and enjoy the parade.
The circus arrived early Sunday morning, coming over the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad from Frederick. Fifty-two bright orange hued cars, running in two sections, were required to transport the circus. The tent city was erected on the Kremer lot, and within two hours after arrival the acres of canvas used on the 14 big tents were gently swaying in the morning breeze. Many of the performers attended services in the local churches, while others visited the historical points of interest about town. About 4 p.m. dinner was served to the 1,058 employees of the circus.
John Robinson's Circus enjoys the distinction of being the oldest circus on the road at the present time. For the past 98 years it has toured America from coast to coast, and has been a frequent visitor in Winchester.
Aug. 8, 1921
75 years ago
Harry K. Benham, prominent Winchester attorney, was elected president of a newly formed Bar Association which was formed following a dinner meeting at Front Royal last night.
Joseph F. Moore of Berryille was elected vice-president and W.J. Phillips was elected secretary-treasurer.
Named on the board of directors were Thomas G. Scully, Winchester; A. Garland Williams, Berryville; and W. Leroy Corron, Front Royal.
Approximately 40 lawyers from this judicial circuit attended the meeting.
Aug. 3, 1946
Members of the Stephens City council in session, Tuesday night, took steps to improve the city's water supply. It decided to go ahead with digging another town well.
The water supply, provided from two wells, has been so low in recent weeks that it has been necessary to make certain restrictions upon its use for non-essential purposes.
The new well will likely be drilled on the fire company lot.
Aug. 4, 1946
The new "Airport Speedway" will be ready for opening soon, Kermit Batt reported today.
Under construction since May 1, Batt advises that the track has been made for all kinds of racing, including jalopies, midgets, big cars, stock cars and motorcycles.
A large enclosed grandstand has been constructed in conjunction with the track, also a new judges stand and a new public address system installed.
The road has been hard-surfaced all the way to the track, Batt, said.
Aug. 8, 1946
A total of 248 marriage licenses were issued in Winchester and Frederick County during the month of July according to clerk's office records. Lee Whitace, county clerk, reported 101 issued during the past month compared to 147 by City Clerk Peyton Marshall.
Aug. 8, 1946
Sixteen answered the call yesterday for candidates for the "Brown Bombers" football team, being organized after four year's absence from the gridiron.
Coach T.J. Clevenger, after looking the material over, was reported to be well pleased.
A practice session will be held Friday at the Douglas School grounds.
Aug. 8, 1946
On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m. the Progressive Mount Olive Chorus of Baltimore, Md., will present a musical program at the Douglas High School on North Kent Street. This is a chorus of 50 voices under the direction of George S. White, with Veronica Bowman as accompanist.
The proceeds of the concert will be divided between the Negro Day Nursery and the Junior Missionary Circle of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, both of Winchester.
Aug. 8, 1946
50 years ago
Closing of the Clearbrook Woolen Co. was announced today by William H. Lawrence Jr., president. A "flood of imports from low wage countries" was blamed.
"We will continue our retail outlet, the Clearbrook Woolen Shop," Lawrence said.
The Mill is an outgrowth of the old Brucetown Woolen Co., which was destroyed by fire in the early 1930s and was rebuilt at Clearbrook. Lawrence purchased the mill on April 13, 1939, at a bankruptcy sale.
Aug. 2, 1971
25 years ago
BOYCE — At the end of an hour-long public hearing Tuesday evening in the Town Hall, the Boyce Town Council voted 5-1 to repeal a town code that bans businesses from selling liquor on Sunday.
Boyce is the last town in Clarke County to overturn what council members referred to as one of the "Blue Laws" that prohibited businesses from selling anything on Sunday, let alone liquor.
Aug. 7, 1996
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.