100 years ago
A patriotic service in celebration of the Fourth of July was held on Sunday evening in Market Street Methodist Episcopal Church. The pastor, The Rev. Walter M. Depp, preached on the theme, “A Nation’s True Glory,” taking as his text “Righteousness exalted a nation.”
It was perhaps the first time that an all men’s choir had sung in the church.
July 6,1920
Every Boy Scout is on tiptoe awaiting the big event of the scout year, the summer camp.
The scouts will leave Winchester early on the morning of July 13, over the Winchester and Western Railroad, leave the train at Gore, and hike the remaining nine miles to Camp Governor Cornwell, one mile south of Capon Bridge and on the east side of the stream. There they will find an ideal camp site.
Over 100 boys have signed up.
July 9, 1920
The Virginia Valley Orchard Co. has purchased the Dr. C.O. Miller farm, one of the largest and best farms in Frederick County, about 8 miles southwest of Winchester and three miles northwest of Stephens City, containing between 500 and 600 acres, all of which is in the highest state of cultivation. The price paid was $110,000.
Thirty thousand apple trees have been purchased to plant at the place this fall. The varieties will be Yorks, Staymans, Black Bens, Grimes Golden, Jonathan, and some summer apples.
The company is composed of Boyd R. Richards, Alva C. Richards, William P. Massey and Carl F. Massey.
July 12, 1920
The Disciples of Christ met in the Odd Fellows hall last Sunday morning at 10 o’clock and effected an organization to be known as the Church of Christ. Twenty-two members enrolled and as many more are located in the city and vicinity who, it is hoped, will become identified with the congregation.
The Rev. J. Alva Hopkins, minister at Edinburg and Bartonville, preached the opening sermon. His subject was “A Model Church.”
July 13, 1920
75 years ago
W. Lomax Parker of Stephens City has announced that he will be open for business Friday morning at 10 o’clock at Parker’s Hardware Store, located at 7 S. Braddock St. The Store will be managed by French T. Reed.
Parker, who also owns a hardware store in Stephens City is a former Winchester merchant having conducted Parker’s Grocery, now known as Bailey’s Food Center, from 1935 to 1940.
July 5, 1945
The Big Survey, located along the slopes of North Mountain, running all the way from southwest of Hayfield to the neighborhood of Mountain Falls and containing 7,301 acres of mountain lands, has been sold.
The land belongs to H.W. Richeson, a two-thirds interest, and to his sister, Miss Mary Lizzie Richeson, a one-third interest.
The land has been bought by F.R. and R.C. Williams and V. D. Hadlock for $31,500.
July 5, 1945
A partial eclipse of the sun was visible to Winchester citizens this morning but the event passed with only a few people aware of or taking the trouble to observe the phenomenon.
Winchesterians who could find the eye protection witnessed about 50 percent solar eclipse.
Starting shortly after 7 o’clock this morning the full effect locally was apparent about 7:55.
July 9, 1945
Workmen are to start next week tearing down the building at 214-16-18-22 and 24 North Loudoun St., adjacent to the George Washington Garage and owned by Mrs. Gertrude A. McCormac.
It is understood that an addition is to be constructed to the garage.
Joseph F. Bayliss Jr. has signed the contract to level the building.
July 11, 1945
Bob Barney Jr. , son of Mr. and Mrs. Wendell R. Barney, 305 Courtfield Ave., is the most popular youngster in his neighborhood this morning.
Some time during the night a pet turtle laid an egg and since an early hour young Bob’s friends have been making a bee-line for his backyard.
The box turtles named Mac and Myrtle were picked up on the highway about six weeks ago and have been kept in a cage in the yard as pets.
July 11, 1945
The annual playground Doll Show was held Thursday afternoon at Douglas Playground.
The awards were as follows:
Best baby doll, Laretta Moten; Doll with the best homemade clothes, Helena Carter; Best rag doll, Margaret Christian; Best nationality doll, Carolyn Long; most unique doll, Fitzhugh Christian; Largest dolls, Goldie Gilkerson and Janet Lewis.
The judges were Rosa Galloway, Roy Denny, and Blanchetta Moten.
July 13, 1945
50 years ago
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival President Ben B. Dutton Jr. today announced that Miss Mary White, operator of the Mary White Dance Studio on South Cameron St., will serve as director of the 1971 festival pageant.
Miss White succeeds Mrs. Mary Ann Clowser in the position.
Since moving to Winchester with her family in 1966, Miss White herself has danced in two Apple Blossom Pageants and her dance students appeared in this year’s Pageant.
July 9, 1970
Lord Fairfax Community College has reached the halfway mark toward the goal of a 600-student enrollment to start the opening session of the college in September.
Of the approximately 300 students enrolled as of June 30, 135 are residents of Winchester, Frederick County and nine from Clarke County.
The college also serves Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock and part of Fauquier.
July 10, 1970
Central Valley Construction Co. of New Market entered the low base bid of $959,000 for construction of D.J. Howard Vocational School.
Four bids were submitted. Howard Shockey was next highest with $964,850.
The school is scheduled to open in September 1971. It will be located on a 20-acre site on Valley Mill Road, off Route 7 East.
July 10, 1970
25 years ago
Winchester 5 & 10 on the Loudoun Street Mall is going out of business.
Bill Marshall, who operates the store at 125 N. Loudoun St. said he’s “disappointed about closing the store but sees no other alternative.
“There’s no place for a variety store here,” Marshall said. “It’s just a sign of the times.”
He explained his downtown dime store which has a luncheonette counter and a mechanical ride out front for children, can’t compete with the discount chain stores popping up in the southern and eastern part of the city.
The North Loudoun street building has housed a dime store for 77 years — first McCrory’s from 1918 to 1993 and Winchester 5 & 10, which Marshall has operated for two years.
From 1923 to 1939 the upstairs of the dime store housed the Colonial Theater, a grand movie palace.
July 13, 1995
