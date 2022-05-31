100 years ago
The First Troop of Boy Scouts, under leadership of Scoutmaster John I. Brown, has been asked by government airmen to construct a large landing field northeast of town, and announcement was made today that the field will be marked off with whitewashed rocks at the northern end and the name "Winchester" printed in large letters.
The object of the field is to serve as a map and mark a safe landing place for any airman who may be in distress or who may desire to land for other reasons. The work will be carried out under Scoutmaster Brown and Senior Patrol Leader W.W. Whiteside Jr.
May 24, 1922
Funeral services were held this morning for little Myrtle M. DeHaven, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Ray DeHaven, who died on Monday evening at the home of her parents, 612 South Main St. Interment was in Mount Hebron Cemetery. She was 9 months and 22 days old. Death was due to complications following an illness of measles.
May 24, 1922
Memorial Day, May 30, will be generally observed throughout the world this year as a result in large part of the efforts of the American Legion.
Originally designated by the Union veterans of the Civil War as Decoration Day for their fallen comrades, May 30 gradually has become a day set apart in memory of all Americans who died for their country.
May 26, 1922
Representatives of the various teams of the Shenandoah Valley Baseball League met last night in Woodstock to complete plans for the league. The crowd was so large that it was necessary to meet in the Court House instead of the Holtzman Hotel.
It was decided to admit Mount Jackson and Boyce and make it an eight-club league.
The Mount Jackson team will be managed by Ripley Walker and the Boyce team by Dabney C. Harrison.
Each team will be limited in the number of players on its roster and also limited in the amount paid to their best players.
May 26, 1922
The pastor, Rev. H.E.H. Sloop announced the formal reopening of Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, which has been moved and rebuilt by the congregation, on the Gainesboro road near Albin.
The laying of the cornerstone will be Saturday, June 10. The consecration service will be Sunday morning, June 11.
May 27, 1922
Climbing rose-bushes laden with a riot of blossoms in full bloom form a beautiful spectacle at the home of Mr. and Mrs. E. Bruce Capper on East Water Street. The bushes, which nearly cover one side of the house, contain the Silver Moon rose, a lovely white flower tinged with yellow and the always beautiful American Beauty. Quite a number of people have visited the Capper home to see the roses in full bloom.
May 29, 1922
Roger T. and Robert L. Jones, brothers, have about completed arrangements for starting a new undertaking business in Winchester under the firm name of R.T. Jones and Co. They will be located at 126 South Main St. and in addition to the business of funeral directors the new firm will repair furniture, specializing in antique furniture.
Roger T. Jones is a licensed embalmer and had eighteen years practical experience with Capt. George W. Kurtz. The firm recently placed an order for a modern motor hearse, consisting of a Dodge chassis, on which will be mounted the body of the hearse.
May 29, 1922
CUMBERLAND, Md. -Local police have been advised that the latest thing is the traveling moonshiner. He offers a farmer $10 a day to put up his still in his barn or buggy shed for two weeks.
An auto comes from Cumberland and collects each day's "crop" and carries it away in quart bottles packed in suitcases. After two weeks the moonshiner moves on to another location. He is known hereabouts as "Mickey, the Flea."
May 24, 1947
William A. Bailey, president of the Old Stone Church Memorial Association at Greenspring, accepted yesterday two framed plaques depicting the record and history of this old Frederick County church.
The Old Stone Church was built in 1820 and rebuilt in 1888. It first served as a school, later being converted into one of the oldest Lutheran churches in Northern Virginia.
May 26, 1947
Representatives of several Negro organizations of the city, who met with the board of directors of the Winchester Recreation Department Monday night, were advised by Vice Chairman Ben Belchic that a location has been secured on which hardball, softball, and other recreation facilties can be laid-out for use by the colored citizens of the city. A committee will survey the location and begin work on the facilities immediately, it was stated.
May 28, 1947
All of the 37 lots offered for sale last Saturday afternoon at Muntzing, a new suburb on the Valley Pike, were sold. The free lot was won by Marion Anderson, brick contractor of this city. The lot is 100 feet by 150 feet.
The chancing off of the lot was done by all those attending the sale being asked to write their name and address on a card and drop the same in a basket during the afternoon. The cards were shuffled and the drawing was done by a little girl.
Another feature was the giving away of money and a truckload of ice-cold soft drinks by a Charlie Chaplin impersonator. The Citizens' Band gave a concert on the grounds during the afternoon.
May 30, 1922
75 years ago
D.W. Hayes, manager of the J.J. Newberry Co. store in Winchester announced today that the installation of a soda fountain-luncheonette will be completed this week.
Red leather upholstered stools will seat 31 at the counter.
The new department will be under the supervision of Mrs. Marie Bame of Winchester.
May 24, 1947
NEW YORK — A woman would have "no chance at all" to be elected president, says Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt, "and what is more, I wouldn't wish it on her."
In this country, Mrs. Roosevelt said, the idea of equality for women on all levels has not been accepted yet, so that the mere presence of a woman in political office often causes resentment.
May 24, 1947
50 years ago
Construction of a new dormitory for Shenandoah College and Conservatory of Music was to begin today with an informal ground-breaking ceremony at the school.
Shenandoah President Robert P. Parker, who was to preside at the program, says the new facility will help launch Shenandoah into its second century of service.
May 30, 1972
25 years ago
Glen Burnie is ready to shed its secrecy.
For decades the 18th century home of Col. James Wood off Amherst Street in Winchester has been protected by stone walls, towering trees, and iron gates.
On Sunday Glen Burnie will make its public debut, opening the estate's grounds and the first floor of the manor house.
Wood, who built the home in 1738, is Winchester's founding father.
He surveyed the initial lots that became the city's downtown area. He served as Frederick County's clerk of the courts from 1743 until his death in 1759. The county's first clerk's office was at Glen Burnie.
The opening of Glen Burnie fulfills the wishes of its savior, Julian Wood Glass, a direct descendant of Wood.
When Glass inherited Glen Burnie in 1952, it had been vacant for nearly 40 years. Glass completely restored the house.
May 29, 1997
