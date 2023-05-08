100 years ago
Up to noon today there has been no trace found of Capt. Sven Sorenton, Salvation Army leader of Winchester who disappeared last Friday.
His abandoned automobile, an Overland touring car, was found yesterday evening on West Clifford street near the residence of Dr. J.F. Ward. It was at first believed to have been a stolen car.
Mrs. Sorenton, the missing captain’s wife, is at a loss to account for his disappearance. There were no worries or troubles, financial, domestic or otherwise that she knows which would throw any light on his motive for leaving home without saying something to her about it. Mrs. Sorenton is almost prostrate with grief.
May 2, 1923
Attorney Harry R. Kern is today moving his law offices from their present location on Rouss Avenue to the office formerly occupied by the late Major Holmes Conrad, these offices being situated west of Mr. Kern’s present office.
Mr. Kern has been at the location he is now leaving for over twenty years.
The other occupants of the building at Rouss Avenue and Market Street, which is known as Cameron Hall, will also give up their leases, as it is the intention of owner, Mr. L. Marshall Baker to raze the structure and erect on the site a five story office building.
Others occupying the building are attorney Warren Rice, G. Clarence Miller, real estate agent and on the second floor a primary county school.
The building, which is the largest wooden structure in the city devoted to professional purposes mostly, was erected by the late Judge William M. Atkinson. The second floor contains a spacious hall where dances and other forms of entertainment have been given in past years and which was also occupied as a wigwam by the local tribe of Red Men.
May 2, 1923
MIDDLETOWN — Late Wednesday afternoon citizens noticed smoke rolling from under the roof and out at the corners of the building used by H.C. Borden as an egg packing house, garage and barn combined. An alarm of fire was quickly given and in a few minutes most of the population of Middletown had assembled and formed bucket brigades to fight the flames.
The efforts of the citizens of the town, however, were of no avail against the fire, although they were able to save several surrounding dwellings and stables from the flames.
The Borden building in a very short time had burned to the ground, destroying most of the contents.
May 4, 1923
Arrangements are being made by Winchester Commandery, No. 12, Knights Templar, relative to acting as an escort to the Grand Lodge of Masons in Virginia on the occasion of the laying of the cornerstone of the Handley School.
It is understood that June 13 has been determined upon as the date for the impressive and imposing Masonic ceremony at the school site.
May 3, 1923
BRISTOL — With law enforcement agencies crippled for want of men and means and the demand for corn whiskey reaching new high levels, the moonshiners find much promise in the future.
In spring, the trees come in full leaf and the moonshiner has more protection. Mash ferments quicker and wood for the still furnace is drier and gives off less tell-tale smoke.
One old fellow, known as the dean of the moonshiners, has established a reputation for the high quality product he makes known as “Uncle Pete.”
The producer of “Uncle Pete” is known far and wide for being fair and square. His stuff cannot be had for less than $15 a gallon.
May 3, 1923
The contract for the construction of the George Washington Hotel, a fire-proof structure of one hundred rooms, was let this morning to the Wise Granite Co. of Richmond, at a price to make the hotel expenditure, including the lot and furniture, $445,000.
The Wise Granite Company expects to be actively at work on the foundation within ten days, and guarantees to complete the building no later than the first day of next March, in time of the tourist season next year.
It is anticipated that the hotel will open about the time that the new Jackson Highway to Washington is nearing completion, and the tourist traffic during the 1924 season will give the hotel new business.
May 7, 1923
75 years ago
Winchester citizens will turn their clocks ahead an hour tonight as the city goes on daylight saving time effective tomorrow.
Observance of the “fast time” is expected to be practically 100 percent in Winchester, but the status in the county was not clear this morning and for the present county offices and schools will remain on EST.
All Winchester public schools and Winchester stores will operate on DST starting Monday.
The same is true for industries and other business activities.
The only exception will be train and bus schedules which operate everywhere on eastern standard time.
May 1, 1948
Members of the Frederick County School Board voted unanimously this morning to open and close schools on daylight saving time effective Monday, May 10.
May 4, 1948
Clarke County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 against daylight saving time yesterday at their meeting.
Feelings of the Berryville council in regard to DST were believed to be divided.
May 4, 1948
First newsreel scenes of the recent Apple Blossom Festival will be shown at local theaters tomorrow, Friday and Saturday. Highlights of both days of the festival were taken by cameramen for the Warner-Pathe news which will be shown at the Capitol Theater and by Fox movietone news which is booked at the Palace theater.
May 5, 1948
Clocks in the offices of the Frederick County clerk, treasurer and commissioner of revenue are still running on Eastern Standard Time, but actually the personnel are observing a combination of DST and EST.
May 6, 1948
Next time members of the Rouss Fire Company make a public appearance they will be attired in bright green and gold uniforms.
According to Robert Legge, president, the new uniforms will consist of green coats trimmed in gold and gold trousers trimmed in green. There will also be hats.
Old uniforms of the company, which were purchased 25 years ago and have not been worn for some 10 years, consisted of red shirts and white pants with blue caps.
May 8, 1948
50 years ago
Lawmakers in about a dozen states have restored the death penalty, and measures to bring back capital punishment are under consideration in at least 15 more states.
An Associated Press survey showed that measures reinstating the death sentence for certain crimes have been enacted in Florida, Montana, Nebraska, Georgia, Connecticut, Nevada, Arkansas, Wyoming, Ohio and Utah.
May 8, 1973
25 years ago
The nation’s largest Food Lion opened Wednesday in Winchester with everything from ‘50s doowop girls in poodle skirts to a walking Oreo cookie.
The store, located in the former Kroger store on South Pleasant Valley Road, features a sit-down cafe, expanded floral and produce sections, and even fresh seafood and a huge salad bar.
Kroger only lasted two years, but Food Lion is an established name in the area, with seven stores in Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties.
May 7, 1998
