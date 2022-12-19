100 years ago
The Shenandoah Valley National Bank will reopen its rebuilt and refurbished building on Friday night and will hold a public reception from 7 until 10.
The main reason for the improvements at this bank, it was announced by officers today, was the great pressure of customers for more safe deposit boxes and ampler vault facilities.
One of the novel features in the rebuilt interior of the bank is a large room in the basement, to be maintained for the use and convenience of customers of the bank and especially as a rest room for the bank's county customers. This is designed especially for ladies who come from the county to shop or attend to other business in town.
The sanitary public was installed by Miller and Anderson and the electrical work was put in by Gray and Schlack.
Dec. 12, 1922
FERRELL, N.J. — A wire cage has been constructed around the $8,000 apple tree in the orchard of Lewis Mood, a farmer living at Ferrell, Gloucester County. Mood recently sold a branch from this particular tree, producing an entirely new variety of apple, to one of the big nursery firms in the country for what is said to be a record-breaking price for this fruit.
Dec. 14, 1922
An attractive new shop recently opened in the building at the northeast corner of Water and Braddock streets, this city, is the Betty Specialty Shoppe, which is under the management of Mrs. May Mort.
The new shop is already enjoying the patronage of a highly desirable class of customers.
Dec. 13, 1922
Erection of a handsome new banking house on the Hotel Evans stie, corner of Main and Piccadilly streets, will be begun next spring by the Commercial and Savings bank.
In addition to erecting the bank building, a portion of the Hotel Evans lot will be utilized for an apartment house of 25 rooms. This building will front on Piccadilly street.
Dec. 15, 1922
Sale of the old Ginn foundry property, corner of Market Street and Fairfax Lane, has been made by Henry R. Willis to W. Woodhull Baker of Winchester Seed Company. It is the intention of the new owner to move his business from Piccadilly Street to the Market Street building after some changes have been made.
A large two-story brick building covers most of the ground space. It is one of the oldest buildings in that section and after the Ginn foundry quit business many years ago and the place was idle for a long time the Lewis Jones Knitting Co. established its business there.
Dec. 15, 1922
Mayor Glass today issued written directions to Chief of Police Doran relative to the use of firecrackers, torpedoes, firearms and other noisemaking devices during the Christmas season. It is unlawful also to fire a loaded gun or revolver at any time without special permission.
Dec. 19, 1922
Santa Claus
Care of The Star,
I am a blonde widow, past 30 by a day or so. Would like you to send me a sled to reduce my weight while visiting here. I promise to give the sled to my two little nieces when I leave here, so they can coast down the hills I did so many, many years ago.
Lovingly,
Margaret St. Ceran,
202 Amherst St.
Winchester
Dec. 19, 1922
75 years ago
NEW YORK — William A. Blume, president of the Brakeblok division of American Brake Shoe Co., announced today the opening of a new plant at Winchester, Va.
The one-story brick and steel structure, containing 110,000 sq. feet of floor space, is equipped with machinery to produce an automotive and industrial brake lining and other friction materials.
Dec. 17, 1947
The Imperial Ice Cream Co. division of Fairmont Foods Co., has opened a distributing plant at 410 Smithfield Ave. in Winchester.
A site at 1800-02 Valley Ave. has been purchased for the proposed building, but actual construction has been held up due to the inability to secure the type of building materials required, it was stated.
Dec. 18, 1947
A news story that the soda fountain installed last summer at Borden's store in Middletown was the first time in the history of the community has brought cries of denial from citizens there.
Middletown citizens could purchase soda water drinks from store fountains 40 years ago, according to one citizen, who said that B.B. Parker, C.C. Hammack and C.E. Edmondson all operated soda fountains many years ago.
Dec. 18, 1947
The newly opened Lee theater in Middletown will have a free Christmas matinee for children of the community at 2 p.m. Dec. 25, G.W. Borden reported today.
According to Borden, response to the opening of Middletown's first theater was excellent.
Employees at the theater are Mrs. Eleanor Coverstone, S.G. Larrick, James Kelly, Ainsworth Sperry and Boyd McDonald.
Dec. 18, 1947
Jesse James Richardson, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Richardson of 942 Orchard Ave., has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and citation by the President.
The citation reads: "For heroism and extraordinary achievement in several flights as aircrewman of a torpedo plane of Torpedo Squadron 19, attached to the USS Lexington, during action against enemy Japanese forces during the battle of Leyte Gulf, Oct. 25, 1944. Undaunted by intense hostile anti-aircraft fire, Richardson participated in a daring strike against major units of the Japanese fleet and of extensive damage on the enemy by his quadron. His skill and devotion to duty reflect the highest credit upon Richardson and the naval service."
Dec. 19, 1947
Local florists said today that they expect a record demand for Christmas flowers this year. Poinsettias are the best seller. Prices were reported the same as last year, generally $1 a bloom.
Dec. 19, 1947
50 years ago
Karen Taylor, 18-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Taylor of Winchester, was named "Miss Lord Fairfax, 1973" last night in a beauty contest held at the Wayside Theater. Dianna May of Bluemont was first runner-up; Debbie Kaufman of Woodstock was second runner-up; and Cathy Hickenson of Front Royal was third runner-up. Diane Sager of Strasburg was named Miss Congeniality.
Dec. 16, 1972
25 years ago
Home Depot will anchor a 250-000-square-foot "regional power center" in Winchester, with construction beginning in February 1998.
The Home Depot store will account for 115,000 square feet of the shopping center to be built on Legge Boulevard, between Wal-Mart and Interstate 81. The store will employ 150 people.
Dec. 18, 1997
