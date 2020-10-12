100 years ago
ARMEL — Seven ladies of this precinct registered Saturday and have expressed their intention of voting in the coming November election. They are: Mrs. R.H. Cornwell, Mrs. G.W. Haymaker, Mrs. J.N. Kitchen, Mrs. G.D. Gray, Misses Lela and Virginia Kitchen and Miss Mary Buckner.
Oct. 6, 1920
While responding to an alarm of fire this morning, the hook and ladder truck of the Charley Rouss Fire Company ran over and painfully injured Wilbur Cather, aged 20 years. The accident happened at Market and Water streets.
He was driving his father’s ice wagon when the alarm was given. As the Rouss truck approached Market Street and was making the turn into Market from Water street, Cather attempted to jump on the running board. He missed the board and fell directly beneath the rear wheel.
The wheel passed upward over his body from the abdomen to the shoulder. Bystanders picked up the young man, who was dazed for a while, but shook himself and declining all proffers of assistance, mounted the ice wagon, which had been left standing nearby and resumed on his way.
Oct. 6, 1920
A report of the work done in the Police Court of Winchester during the past year was made to the Council last night.
Of the 130 arrests made, 105 were for being drunk and disorderly.
Justice Talbot, who has had special charge of the juvenile branch of the police court, reported 11 boys arrested for stealing, of whom six were white boys and five colored. All were sentenced to the Reform school, but their sentences were suspended upon the condition that they attend school regularly.
Oct. 6, 1920
The People’s Drug Store has on exhibition at their place of business, 9 N. Main St., one of the largest porcupines ever seen in this vicinity. The animal, which is said to be very fierce, is not a native of this region, his habitat being confined to Canada and the northern part of Maine and the far west.
The porcupine was captured in Eggshell Hollow of the Blue Ridge Mountains, by a resident of that place and now belongs to Mr. Howard Scruggs of this city.
Its capture was effected only after a terrific battle with dogs in which three of the dogs were killed. It is said to be the only porcupine ever captured in the Middle Atlantic States and how it got in Virginia is not known.
Oct. 7, 1920
“Under the Shadow of the Dome” is the title of a motion picture now being made by the Fox Film Corp., which is working into it some of the scenery about Castleman’s Ferry.
For the past week two camera men and five actors with a director have been traveling that section of the valley. The farm home of Maurice Castleman at North Hill is the only place on the west side of the river to receive the attention of the camera men.
Oct. 7, 1920
Four apple pickers employed by Mr. F.W. Bailey of 518 S. Washington St., picked nearly 1,000 barrels of the fruit in Mr. Bailey’s orchard at Kernstown this week. To be exact, the men picked 965 barrels. They received 20 cents per barrel, earning an average wage of $8.04 a day.
Oct. 9, 1920
Some of the residents of Clarke County and Jefferson County, particularly those living or owning property near the Shenandoah River, have been greatly exercised and wrought up over a report, which got into circulation during the week, to the effect that the government had sent out engineers to assess land values along the river, with the ultimate intention of acquiring it in connection with the erection of an immense dam across the stream to establish a reserve water supply for the projected power station at Great Falls, near Washington, when the Potomac river ran low.
Oct. 9, 1920
The additional plant of the Winchester Cold Storage Co. will be completed and in operation this week. The capacity of this plant is 300,000 barrels of apples, the largest apple storage in the world.
Thirty motors, with a combined capacity of 800 horsepower, are required to operate the refrigerating machinery. An ice-manufacturing plant of 25 tons capacity is operated.
Oct. 11, 1920
75 years ago
It was a big moment in Berryville’s history today as the community’s historic Grace Episcopal Church was the scene of the marriage of Judge Bennett Champ Clark of the District Court of Appeals, and Miss Violet Heming, British actress, with the President of the United States acting as best man.
The public was barred from the church grounds, but hundreds, including many from Winchester, stood in the drizzling rain for more than an hour on the streets outside to catch a glimpse of President Harry S. Truman, Mrs. Truman and their daughter, Miss Mary Margaret Truman.
Throughout the ceremony the President stood with bent head.
After the ceremony, as the large car bearing the President and Mrs. Truman pulled away from the church grounds, there were shouts of greeting from the assembled crowd.
The chief executive smiled and waved his hand.
Oct. 6, 1945
The Valley Airways Inc. is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a safe and sound flying record in Winchester and vicinity.
It was August of 1930 when Charles Douglass and George J. Scheder first came to Winchester and landed at the old Admiral Byrd Airport. The operations were known then as the “D and S Flying Service.”
It was not until 1934 that Mr. Scheder purchased controlling interest in Admiral Byrd Airport in conjunction with “Duke” Douglass and Mr. G.M. Smith, his associates, that the Valley Airways Inc. became the commercial operators of the Winchester Municipal Airport.
During the years 1937-39 the Valley Airways slowly built up their reputation for government approved flying school.
November, 1939, came the call to arms for Douglass and Scheder, who by this time had five years in the enlisted reserve corp. Douglass was called to active duty while Scheder remained to fulfill government contracts for training Army pilots.
Oct. 6, 1945
50 years ago
Trial of Winchester’s annexation suit to obtain 5.8 square miles of Frederick County opened quietly today in the historic Frederick County Circuit Court house for a 10-minute session before the court adjourned to take a bus tour of the area.
The brief session included introduction of attorneys representing the city and county, presentation of petitions from some county residents seeking to come into the city and mention of other petitions to be presented tomorrow from other county residents seeking to remain in the county.
Oct. 12, 1970
25 years ago
The Daily Grind, a coffee shop slated to open Nov. 1 on the southwest corner of Loudoun and Boscawen streets, will fill the restaurant space left vacant by Ernie’s departure last month.
And an Italian restaurant will open at the former Athenian Restaurant at 179 and 181 N. Loudoun St.
The owners of the Daily Grind are Ed Chapman of Stephens City and Rick Rawlings of Front Royal, while Franco and Marcella Stocco will open the Violino in the space vacated by the Athenian in January 1992.
Oct. 9, 1995
