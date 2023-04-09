100 years ago
Frederick County will spend on its public schools during the coming session of 1923-24 the sum of $109,294.79.
Included in the cost of operations, however, are items for new school buildings, amounting to $12,700; also $21,500 with which to repay loans and interest on loans.
Frederick County school teachers will receive the sum of $55,140, which is the same amount, with the same number of teachers, that there are at present.
The superintendent receives $477.36 and is allowed $360 additional for traveling expenses and clerk hire, etc.
All the janitors combined get $692.75, or an average for the 70 schools of only $10 per janitor. Of course, many of the schools, it is pointed out, have no janitor at all, and the teacher performs those services, such as making fires, sweeping floors and washing windows.
Only $15 is spent by the county schools for textbooks.
April 4, 1923
Representatives of the various clubs of the Shenandoah Valley Baseball League met Thursday night at Strasburg and discussed plans for the coming season.
This year 56 games will be played, double the number of last season. making four games a week, instead of two. A new office, that of statistician, was created and Dr. E.C. Yost of Winchester, former president of the league, was elected to this position. He will compile team, batting and fielding averages for publication in newspapers of the Valley.
A bond of $250 will have to be posted by each club before the opening of the season. A penalty of $50 is provided for playing a man under a fictitious name, as was quite common last year.
April 7, 1923
BUNKER HILL, W.Va. — Due to the unavoidable delays in the arrival of machinery and material for laying the floors in the new plant of the Dunn Woolen Mill, now under construction here, the opening will not be until the first of May.
For the past five years T.L. Dunn has leased a plant at Brucetown, but with the building of his new plant the Brucetown plant will cease operation as far as the Dunn Woolen Mill is concerned.
Since 1891 Mr. Dunn has been producing material in his mills and has at present contracts for the making of upholstery for many popular priced automobiles.
April 7, 1923
75 years ago
The Sidney Gore High school has been placed on the accredited list of senior high schools of Virginia by the state department of education.
Principal Paul D. Beable stated that education in Back Creek District has been one of continuous progress.
A few years previous to the War Between the States, school at Gore was taught in the basement of the Baptist Church. During the war, Mrs. Sidney Gore was the teacher.
In 1909, a four-room school building was erected on the hill near the church. In 1938 the present modern brick building was constructed on the east side of Rt. 40 and the old frame school was sold. It was converted into a residence.
Operated at first as a junior high school, enrollment in 1941 was 128. Today this has increased to 235, including 85 students in the high school. There are 13 faculty members, 11 full-time and two part-time teachers.
April 2, 1948
Miss Grace Elizabeth Underwood of 406 National Ave., has been selected by Paramount studios, judges in the Dr Pepper Calendar Girl Contest, as Miss Winchester of 1948.
The announcement was made today by J. Curtis Fray of the Winchester bottling company who said that Miss Underwood was selected from the photos of 18 local girls.
Miss Underwood is 18 and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Archie Underwood who moved here about a year ago from Blacksburg.
April 3, 1948
The Four Muggs of Winchester surrendered their Barbershop Quartet harmony championship last night at Martinsburg, W.Va., to the Rusty Hinges of Charles Town, W.Va.
The Jefferson county quartet, which included Philip Hunter, a former resident of Winchester, in addition to winning the $50 harmony prize and accompanying trophy, also copped first place and $25 for being declared the best costumed group in the contest.
In Gay 90s costume, complete with handlebar mustache and checkered vest, the Rusty Hinges edged out the Four Songsters of Winchester for first place.
April 3, 1948
State Sen. Harry F. Byrd Jr. announced today that Bing Crosby has accepted an invitation to serve as grand marshal of the Feature Parade of Winchester's 22nd Annual Apple Blossom Festival.
The invitation to Crosby, at the request of George Sanders, director of the parade, was issued through Senator Byrd and State Sen. Raymond R. Guest of Front Royal. Crosby is a personal friend of Sen. Guest, having visited frequently at the Guest home in Warren County.
April 5, 1948
Gainesboro High School has been placed on the new accredited list of Virginia high schools according to Fred Braithwaite, principal.
A consolidation of 10 one and two room schools, the new Gainsboro building opened with an enrollment of 200 in nine grades and with nine teachers.
In 1938 it was made a four year high school and an agriculture department was added.
Present enrollment is now 367.
April 6, 1948
Mrs. Ashby Hannum of 310 National Ave., a housewife who has been driving a car since 1914 without an accident, has been chosen the March winner of the JBT safe-driver-of-the month award.
Mrs. Hannum is the first woman driver to be selected for the award.
April 8, 1948
50 years ago
A year of negotiations culminating in a nearly half-million dollar deal will soon result in a new Ramada Inn motel for the Winchester area.
Sold Thursday to a Falls Church developer for $470,000 was the 12-acre site of the Royal Drive-In Theater, at the southeast corner of the intersections of Rt. 50 and Rt. 522 at the intersection of Interstate 81. The land was formerly part of the Charles E. Garber estate. Although located in Frederick County, the likelihood is high that the future motel will be served by Wincheser water and sewer.
Last fall, the county granted the city permission to extend lines to the projected Garber shopping center, across Rt. 522 from the motel site. The lines have already been laid.
April 7, 1973
25 years ago
Greenway Engineering has submitted a site plan for a 100-unit hotel behind the Texaco service station at Berryville Avenue and Interstate 81.
The site plan calls the construction the Aikens Hotel.
In addition to the four-story, 34,700-square-foot hotel, the site plan calls for the demolition of the Texaco station.
A new station, combined with a restaurant, will be built slightly to the north of the current station. The combination building would be 3,460 square feet.
April 10, 1998
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.