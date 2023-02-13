100 years ago
Major Lillard, an employee of Beck's Bakery, died this morning at Memorial Hospital, from blood poisoning, following an injury sustained to his left arm at the elbow. Only yesterday he was thought to be getting along very well at the hospital.
Some weeks ago, Mr. Lillard burned his elbow and the wound formed a scab, which was apparently healing, when he struck the injury against an obstruction while at work at Beck's Bakery. In a few days the elbow and arm began to swell, and medical treatment failing, Mr. Lillard was taken to the hospital, where a series of operations was performed in the hope of saving his life.
Mr. Lillard resided at No. 8 East Germain St. He leaves his widow, formerly Miss Mathews, and two small children.
Feb. 7, 1923
The very interesting revival conducted at the United Brethren Church by the Rev. S.A. Crabill closed Sunday evening. It was the intention to continue the meeting through this week, but by reason of so much sickness in the city, which seems to be in almost every home, and included both the Rev. Crabill and the Rev. Stover, it was thought wise to close the revival Sunday.
Feb. 12, 1923
MARLBORO — The moving season has once more rolled around. Mr. P.E. Malone moves to Kernstown; Mr. Lewis Wetzel to the Lantz farm; Mr. C.B. and E.T. Kellers to the Shull farm; Mr. Grover Keeler to the tenant house on Mrs. B.C. Shull's farm; Mr. Harry Renner to the Cover farm near Middletown; Mr. W.F. Long from Middletown to his farm here; Mr. Percy Heishman to Opequon; Mrs. Mitchell from Mrs. Shull's to her own home; Mr. Earl Fauver to a tenant house on Shull farm.
Mrs. Brent, Mrs. Kline and little daughter Pauline are on the sick list. Mrs. Kline and daughter are ill with the "flu": Dr.T.A. Williams is a frequent caller.
Feb. 13, 1923
H.G. Shirley, chairman of the State Highway Commission, was in Winchester last night as one of the speakers at the Rouss banquet. In conversation with Senator Byrd, Mr. Shirley stated that he had been in conference yesterday with road officials of West Virginia in Washington, and the route from Winchester to Gore and thence to the West Virginia line was definitely agreed upon and also the road from Berryville to Charles Town.
Feb. 13, 1923
75 years ago
The body of Pvt. Everett F. Hockman, killed overseas during the late war, arrived in Winchester this morning for reburial in National Cemetery.
Full military honors will be accorded the deceased veteran who was the son of Henry O. Hockman of Maurertown.
Feb. 10, 1948
In a letter to the Winchester council, Mrs. A.C. Halvosa, president of the Civic League, has advised that the local women's organization is anxious to have a woman appointed to the Handley School Board at such time as a vacancy shall occur again.
Since many members have children in the schools the organization feels, Mrs. Halvosa wrote, that they have a deep personal interest in matters pertaining to city schools.
The letter was read to council by John Jones, clerk. Some comments were heard in agreement. There has never been a woman member on the board.
Feb. 11, 1948
The Winchester council last night passed on third and final reading an ordinance prohibiting the sale and discharge of fireworks of all kinds except sparklers.
The ordinance was brought up by Sibert Smith. As originally written it would have prohibited the use of all fireworks and cap-pistols, but after some discussion was amended to make toy cap-pistols and sparklers permissible.
The new regulation permits the mayor to authorize a display of fireworks such as is staged each year at the Apple Blossom Festival.
Feb. 11, 1948
WASHINGTON — "White supremacy" is the battle cry of southerners in Congress. They're sore about President Truman's ideas on civil rights. He asked Congress to pass laws killing the poll tax in seven Southern states.
Foes of the tax call it a device to help keep Negroes from voting in the South; the tax has to be paid before voting and Negroes are poor.
Comparatively few Negroes vote in the South. In recent years more have voted than any time since right after the War between the States.
If the Negroes began voting in large numbers in the South, they'd elect some of their own race to office and fight for laws to help themselves.
Feb. 11, 1948
Irvin Stayton, 716 E. Cork St., has been appointed regular driver for Friendship Fire Company succeeding Jerry Mason who resigned Feb. 5. The 37-year-old ex-serviceman will take over his new duties next week. He has been driving for Diamond Cab Co.
Appointment of a driver was by the executive committee of the fire company which also announced that Morris Pollard has been appointed driver for the fire company ambulance. Mason has been handling both jobs.
Sept. 12, 1948
FARMINGTON, Me. — A sealed casket containing Pvt. Earl E. Sawyer's body has been in his mother's parlor since last Nov. 15 because she can't bear to think of it in a cold vault during Maine's harsh winter.
"My feelings on this may seem unusual to a majority of people," Mrs. Rita Brown declared. "But the fact that my son is home again brings me a great deal of comfort."
Sawyer's body will be buried when warm weather comes, she said. He was killed in the Battle of the Bulge.
Feb. 12, 1948
At least three Winchester girls have entered the Calendar Girl contest being conducted by the Dr Pepper Bottling Co., it was learned today.
Curtis Fray, operator of the local company, announced the names of the first three entrants to reach his office. They are Peggy Hoover of 302 N. Kent St., Jerlene Godlove of 413 N. Loudoun and Colleen H. Grimm of 101 S. Loudoun.
Paramount Pictures talent department will judge the entries. A "Miss East, Miss West, Miss South and Miss North" will be chosen to pose for the 1949 Dr Pepper calendar. Each will receive an all-expense trip to Hollywood.
Feb. 12, 1948
City championship boxing and wrestling tournaments will be sponsored next month by the Sacred Heart Boy's Club, according to an announcement today by Charles Lillis, who is physical director of the club.
Jimmy Brown, Manuel Sempeles and John Solenberger, who were declared the city's outstanding boxers in last year's tourney, are expected to defend their titles next month.
Feb. 13, 1948
50 years ago
A building permit has been issued and preliminary work has begun on an 80-bed, $2 million Winchester Memorial Hospital addition.
The addition will consist of two floors to be constructed on top of a 1962 addition at the rear of the building. The construction costs are estimated at $1,512,470 according to the permit.
Each floor of the new addition will add 40 beds to the hospital — six private beds and 34 beds in semi-private rooms.
Feb. 13, 1973
25 years ago
Winchester Mayor Larry T. Omps and five members of the City Council won't be traveling to Wisconsin today to visit a Cardinal FG glass plant.
Omps said that though the offer from Cardinal to fly six council members to Portage, Wis., was generous, the city will instead use tax money to hire an environmental consultant to study the impact the proposed Cardinal plant may have on the city.
A proposal is on the table to build the plant in Frederick County near Kernstown, just south of Winchester's city limits.
Instead of six city council members, Assistant Frederick County Administrator Lauren Carrier, Shawnee Supervisor W. Harrington Smith Jr., Stonewall Supervisor W. Charles Orndoff Sr., Sanitation Authority Engineer Director Wellington Jones, and members of the news media are taking the trip to see one of Cardinal's two Wisconsin glass plants.
Feb. 13, 1998
