100 years ago
The famous old Hillman tollgate on the Valley Pike, where during the latter part of the Civil War Mrs. Lottie Hillman pulled down the gate and demanded the toll of General Phil. Sheridan and his army, recently has been sold by George P. Coleman, state highway commissioner, to Roy N. Cook and wife for $3,500. The sale was made by the commissioner under authority of an act of the General Assembly.
Now that the Valley Pike is a state highway and free of toll, the old tollgate buildings and strips of ground they occupied are being sold.
Commissioner Coleman also recently gave a deed to Ella N. Didawick to the Valley Pike tollgate property near Middletown, the consideration being $2,000.
Oct. 5, 1921
Winchester is the principal revenue producing station on the entire Shenandoah division of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, according to a Baltimore official of the company.
Staunton, which is a city of larger size, stands well up on the list, but Winchester is at the very top, no other station along the entire line, from Harpers Ferry, W.Va., to Lexington, approaching this city in the matter of revenue for the company.
Not even the failure of the apple crop in this district this fall has dislodged Winchester from the position she occupies with the railroad company.
The incoming freight movement was said to be greater than ever before in the history of the road.
Oct. 5, 1921
RICHMOND-Not only are divorces on the increase in Virginia, but the proportion of divorces to marriages is larger each year, according to the annual report of Dr W.A Plecker, Registrar of Vital Statistics.
Oct. 5, 1921
There are two well developed cases of smallpox on Highland Avenue and three or four very mild cases, according to a report confirmed this morning by Dr. F. W. Boland, local sanitary inspector and veterinarian, who said the houses had been placarded on order of Dr. Walter Cox, secretary of the Board of Health.
Dr. Boland's attention was called to a report that 22 cases had been reported on Highland Avenue, but he denied the rumor and said there were two quite virulent cases and three or four very mild ones. All had been quarantined.
Oct. 7, 1921
The school at Greenwood opened for the term last Monday with twenty-seven scholars and Miss Rebecca Eddy of Winchester as teacher. The school house has been enlarged and repaired throughout and is the finest one-room school building in the county. Much credit is due to the Community League for the improvement.
Oct. 7, 1921
The Essay Contest, inaugurated in connection with the showing in Winchester of that great picture, "The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse" at the Empire Theater, has just been decided by the three judges, Mrs. Walker McC. Bond and Messrs. C. Vernon Eddy, librarian of the Handley Library, and Daniel B. Conrad of the staff of The Star.
Two money prizes were offered for the best essay on any theme connected with the story of the Ibanez novel.
The essay that has been awarded the first prize, $10 in gold, was submitted to the Contest Editor of The Star by Miss Adrian Mason of this city; and to Miss Celia Irene Smith of Fort Loudoun Seminary is awarded the second prize of $5 in gold.
Oct. 8, 1921
The site of the new Handley Schools was visited by large numbers of local people yesterday.
The work of cutting down a "hump" on West Gerard Street is progressing and when finished a thick concrete wall at least 12 feet high at one point will be built adjoining the residence property of Mr. William G. Hardy at the corner of Washington and Gerard streets. The dirt that is taken away is being used for filling purposes elsewhere on the grounds, and when finished there will be nothing to obscure the view of the Handley Schools from the Valley Pike and Washington Street.
Many of those who spent most of the afternoon on the grounds were delighted with the excellent view one gets of the country between Winchester and the Blue Ridge mountains from the foundation walls of the buildings, and when the school is completed and is in operation the panoramic view one will be able to have from the top of the main building will be even more pleasing to the eye.
Oct. 10, 1921
Explosion of a boiler in the cellar of the vulcanizing establishment of Collis and Wagner, opposite the City Hall on East Water Street, late Saturday afternoon, partly wrecked the interior of two storerooms occupied by the firm, blew out front windows, set fire to the first floor and threw the neighborhood into a turmoil of excitement.
Members and employees of the establishment and several others who were in the building at the time had close calls, and that they were not seriously injured appeared little less than miraculous. All were hurled off their feet by the force of the blast and few were slightly injured by flying glass.
The firm remained open for business, but it will be unable to do any vulcanizing until new equipment is received.
Oct. 10, 1921
75 years ago
The "Brown Bombers," Winchester colored semi-pro football team, routed the Martinsburg "Bears" yesterday, 34-7. More than 400 grid fans watched the game.
Using power plays with Baylor carrying the brunt of the attack the Bombers moved to a touch-down in the first quarter. The Bears came back during the same period to tie the score, using two long passes to account for the tally.
In the second quarter neither team was able to score but in the final half the Bombers unleashed a powerful running and passing attack to fashion four touchdowns.
Geoge Hogans wrapped his arms around aerials to account for two of the tallies while "Dinkey" Myers and Chester Jackson accounted for one each. The third and fourth quarter was marked by nice passing, long runs and hard tackling. Baylor was injured and had to be taken out in the third.
Next Sunday the Bombers will play the Culpeper "Dragons" here.
Oct.7, 1946
More trouble was visited upon the Stephens City water system Saturday when an electric pump on one of the old wells went bad.
Concerning the new well which is being drilled, Mayor Lomax Parker stated that a depth of 360 feet had been reached at noon. The additional drilling has resulted in raising the level of the water in the well five feet. Water is now only 15 feet from the top.
Although one pump is down, water is still being supplied for domestic uses, it was stated.
Oct. 7, 1946
50 years ago
The election for president of the Teenage Club ended in a tie Saturday night with Robann Coontz and Mike Meyers receiving the same number of votes.
Robert Fletcher of the Winchester Recreation Department said a meeting is planned for tomorrow evening to decide what to do.
Many of the TAC members who had voted had left the War Memorial building so another election couldn't be held on Saturday to choose between the two James Wood seniors.
Other officers named at the annual election were Jeff Lake, a senior at Handley, vice president; Vickie Gumont, a senior at James Wood, secretary; Robbie Baker, senior at Handley, treasurer; and Mary Webster, freshman at Handley, TACS Talk Editor.
Oct.11, 1971
25 years ago
With promises of good will to its new residential neighbors, Goodwill Industries is coming to Winchester.
The Winchester Planning Commission approved Tuesday a site plan for 425 and 431 Millwood Ave., clearing the way for Goodwill Industries to open a retail store and training center there.
Goodwill Industries will occupy the space vacated when Winchester Electric moved to Fort Collier Park.
Oct. 9, 1996
