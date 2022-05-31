This photo of Miss Blackburn (standing) and Mrs. Blackburn (in chair), taken in September 1925, ran in last week's edition of Out of the Past with a request from the Stewart Bell Archives for more information about the women. At least one Out of the Past reader knew that the first name of Miss Blackburn was Winifred. She worked as a waitress at the Corner Kitchen and as a bookkeeper and clerk for People's Drug. She lived with her widowed mother, Martha Blackburn, at 440 Fairmont Ave. in Winchester.