100 years ago
Virginia women who wish to vote in the November election in case the suffrage amendment finally is ratified must go to the commissioner of the revenue in the city or county in which they live and be assessed for the state capitation tax. Then the women must obtain from the city or county treasurer the capitation tax receipt, paying the stipulated amount of $1.50. In the treasurer’s office they will be instructed as to which ward or precinct they should go to register.
When they register the women must tell the registrar their exact age. This is required by law, and heavy penalties are provided for refusal to comply with the same.
Aug. 18, 1920
Mr. H.E. Muntzing of Arthur, W.Va., has bought the farm of 30 acres owned by Mr. Cornelius N. Cooper, near Kernstown, this county, for $13,000.
The farm is situated about half a mile north of Kernstown, and all the buildings are in good condition.
Aug. 18, 1920
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Cox and his aides joined last evening in hailing the Tennessee ratification of the woman suffrage amendment.
Gov. Cox, on receipt of the news from Tennessee, issued a formal statement declaring that “the mothers of America would stay the hand of war.”
Aug. 19, 1920
WHITE POST — The stone store, oldest landmark in the village has been torn down and will be used for the building of the bungalow on the lot recently purchased by Mrs. J.F. Sowers from Mr. George Cornwell.
Aug. 20, 1920
Mount Weather, formerly a station of the Weather Bureau, on the mountain south of Castleman’s Ferry, will be opened Sept. 1, as a retreat for overseas soldiers suffering from nerve disorders. The Mount Weather property has 84 acres of land with 30 detached cottages and a number of stone buildings that may be used as classrooms, assembly halls, and dining rooms.
According to present plans, there are accommodations there for 200 men. Former servicemen who have been discharged from hospitals and have attempted to work, but broke down under the strain, will be taken also.
Aug. 21, 1920
Among the recent transfers of city realty is the sale to Mr. Garland M. Hansbrough of the attractive residence of Mr. and Mrs. G. Reginald Haines on West Leicester Street, the price being ten thousand dollars.
The property has been rented by Mr. Hansbrough and will be occupied by Mr. Frederick E. Clerk, the superintendent of the Handley schools on September first.
Aug. 23, 1920
Mr. Henry Myers, through W. L. Fultz, real estate agent, has sold his farm of 193 acres lying south of town on the Paper Mill Road, to C.E. Babb, of Jeningstown, Tucker County, W.Va. The price paid was $85 per acre or a total of $16,405.
Mr. Myers purchased the farm 11 years ago from Mr. S.M. Chiles for $6,500 but has placed many improvements upon the property. Mr. Myers will continue to live upon the farm until March, 1922.
Aug. 24, 1920
75 years ago
Larry E. Hill, service officer, has introduced a resolution to change the name of the Robert Y. Conrad Post of the American Legion to the Conrad-Hoover Post.
The resolution, introduced at the August meeting and to be voted upon in October, would add the name of Pvt. Charles Loring Hoover, son of John and Sara L. Hoover of Winchester to the name of the post.
Mr. Hill said it has been determined that Pvt. Hoover was the first man from the city and county to give his life in World War II.
Aug. 16, 1920
WASHINTON — The White House said today that V-J Day will be proclaimed on the date of Japan’s signing of surrender terms.
Gen. Douglas MacArthur indicated in Manila that it might be 10 days before the surrender could be completed.
Aug. 20, 1945
CHICAGO — DDT, the war-developed insecticide, is proved to be both a boon and a boomerang.
It is killing mosquitoes and flies but it is killing birds and fish too.
Aug. 21, 1945
NEW YORK — Television, after struggling through the war under a mark-time status, is looking at the peace with lots of hope. It hasn’t yet taken on any sort of a spurt, but spokesman like to call its future a “new era on the American scene.”
Aug. 22, 1945
Junior and Sonny Gould brought a vicious looking but brightly colored spider to the newsroom of The Star this morning which they stated their mother, Mrs. Opal Gould had trapped on a flower bush at her residence 425 N. Kent St.
The spider was black save for bright yellow markings on its back. The youths had it safely encased in a glass jar.
Aug. 22, 1945
Leslie D. Kline, county superintendent, stated that six vacancies remain to be filled before schools open on Sept. 6. Teaching posts still open are: principalship at Miller and Bryarly schools, fourth grade Miller school, sixth grade Middletown, and a primary room at Middletown and Stephens City.
The board decided this morning that students between 12 and 16 might be excused for a two-week period during the fall harvest.
Aug. 23, 1945
An inch of rain was recorded this morning at the Winchester Research Laboratory following a steady downpour all night.
The precipitation brought the August total to 4.55 inches, the third successive month that the normal average has been exceeded. The usual rainfall for August is 3.74 inches.
Aug. 24, 1945
W.H. Chamberlin of Neffstown is treating his friends to both fruit and flowers — and both off the same tree.
Mr. Chamberlin came to The Star office yesterday with a spray of pear blossoms on which were also affixed full grown fruit.
The local man stated that he had five pear trees at his home and that four of them were in bloom again. All are bearing fruit, he said.
Aug. 24, 1945
50 years ago
An all-day dedication service for the newly renovated Ebenezer Christian Church near Gore is scheduled Sunday.
Work on the $25,000 project began last October and is now being completed in time for Sunday’s program at the 94-year-old church three and one-half miles northwest of Gore.
Ebenezer Church was built in 1876 on a tract of land given by Zedwell Whitacre. Early in the 19th century this tract was sold to George Whitacre, father of Zedwell, who with his father, moved from Loudoun County into the community onto approximately 500 acres.
The improvements being completed include the addition of a new front and steeple. Excavation beneath the church has provided space for five rooms, including a modern kitchen and toilet facilities, with the classroom area divided by folding doors.
About one and one-half miles away is the church park, containing a shelter, a spring, picnic tables, and playground equipment. The park land was given to the church by two of its members, Mellon and Pauline Adams
Aug. 20, 1970
25 years ago
While Gov. George Allen’s administration and the U.S. Justice Department fight over federal motor voter legislation in court, people can still register to vote at the Frederick County office of the Department of Motor Vehicles at Kernstown.
At the local DMV office, on U.S. 11 south of Winchester, residents have been able to register to vote for the last seven years.
Allen recently issued an order calling for all motor voter registration to stop. The order came while the state and Justice Department are fighting in court over the motor voter law.
Aug. 18, 1995
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.