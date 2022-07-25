100 years ago
Miller Brothers, on West Piccadilly Street, will this fall be selling flowers of their own growing and will not have to depend upon shipments from eastern cities to supply their trade here.
The firm recently began the erection of a greenhouse on property leased for a long term from J.W. Baker, situated just north of town on the Martinsburg pike and it was said today the establishment probably would be ready for use within 30 days. It is 100 feet long and 20 feet wide and with the exception of the framework, is entirely of glass. It is planned to build another of similar style and dimensions at an early date. While most varieties of cut flowers will be grown from cuttings, some will be raised from the seed and the firm also intends to specialize in growing potted plants.
The Miller brothers are veterans of the world war. They will continue to maintain their retail store room in town, but will also cater to a wholesale trade.
July 20, 1922
A giant dirigible airship, said to have been the first ever to be seen in this section, passed over North Winchester about 6:30 this morning. The great ship, estimated by observers to have been 300 feet in length, was first seen approaching town from the southeast.
Skirting the eastern section of town the dirigible proceeded north and circled around several times over the northern section of the city, apparently lost or else seeking the landing field in northeast Winchester.
The airship flew so low that the occupants of whom there were a number, could be plainly seen in the pit of the ship. After maneuvering over town for some time, the dirigible struck out in a northerly course and was lost to view.
July 21, 1922
The regular weekly luncheon of the Winchester Rotary Club was held yesterday in the club's new headquarters, the entire third floor of the Farmers and Merchants National Bank building.
The club voted to unite in a joint session with Kiwanis Club, to be held Thursday at Capon Lake Home. A game of baseball will be played in which the Rotarians will cross bats with the Kiwanians.
July 21, 1922
The Boy Scout camp, situated five miles west of Middletown on Cedar Creek, is in full swing, according to word brought from the camp last evening by visitors.
This morning under leadership of Scoutmaster Cather, an exploration hike was planned to Kit Carson's Cave, which is a large cavern about five miles from camp.
Next Wednesday will be cake day at the camp. Anyone wishing to add to the happiness of the boys in this way, please leave cakes at Jolliffe and Jolliffe's store before 2 o'clock Wednesday, when they will be hauled to camp.
July 24, 1922
Miss Willa Sibert Cather, a native of Winchester and a relative of the well known Cather family of this section, has been declared one of five of America's leading literary stars by a poll of her contemporaries which was conducted by the Literary Digest and the announcement of which is made in the current issue of the Digest.
Miss Cather is a daughter of Charles Cather, who was for some years Sheriff of Frederick County. Later he moved with his family to Red Cloud, Nebraska, and here the future literary star, Miss Willa Cather, grew to womanhood. She is widely known as a writer and her selection as one of the first five literary stars in America, is a high tribute to her genius.
July 24, 1922
HAYFIELD — On Friday morning the farmers of West Frederick were somewhat excited and highly entertained from an aerial point of view, when about 7 o'clock something resembling a whale stuck its nose over Round Hill and traveled slowly in a northwesterly direction.
A deep rumbling sound was observed, resembling an airplane, and most folks didn't see the craft until she had cleared the hill. To some it had the appearance of a cloud. As it approached nearer, it became more significant, horses cocked their ears, and cattle were seen to beat it to the brush. When the giant Zeppelin passed over Hayfield, she made a dive earthward and came quite near the ground.
The number "A-4" was conspicuously displayed, and she was decorated with the stars and stripes. In the pit, or caboose, were the pilot and a number of passengers, all of whom were having a gay time playing "seven-up" and smoking cigarettes.
The ship appeared to be about 300 feet in length with a gas capacity of about 30,000 cubic yards.
It was the second ship of the same type that has passed over this section. Another and much larger in construction passed over some years ago.
July 25, 1922
75 years ago
The visit of Fresh Air Children scheduled to arrive in Clarke County this month from New York has been postponed because of a mild epidemic of whooping cough in the county. The children are expected the last two weeks in August.
July 19, 1947
W.R. Lee, 545 Strother's Lane, was the successful bidder today for the residence of the late John W. Kern on N. Loudoun St. extended. The 7-room house and bath with a double garage, located just beyond the city limits, sold for $7,130.
July 19, 1947
The C.L. Robinson Ice and Cold Storage Co., razing the old frame storage building on N. Cameron St. has been granted a building permit for its new six-story concrete and brick cold storage and freezer plant. The cost is estimated at $250,000 including storage and freezer equipment.
Another local industry planning a building project is the Shenandoah Valley Apple Cider and Vinegar Corp. It was granted permission to erect a brick and steel warehouse, 150 x 150 feet on the west side of Fairmont Ave., at an estimated cost of $50,000.
The company also asked and was granted permission to move a frame office building 60 feet west of its present location.
July 23, 1947
Stephens City will shortly have its first drug store and soda fountain.
R.T. Clowser stated this morning that he had sold his business property on Main Street, across from the bank, to M.J. Baptist, a pharmacist who plans to be in business there.
Mr. Baptist is well known locally, having been a pharmacist at one time at Peoples Drug Store. His first wife, now deceased, was the former Miss Ethel Hansbrough, daughter of the late Scott Hansbrough of Winchester. A son, Garland Hansbrough Baptist, resides in this city.
Recently, Mr. Baptist operated a drug store at Middleburg. He sold it to a Lynchburg pharmacist.
The Clowser building, known as the Hinkle property, has a 64 -foot frontage on Main Street. In addition to the main floor storeroom there are four apartments on the second floor. The property sold for $12,000.
July 24, 1947
50 years ago
The weather seems almost vengeful this summer.
After weeks of drenching rains that caused some of the worst floods in years, the area now is sweltering in a heat wave that is blanketing the East Coast.
Yesterday was the hottest day of the year here, with a high of 95 degrees.
The heat wave began the first of the month with temperatures in the 80s or 90s for 16 of the 21 days thus far.
July 21, 1972
25 years ago
As of Aug. 16, Revco Drug Store, located at the corner of Boscawen and Loudoun streets on Winchester's pedestrian mall, will be closed to the public.
Revco is owned by CVS.
No one from either Revco or CVS headquarters could be reached for comment Friday to verify why the store is closing, what will become of the building at 1 N. Loudoun St. it rents from former Winchester Mayor Stewart Bell or if plans exist to open another store in the Winchester area. Other local Revco stores are located in Apple Valley Square, Sunnyside Plaza, and at 2602 Valley Ave.
Bell said Friday that neither CVS nor Revco officials have contacted him about vacating the building.
"It's always been a drug store since 1938, and it's been in my family for years," Bell said. " I guess on the national scene, with Revco, Rite-Aid, and CVS fighting for superiority, Revco just couldn't make it."
The downtown Revco store was formerly located at 115 N. Loudoun St. but moved to its current location at 1 N. Loudoun St. in 1994, replacing a Peoples drug store.
July 19, 1997
