100 years ago
In one of the most spectacular fires seen in Winchester for years, the main building of the John Handley Schools located at Braddock and Gerrard streets, and on the Equity grounds, was partly destroyed by fire late last night.
The fire attracted nearly 2,000 people to southwest Winchester and when word was circulated that the blaze was at the Handley schools, hundreds of students, who had gone to bed, arose, dressed and went to the scene.
The various fire companies surrounded the burning building and poured in on it tons of water, and after three-quarters of an hour of hard work they were rewarded by seeing the flames conquered and the loss confined to the one building.
The fire was discovered by at least two persons, Henry Swartzman, a student who lives across the street , and by Mr. Julian W. Baker, who happened to be passing in his automobile. Mr. Baker raced his car to the home of Principal Hugh S. Duffey, a block away and told Principal Duffey that the school building was on fire. Prof. Duffey had retired but an alarm was turned in immediately.
The origin of the fire is undetermined but the general impression prevailed that it was due to crossed electric wires.
March 10, 1921
100 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Baker today offered the local school officials, the use of the entire lower floor of their handsome and spacious residence on South Washington Street for temporary quarters for the Handley school. The school officials believe that the problem of housing the students in quarters has been solved by the half-day session plan until their burned building is restored.
March 10, 1921
The Haddox tract of land, containing 49 acres, purchased by I.N. Good and T. Russell Cather about one year ago, is being opened for building purposes.
This land lies well for building purposes, close to factories and business section, and only four blocks from the center of the city,.
It is the purpose of the owner to make this a beautiful section of the city at a moderate cost to those who cannot afford the more expensive homes. This will be strictly a white section, it was said.
March 12, 1921
The smallpox situation in the county, while not alarming, is one in which every citizen should use the greatest precaution against infection. There are about 25 to 30 cases of the disease in the county, some of them of a severe type, although all of the victims are expected to recover.
So far as is known the disease has not appeared in Winchester, although persons at whose home smallpox has broken out in the county have been in town on business and pleasure and have mingled with people here.
The Frederick County Board of Health is taking every precaution. Dr. C.R. Anderson, secretary of the board is visiting all of the schools to vaccinate the pupils and where parents refuse to let their children be vaccinated, the child is refused further attendance at school.
March 14, 1921
The Chamber of Commerce has completed necessary arrangements whereby our city and county will be filmed and the picture, will be shown throughout the United States in many leading theaters.
The question which is now under discussion is whether or not the scenario should be written wherein a plot is woven, thereby creating human interest or whether we should simply exhibit to the nation our historical points of interest, apple industry, manufacturing plants and public buildings, featuring of course our exceptional educational facilities.
March 14, 1921
Among those from Winchester and vicinity who were present yesterday when former Prime Minister Winston Churchill spoke before the Virginia Legislature at Richmond were U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd, Delegate E. Blackburn Moore and Festival Director Tom Baldridge. Mr. Baldridge also attended the reception and luncheon for the press and newsreel representatives at the Williamsburg lodge which was given on the occasion of Prime Minister Churchill’s tour of Colonial Williamsburg.
March 9, 1946
75 years ago
W.A. Blume, president of the American Brakeblok Division of the American Brake Shoe Co. announcing that 40 acres of land has been purchased in Winchester for the erection of a new plant. The property was purchased from Wilbur Thomas of Martinsburg, W.Va., and it is understood that the price was $350 an acre, making the total cost approximately $14,000.
The property is situated on the paper Mill Road and east of the B and O Railroad and near the old paper mill.
It is understood that the remainder of the 160 acre Thomas orchard was purchased by Glaize and Brother.
March 9, 1946
When will the apple trees be in bloom is the question foremost in the minds of the citizens of this community.
Records compiled by the festival office and Dr. Walter S. Hough of the Winchester Research Laboratory, set forth the date of bloom for each of the previous 22 years. An analysis shows that during 11 of the past 22 years, the apple bloom was at its height prior to May 1, whereas during the other 11 years it was at its height between May 1 and May 9.
March 11, 1946
A son, born to Mr. and Mrs. Basil Whitacre, of Whitacre, March 7, was the 15th child borne by Mrs. Whitacre, 13 of whom are living. The new boy weighed 9 pounds and 4 and 3-4 ounces.
According to reports from the Winchester Memorial Hospital both mother and son are doing fine. In the family of Mr. and Mrs. Whitacre are 8 girls and 5 boys.
Before her marriage Mrs. Whitacre was Miss Ruth Morgan of Washington, D.C.
March 11, 1946
Specializing in business men’s lunches and steaks and chops, plus a complete soda fountain service, the new Martha Washington restaurant, under joint ownership of Earl G. Sheetz and Charles G. Crenshaw, 19 E. Piccadilly St., will open for business March 12.
An all electric kitchen and an electric sandwich counter have been installed along with a new asphalt tile floor.
The color scheme of the restaurant is red, white and blue.
Mrs. Mommy Lou Shanholtz and Miss Wilma Hyman will serve as waitresses with Sam Slaughter as counterman. Chefs will be Mrs. Frances Allen and Lew Price, the latter as night chef.
For the past 22 years P.L. Tomney operated the Martha Washington soda shop at the address of the new restaurant.
March 11, 1946
BERRYVILLE — Former Mayor John Goldsmith, of this city, has sold his home to Herbert M. Smalley. The home, one of the oldest in Berryville, was purchased by Mr. Goldsmith from the estate of Dr. Robert Powell in 1920.
The home had been in the Page family for 82 years. Mr. Goldsmith’s late wife, the former Miss Evelyn Page, was the daughter of Dr. Page. Mr. Goldsmith is planning a public sale of all the household goods on May 16.
March 12, 1946
50 years ago
A fire Saturday night extensively damaged the Tastee-Freez shop at 730 Berryville Ave.
City Fire Inspector S.R. Dyke said Winchester firemen were called to the Tastee Freez owned by Warren Teates at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to put out the fire of undetermined origin.
The Tastee-Freez was still open for business when the fire started, but no one was injured. Both rooms of the shop sustained heavy damage to the front room and the rear storage room. In addition most of the windows in the building were either knocked out or blown out in the fire.
March 15, 1971
25 years ago
A contract on the former Salvation Army buildings in downtown Winchester has fallen through, and the property is again being advertised for sale.
The buildings at 303 to 307 Loudoun St. have remained vacant since the fall of 1995, when the Salvation army moved to its new Center of Hope off Fort Collier Road in Frederick County.
March 13, 1996
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.