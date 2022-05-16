100 years ago
Plans for the big firemen's parade to be held on Thursday night of this week are complete.
The firemen have planned to hold just a little different parade than is usually held in this city, and in order to do this they have purchased $50 worth of stick lights, red and green in color, which will be carried by every fireman who participates. This will be the feature of the parade.
Winchester firemen are holding this parade to celebrate the motorization of the local departments.
May 10, 1922
CHAMBERSVILLE — A most enjoyable evening was spent last Friday night at the graded school house here, when the young people gave their debate. Everyone in the audience was full of laughter, the question being, "Resolved, which is the most useful, a broom or a dish rag?" It was judged in favor of the dish-rag, the negative speakers being Herman Ritter and Mildred and Virginia Baker, and the affirmative William Cooper, George Summerville and Miss Josephine Baker. It was the first time for these young people to speak in public on an occasion like this.
On May 19 they will debate again. The question will be "Resolved, a woman is more industrious than a man."
May 10, 1922
NORFOLK — The meteor which flashed across the skies of Virginia last night and rocked the homes in half a dozen cities by the shock of its landing, was found today 12 miles northwest of Blackstone in Nottoway County. Striking in a grove of oak trees, the meteor made a depression in the earth which measured more than 500 square feet in area. Several trees were buried beneath the falling body in this hole.
May 12, 1922
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The official weight of the Methodist Episcoal Church, South, numbering 2,250,000 members, was thrown into the blance against lynchings.
"This crime of crimes, which is not only a complete subversion of law, but a stroke at the very life of law itself, has discredited our nation in the eyes of other civilized nations. It is hoped that the states will continue to legislate against this shameful crime, and that the public conscience will be speedily so roused that it will be utterly abolished. "
May 12, 1922
One of the largest and most valuable silver trumpets owned by the Friendship Fire Company, which has been missing for some time from the company's hall, and for return of which a request was made through The Star several days ago, is still in possession of someone, and it was reported today that officers of the company are on the track of the person holding the trumpet.
It was indicated that unless the trophy is returned at once some legal action will be taken to recover its possession. The trumpet is worth considerable money as metal, being heavily plated, but the firemen have prized it more for its associations, having been won by the company at a convention some years ago.
May 13, 1922
75 years ago
ST. LOUIS-A more sympathetic attitude toward Negroes was recommended in a report before the Southern Baptist Convention today.
It included these points:
"We shall think of the Negro as a person and treat him accordingly."
"We shall continually strive as individuals to conquer all prejudice and eliminate from our speech terms of contempt and from our conduct actions of ill will."
"We shall protest against injustice and indignities against Negroes, as we do in the case of people of our own race, whenever and wherever we meet them."
May 10, 1947
Members of the Frederick County School Board in special session last night appointed 81 teachers for the 1947-48 school term and employed architects to draw plans for the proposed consolidated high school building.
It is believed that a school containing 30 rooms in addition to an auditorium, gymnasium, and cafeteria is necessary for the growing county high school population.
All of last year's high school principals were reappointed and have advised that they will return. They are R.E. Aylor, Stephens City; Bryant Harper, Stonewall; Fred Bratihwaie, Gainesboro; Grant J. Smith, Miller School; Paul Beable, Gore; and H. Dennis Hove , Middletown.
May 13, 1947
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting yesterday voted 3 to 1 ordering Bailey Bros. to vacate the buildings on the county hitching lot by Sept. 1 in order that the grounds can be utilized for parking space. They have been in business at the present location for approximately 43 years.
May 13, 1947
The large and historic "Grand View farm" consisting of 178 acres which was owned by W.B. O'Neal, deceased, was sold to Mr. and Mrs. S.D. O'Neal at a public auction in Winchester last Saturday. High bid was $24,000. The new owner is a brother of the deceased.
This property consists of a large 14-room brick house with 8 fireplaces, circular stairway, and an observation tower atop the house which was used as a signal station in the War between the States to signal from Front Royal to Round Hill in the Valley campaign of Stonewall Jackson.
May 13, 1947
According to Ripley's "Believe It or Not" newspaper feature published last Wednesday, May 14, Turgeon, the noted color photographer, is color blind.
A color photograph of apple blossoms made by Turgeon was used as the cover page on the 1947 Apple Blossom Festival program and yearbook.
May 16, 1947
50 years ago
As Gov. George C. Wallace rested this morning in Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md., after being seriously wounded by a gunman in a Laurel, Md., shopping center yesterday, Winchester area residents expressed shock and disbelief.
All the persons interviewed as they went to work this morning said one word, "terrible."
Some said they could not believe that violence and assassination have become a part of American politics.
Others recalled the murder of John and Robert Kennedy and of Martin Luther King.
May 16, 1972
25 years ago
Shenandoah University students have one more venue in which to make music, right in the heart of downtown Winchester.
The newly acquired Bowman Building will be the stage of student groups performing during the summer as part of the Shenandoah-Old Town Concerts.
James L. Bowman, a Stephens City businessman and former member of SU's Board of Trustees, sold the former Dominion Bank building to the school late last year for $500,000. The building is located at the southeast corner of North Loudoun and East Piccadilly streets.
May 16, 1997
