100 years ago
What came as a complete surprise to all alike was the wedding of Miss A. Pearl Haldeman to Mr. Claude B. Stickley at "Evendale" last night at 10 o'clock.
A few of the most intimate friends of the bride and groom had been invited to "Evendale," expecting to be entertained otherwise, when strains of the wedding march, played by Mrs. Harry C. Stouffer, rang through the rooms and the bride, radiant in white satin and veil, descended the stairs to the lawn where she met the groom.
After the ceremony a buffet supper was served by the Tokuses.
June 1, 1921
RICHMOND — Two Baptist preachers of this city, the Rev. C.A. Jenkins Jr., pastor of Calvary Church, and the Rev. J.J. Wicker, pastor of the Leigh Street Church, preached strong sermons last Sunday night against modern dancing.
"Don't call yourself a Christian, " said Mr. Jenkins, "if you ever dance or attend a dance. If any of the members of this church are found dancing or attending a dance, he or she will be called before the church for examination and censure."
June 1, 1921
The work of laying a new maple floor in the hall of the Rouss Fire Company was completed a day or two ago, and the first dance was held last night. The floor is highly polished and is said to be one of the best in this section.
The company announced that the main hall will be used exclusively for dancing in the future and that hereafter company meetings will be held in a rear room, which is being fitted up for the purpose.
June 3, 1921
A delightful dance was given by the Girl's Athletic Association last night at Rouss Hall. Dancing continued from 9 to 12 and the music was furnished by the G.A.A. Glee Club. This is the second dance that the association has given this season, the other having been held at the armory about six weeks ago, prior to the sale of that building.
About 50 couples were present, and everything was in excellent shape for the dance, as a new floor has just been put in the hall, and this, together with the coolness of the evening, made it a very enjoyable affair.
June 3, 1921
Delightful spring weather attracted an immense crowd of people to Winchester yesterday for Confederate memorial exercises and the crowd was variously estimated all the way from 10,000 to 15,000.
The Winchester and Western Railroad operated excursion trains from Wardensville, W.Va., to this city for the day. There were five coaches on the train, and all were filled. The morning trains on the Baltimore and Ohio and the Pennsylvania railroads brought other large crowds.
The parade, the 55th annual march of the veterans to the cemetery in which lie over 3,000 soldiers who fell on the battlefields in and around Winchester, was not as large as in some former years, but many commented on the fact that there seemed to be more veterans than usual in the line. It may have been due to the fact that automobiles were provided for old soldiers, thus relieving them of the fatigue incident to marching afoot.
June 6, 1921
During the racing held at the Fair Grounds yesterday afternoon as an added attraction for visitors in town on Confederate Memorial Day, a crowd of young men of both the city and county started a free-for-all fight that at one stage of the proceeding assumed almost the proportions of a riot.
Officers Armel and Clark, who were the only policemen on duty at the time, had their hands full in putting an end to the disturbance and both officers spent a lively half hour with the crowds of belligerents. Both officers considered it necessary to draw their revolvers, which they flourished in the faces of the crowds. No shots were fired, however.
This morning Magistrate Worsley heard the cases of two of the scrappers, Dailey Leafe and Silas Lineburg. These two were acquitted, however, as it was proved conclusively that neither one was drunk or disorderly. The charges against the others will be aired this afternoon and tonight.
June 7, 1921
75 years ago
Glaize Developments Inc. was granted authority to build 11 new dwellings on Patterson Avenue, at a total of $3,500 each.
Patterson Avenue is a short street, running off Kerr Street, a block west of Berryville Avenue near the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
June 3, 1946
May ended with 3.73 inches of rain, the first month of this year to exceed the monthly average.
June 3, 1946
Work has been commenced on the new fire house which will house the Clearbrook Volunteer Fire Department Inc., it was announced today by William H. Lawrence Jr., president.
This organization, recently incorporated under the state laws, will serve, without charge, the communities of Clearbrook, Stephenson, Brucetown, White Hall, Ridgeway and Bunker Hill.
The fire house is being erected entirely by volunteer labor.
Work was begun on the fire house when a group of volunteers cut through the Brucetown road to lay a water line. Other groups have worked this week digging ditches for the water line, and footings for the building.
June 5, 1946
Leslie D. Kline, county school superintendent, announced today that the school board had decided in a recent meeting to purchase, if possible, a portion of the Glass estate just out of the city limits on the Northwestern grade for a site for the consolidated school.
Kline informed the board that the State Board of Public Instruction has informed him that students could not be excused legally from classes to work in the apple harvest. Only acceptable excuse would be illness, with an excuse signed by a physician.
June 5, 1946
Members of the Robert Y. Conrad Post of the American Legion in a silent standing vote last night in their meeting at the Sarah Zane Hall unanimously changed the Posts' name to the Conrad-Hoover Post, in memory of the late Charles Loring Hoover, 22 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. John Hoover.
Hoover, who was killed in action in Tunisia Nov. 29, 1942, was determined as the first soldier from the city or county definitely known to have made the supreme sacrifice.
Young Hoover was awarded both the Purple Heart and the Silver Star posthumously for his heroism and gallantry in staying at his gun position despite the German bombing attack which caused his death.
June 5, 1946
The lovely and historic Stonewall Cemetery was the scene this morning of Southern Memorial Day Services sponsored by the Turner Ashby Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
F.L. Largent Jr., Winchester attorney, delivered the memorial address.
"Eighty years ago," he said, "Stonewall Cemetery was dedicated as the final resting place for almost 2,500 Confederate soldiers who gave their lives fighting for a cause in which they believed. Each year on June 6th, the date in 1862 on which General Turner Ashby was killed, we gather here to pay tribute to these men."
June 6, 1946
50 years ago
The Shenandoah River was back in its banks today, leaving a trail of mud and debris in the wake of the Memorial Day flood.
In Warren County, Sheriff Gary Keyser has estimated damage at nearly a quarter of a million dollars to crops, buildings, roads and livestock.
Clarke County also suffered damage by the flood but no estimates were available. Residents of the flood areas along the river and rescue workers have been advised by the Health Department to take typhoid shots.
Several families are homeless as the result of the river's rampage
Cattle were seen being washed away by the water. One cow broke away from the water and mud and had a calf in the middle of Rt. 638. The cow survived but the calf died.
June 3, 1971
25 years ago
Cartwright Funeral Home dedicated its new facility at 232 E. Fairfax Lane on Sunday. The new location includes a 140-seat chapel, a casket showroom and ample parking. It replaces a much smaller facility at 437 N. Cameron St.
The funeral home was founded in 1940 by the late Joseph Cartwright, uncle of the present owner Bruce Cartwright.
June 4, 1996
