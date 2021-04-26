100 years ago
Marion Lee Strobridge, member of a well-known family of the southern section of Frederick County, was almost instantly killed late yesterday afternoon when caught under a tree he was sawing down on his farm near Greenspring.
Mr. Strobridge was being assisted by several of his neighbors, and when the tree-a large white oak-had been sawed nearly in two they attempted to tilt it in such a way as to cause the tree to fall away from the spot where they were standing. Instead, the tree slipped and fell in the opposite direction. Mr. Strobridge, it was said, started to run as the tree came down with a crash, but he was caught by a large limb, which bore him into the ground.
He was in the 33rd year of his age. Surviving are his widow, formerly Miss Emma Virginia Dix; and a young son, Jack. A little son died last June.
April 19, 1921
Bids for the second time were opened last night by the Common Council, at a special meeting, for the lease of The Auditorium and after a comparison of the bids, the lease was awarded to Emmett L. Henry at his bid of $1,520 for one year from May 1st.
There were two other bidders, Mr. L. Marshall Baker, who bid $1,260, and Capt. George H. Grimm, whose bid was $1,000.
Mr. Henry had previously been paying only $520 per year for the playhouse.
April 20, 1921
The case of the Commonwealth of Virginia against the Rev. Luther McFarland, the Pentecostal preacher of the county, who was charged with violating the state compulsory education law in refusing to send his nine children to school, collapsed in court and the defendant was discharged from technical custody.
When the Rev. McFarland was tried in the county court some weeks ago he was found guilty and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. After he had served several days, McFarland, by his counsel appealed to the Circuit Court from the county magistrate’s decision and was released on bail for trial. The trial was set for today and a large crowd of people, including many persons of the Holy Roller faith from Petticoat Gap in the county, assembled to hear the trial of their leader.
It was shown to the court that the trial magistrate had not given McFarland the opportunity of paying a fine, but had committed him to jail for 30 days instead. The court held that the county magistrate had exceeded his powers and for this reason turned the defendant loose.
April 21, 1921
The work of razing the United Brethren Church on North Braddock Street is progressing rapidly and with good weather it is expected to have the work completed by Saturday. Contractor James N. Darr has charge of the work.
The building of the new church will begin at once.
April 20, 1921
Fire at 3 o’clock this morning totally destroyed a large stable used as a garage belonging to Mr. E.N. Anderson situated on East Southwark street in the extreme southern portion of town. A Chalmers automobile, valued at over $2,000 was also destroyed.
The origin of the fire is unknown.
Due to a scarcity of water and the long distance from fire plugs to the blaze, two of the fire companies linked their hose together at one plug and in this way were enabled to throw water on the blaze.
April 20, 1921
The condition of Sheriff Luther Pannett, who has been confined to his home with rheumatism, was reported to be somewhat improved today, although he is still in bed.
April 20, 1921
A big get-together meeting between the people of Wardensville, W.Va., and vicinity and those of the Winchester section is being planned at the former place for Tuesday, May 12 , it was learned here today. The meeting is to be featured by a barbecue, at which there will be addresses by former Governor John J. Cornwell of Romney, while the speaker to represent Virginia is yet to be chosen.
Arrangements will be made to run excursion trains on the new railroad from this city to the western terminal at Wardensville. Plans will be made to carry between 500 and 600 people from this end of the line.
It is the intention to take the Citizens’ Band along, stop half an hour at Gore, where the big lumber mill of Moore, Keppel and Co. will be inspected and then the trip to Wardensville will be resumed.
The meeting is to be in the nature of a celebration to commemorate the completion of the railroad to Wardensville.
April 23, 1921
Announcement has been made by state Treasurer C.A. Johnston at Richmond that the Commercial and Savings Bank of Winchester has been made a state depository.
This means that from now on a large portion of state funds will be deposited in this bank and liberally patronized by the commonwealth of Virginia.
Of the approximately 1,000 state banks in the state, only about 100 are designated as state depositories, and the selection of the Commercial and Savings Bank as a depository for state monies is quite a compliment to Winchester’s youngest financial institution.
It was learned here this morning that while Governor Davis was in Winchester last week he made a visit to the Commercial and Savings Bank, and was so well pleased with the wonderful progress of the institution that he announced his intention of having the bank designated a depository for state funds.
The combined resources of this bank now are approximately $1,000,000.
April 23, 1921
75 years ago
H.C. Borden, and son, G. Wilson Borden of Middletown are building a structure to house a grocery store, drugstore and theater.
Dimensions of the building are 55 by 75 feet. The theater, which will have an entrance to the south side of the store, with the auditorium situated on the south side of the store, will be 30 by 80 feet and will seat approximately 350 persons.
April 16, 1946
H. Delmar Robinson, prominent Winchester orchardist, sent to The Star today an apple bud which contained 34 blossoms. Both Mr. Robinson and Dr. Ansel Grove of the Winchester Research Laboratory stated that in their long experience with orcharding never before had they seen so many blossoms on one bud.
Ordinarily there are only five blossoms per bud, sometimes as many as nine.
Mr. Robinson stated that the bud was taken from a Rambo tree of his 150 acres “Sunnyside” orchard at Woodstock.
April 22, 1946
BERRYVILLE — Sold at public auction on the premises of the late Mss Cornelia Moore on South Church Street, Berryville, on Saturday last, was her late mansion house to her niece, Miss Annie B.C. Moore; also three adjoining lots to Frank E. Sowers and Elizabeth C. Sowers. Three lots adjoining those purchased by Sowers were sold to H.F. Byrd.
The above properties constitute a recent subdivision to the town of Berryville known and designated on a plat now of recorded in the county clerk’s office as “The Upton Place Subdivision.”
April 24, 1946
Spectators of the Grand Feature Parade on Friday, May 3, will witness an added thrilling feature, as 40 Navy planes will maneuver over the parade route for one hour, Parade Director Ralph Hengeveld, announced.
This is the first time in Festival history that the parade has featured an air show.
The squadron will include Navy fighters, torpedo bombers and dive bombers. One of each type plane will be on display at Valley Airways on both festival days. The Navy will also have an exhibit at the Pine Motor Co. on Braddock Street during the festival.
April 26, 1946
GRIMES — Mr. and Mrs. A.S. Orndorff, who have operated a store and post office for the past 20 years, have sold their store and home to Mr. Bernard Roland, and will soon move to their home in Winchester.
April 26, 1946
50 years ago
Round Hill and Bryarly elementary schools in Frederick County have not been accredited by state authorities, and “we plan to close them just as soon as we possibly can,” Dr. Melton F. Wright, Frederick County School Superintendent said today.
Dr. Wright said this is the first year for accreditation of elementary schools, and these two schools, “can’t meet the standards” as they lack such facilities as lunchrooms and such personnel as principals.
All other Frederick County schools, Dr. Wright said, have been accredited, but one — White Hall — “with a warning.”
Round Hill School is currently serving some 137 pupils and Bryarly, 123, the school superintendent said. Since 1966 study committees have been recommending that these schools be closed whenever possible.
The School Board announced earlier that Armel and Highview elementary schools will be closed next year and Winchester will lease the Kernstown Elementary School from the county.
April 27, 1971
25 years ago
Just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, toddlers and teen-agers rushed through the doors of the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum to check out all the museum had to offer at its grand opening.
The museum, the brainchild of three Winchester area mothers, Peggy McKee, Mary Bruce Glaize, and Martha Wolfe, attracted 500 children and parents to the Loudoun Street Mall on its opening day.
April 22, 1996
