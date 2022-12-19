The Dougherty family poses for a photo at Christmastime in 1945. The large gathering included: Graham & Maria Dougherty (grandparents); Graham Dougherty Jr. and family; Frazer Dougherty and family; Mary Dougherty Wood and family; and GG Dougherty Worthington, husband WB Worthington with daughter Diane Worthington. The photo was shared by the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Library.