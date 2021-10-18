100 years ago
RICHMOND — Virginia, in common with virtually every other state, is suffering this year from an unusual number of diphtheria cases.
Dr. Ennion G. Williams, state health commissioner, sends a message to Virginia teachers,
"At all times care should be exercised that a common drinking cup should not be used by the children, and they should be taught that it is dangerous for them to put their fingers or pencils into their mouths."
Oct. 12, 1921
A young Frederick County farmer who came to town a few days ago and applied for a marriage license at the county clerk's office, was greatly disappointed when the clerk recalled that the applicant was still the defendant in divorce proceedings pending in the Circuit Court, a partial divorce having been granted to his wife.
The applicant said he thought the litigation was done long ago, and he had to be reminded that except for certain very grave offenses it requires three years to get an absolute divorce in Virginia.
Oct. 13, 1921
A number of Winchester men met at the Elks Club last night for the purpose of considering the question of the desirability of organizing a Winchester Chapter of the Rotary Club.
The Harrisonburg Rotary Club sent down a committee of its members for the purpose of presenting the principles and features of the organization.
A chicken and waffle supper was served by Tokes caterer, after which a social session was held, during which a general discussion was engaged in by all in attendance.
After a full presentation of facts, it was decided by unanimous consent to organize a Winchester Rotary.
Oct. 14, 1921
The work of installing two new switchboards and other equipment at the Winchester central office of the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Co. has been completed by electrical engineers of the Western Electric Co.
In addition to erecting the new switchboards, the men installed 180 additional local circuits, arranged the new audible ringing device, and made a general arrangement of equipment in the central office for the better handling of business. The improvement cost the Bell system over $5,000.
Oct. 15, 1921
Company I, Virginia National Guard, of this city, has been transferred to the new Second Infantry, according to orders received from Richmond, which announced the reorganization of the entire National Guard of the state. The Winchester company has been in the First Infantry since the organization of the National Guard following the close of the World War.
All the companies in and east of Richmond are now in the First Infantry and those west of the state capital are in the Second Infantry.
Oct. 17, 1921
The Charley Rouss Fire Company has sold the old Orrick property in the rear of the Rouss Engine House, on South Braddock Street, to the Garber Manufacturing Co. of this city, for $4,500. This property was for many years the livery stable of the late Robert Orrick, well known colored liveryman and preacher, and was acquired some years ago by Rouss Fire Company. In selling the property to Mr. C.E. Garber the Fire Company retained significant ground to make a contemplated addition to their garage.
Mr. Garber has already started the work of remodelling the property which he will convert into a modern ice-cream plant with a capacity of from 15 to 20 tons per day. Mr. Garber will put into service three new refrigerating trucks in which fancy and block ice-cream will be distributed.
Oct. 17, 1921
The full moon hid its face from the gaze of this section Sunday night, but not because it was full or because prohibition enforcement laws were lax. It was merely the fourth and last lunar eclipse of the year.
Although the moon started under the shadow of the earth at about 3 p.m. it was not visible to people here until the moon rose at 5:26. As the sky was clear the eclipse was plainly visible.
Oct. 18, 1921
75 years ago
Before a crowd estimated at several thousand at the Airport Speedway yesterday afternoon, Ken Cather emerged the champion in the twenty lap jalopy championship race. Carl Anderson dashed in second after Paul Nycum lost a wheel and Jimmy Shaw struck the inside barrier on the east turn, damaging his car and forcing him from the race.
Oct. 14, 1946
A.E. Baker of Hayfield, while cutting wood recently at the George Fahnestock farm, near the O'Sullivan Rubber Co. plant, found a dead piece of sycamore wood with the initials B.R. and the date '34 carved on it.
Instead of indented into the wood, the initials and date stood out on the sap part next to the bark.
No one in the neighborhood could identify the initials. It was placed on display at the Handley Library.
Oct. 16, 1946
NUERNBERG— With the suicide of Hermann Goering, five key men of the Nazi regime have taken their own lives to escape punishment for their crimes.
The 10 who died on the gallows, as directed by the International Tribunal which convicted them two weeks ago of war crimes, went to their deaths without collapsing.
After the 10 had been hanged, Goering's corpse was brought into the execution chamber for symbolic execution of the tribunal's sentence.
Oct. 16, 1946
Two Winchester officers who served with distinction during World War II have been given high appointments in the reorganization of the National Guard in Winchester and the State.
The local men are Major M.B. Clowe Jr., who has been designated as 3rd Battalion executive officer, and Capt. Robert Manuel, 3rd Battalion Headquarters company commander.
In addition to Headquarters Company, Winchester was also reassigned Company "I" but the commanding officer has not yet been selected.
Clowe and Manuel both entered the service in February, 1941, when the National Guard was activated. Clowe commanded Company I on the D-Day landings at Normandy where he was twice wounded.
Maunel entered as a sergeant but later went to Officers Training School and was commissioned a second lieutenant. He left the 29th Division, quickly rising in rank to a captain and commanding a Battalion Headquarters Company.
Approximately 40 members of former Winchester guard units were in Company I when they stormed the beaches at Normandy. Casualties ran high, approximately 25 percent.
Oct. 17, 1946
50 years ago
The James Wood Chapter of Future Farmers of America has won the gold emblem rating in the National "Build Our American Communities" contest with their project "Endangered Environment" poster and anti pollution activities. The award was presented to a member of the Virginia delegation at the National Convention of Future Farmers in Kansas City today.
The Gold Emblem Rating is the highest a chapter can receive. Roger Zimmermann, FFA member of the James Wood chapter, was chairman of the local project.
Oct. 14, 1971
25 years ago
Kohl's Corp. will open its Winchester department store in April 1997, before work is complete on the Distribution Center at Winchester Regional Airport.
Kohl's had already leased part of the former Wal-Mart store in Apple Blossom Corners shopping center.
In April, Kohl's announced its intentions to build a distribution center on a 53-acre tract in the Airport Business Center industrial park.
Oct. 17, 1996
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.