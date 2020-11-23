100 years ago
Bernard M. Sullivan, real estate dealer, announced today the sale of the residence of the late Sen. S. Lucien Lupton on South Stewart Street.
This is considered one of the most pretentious residences in this city and while the price paid was not disclosed it is said to have been about $30,000. The house was erected several years ago by Senator Lupton who occupied it until shortly before his death, which occurred two months ago in Washington.
Nov. 16, 1920
Thirteen wild geese flying northeastward were sighted yesterday by a number of people in this city and were the the cause of much speculation among local weather procrastinators.
For many years wild geese flying toward the south was taken as a sign of winter weather coming but yesterday with their pilgrimage in an opposite direction, the old tradition seems broken. Summer weather may be coming back.
Nov. 17, 1920
“Uncle Tom’s Cabin” Company, with Little Eva, Topsy, the bloodhounds, and Uncle Tom himself are in town today and will appear at the Empire Theater tonight. They gave a parade at noon today and promise a strong show for tonight.
The company has added attractions in the way of a jazz band, jubilee singers, cake walkers, and a large amount of scenery.
Nov. 17, 1920
Fremont Lovett, one of the best known colored barbers in this section and a leader of his race here, died last night at his home on South Main Street, from a complication of diseases.
He was 59, having been born on Sept. 17, 1862. His father was Hutton Lovett, who, in his day was also a leader among the colored race and a politician. He had operated a barber shop in this city for 40 years.
Mont, as he was known, was prominent as a musical leader here; he was one of the organizers of a famous colored orchestra and played in several of the brass bands, which flourished in this city years ago. He also had considerable dramatic talent and took part in a number of plays which were staged here. He was a trustee of John Mann M.E. Church of this city.
Surviving him are his widow, one brother, Thomas Lovett of this city and one sister, Laura Lovett of Omaha, Neb.
Nov. 17, 1920
The public is invited to view the model of the proposed new Handley Schools and grounds, now on exhibition in the lecture room of the Handley Library.
The model not only shows the buildings and location, but every walk, tree, roadway, and, in fact, the entire development of the Equity grounds exactly as they will appear when the building is completed.
Nov. 22, 1920
The Empire Theater, under the sole management of Mr. L.M. Baker, will be open for the holiday season soon.
The management will install two Simplex moving picture machines of the latestl model, with a generator to furnish direct current for the machines.
A splendid orchestra of eight pieces under the direction of Mr. Harry Homer, and later an organ, will be placed in the theater.
Nov. 22, 1920
The suggestion of the United Daughters of the Confederacy of North Carolina, that a boulder be erected at Harpers Ferry, W.Va., to the memory of Heywood Shepherd, colored, the first victim of John Brown’s men in the raid to incite insurrection among the slaves there in October 1859, has resulted in the discovery here that Shepherd was a native of Winchester and a resident of this city, at the time.
Shepherd, it is stated, was importuned by Brown and his men to “join the army,” but he refused and was forced at the point of a gun and when he resisted again was shot down.
Shepherd’s daughter conducted a dressmaking establishment here for many years and later had a similar establishment in Washington, catering to an exclusive trade.
Nov. 22, 1920
75 years ago
FRANKFURT — Pictures of Eva Braun, Hitler and a baby girl identified only as “Ushi,” discovered in a album tucked away with Eva’s fabulous personal treasure, posed an interesting mystery today for American Intelligence officers.
The treasure chest was found yesterday — precisely where, was a secret.
There had been reports that the couple had at least one child.
Besides thousands of dollars in American bills, valuable jewelry and a hoard of extremely valuable silver, there was a diary, evidently Eva’s, which referred frequently to her “undying love” for Hitler.
The pictures showed herself, Hitler and a blonde baby girl in many poses, from the child’s infancy until she appeared to be about 3 years old in the last snapshots dated 1944.
Nov. 16, 1944
County School officials followed the example of those in the city today by announcing that all schools in Frederick County would be closed next week.
Garland Quarles, superintendent, announced the closing of the schools in Winchester after a check showed approximately 475 students were absent at the four city schools.
Mayor C.R. Anderson immediately requested that due to the epidemic infection among children, especially of school age, and the closing of schools as a preventive measure, that public places cooperate by not allowing children to congregate.
The illness appears mainly to be colds and a mild form of influenza, with some cases of pneumonia and scarlet fever reported.
Nov. 17, 1945
NURNBERG — Members of the U.S. Infantry Division, whose battle record stretches from Casablanca across Africa, Sicily, France and Germany, acted as court room guards today for Nazi criminals on trial here. They included Cpl. Clarence Nesselroad of Millwood.
Nov. 20, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Seldon Polhamus of Stephenson have received word that their grandson, Staff Sergeant Harry Tucker Cochran, who was captured by the Japanese on Corregidor in May 1942, died in theJap prison camp at Osaka in January 1945.
It was learned from a friend of Sgt. Cochran, who has recently been released and returned to the States, that while engaged in the construction of a building in the prison camp, the deceased was struck on the head by a trip hammer which fell on him.
A native of Clarke County, he joined the Regular Army in 1935 at the age of 17 and was transferred to the Philippines in 1941, stationed at Manila.
Nov. 20, 1945
A spectacular blaze that was visible from all parts of the city and attracted hundred of persons to the scene completely destroyed the Virginia Feed Mill on Boscawen Street.
The building was the property of the Pennsylvania Railroad Co.
The fire was discovered by Mable Davis who has an apartment at 324 W. Boscawen St. She noticed sparks in the office of the building across the street.
The Fire Chief stated that he did not yet know what caused the fire.
Nov. 20, 1945
Harry F. Byrd Jr., editor of The Star, announced today that plans are being completed for the construction of a new newspaper building into which The Star will move.
Purchased from Dr. C.R. Anderson, the property is located on the northeast corner of Boscawen and Kent streets. The building will be constructed by. J. Howard Shockey and Son, Winchester contractors.
The Star will be housed on the first floor. The Byrd apple interests will be housed on the second floor.
Excavation for the new building started this morning.
Nov. 23, 1945
50 years ago
The Winchester Optimist Club held a banquet last night at the Lee Jackson Restaurant to salute Dale Simpson and Mary King, whom Optimists selected during Youth Appreciation Week as the Most Outstanding Boy and Girl.
Mayor William M. Battaile, presented them with engraved silver trophies. Speaker for the banquet was Michael Foreman, an assistant principal at Handley High School.
Nov. 17, 1970
25 years ago
NEW YORK — Microsoft Corp.’s founder Bill Gates sees a world in which the information highway will be a combination town square and “world’s central department store.”
“It will be where we social animals will sell, trade, invest, haggle, pick stuff up, argue, meet new people and hang out,” Gates wrote in his long-awaited book, “The Road Ahead.”
Nov. 20, 1995
(5) comments
Crispus Attucks had a statue, why not old unc heyward shephard.
How does it go ... not all republiclans are racist but all racists are republiklans
heyward shephard was the first colored republiclan/traitor. And Captain Brown was in Harper Ferry as a freedom fighter for the black people in slavery.
Stop spewing your lies! The KKK is the offspring of the Democratic Party.
the kkk is now the republiklan party ... keep up with the times goat
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.