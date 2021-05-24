100 years ago
Baker and Shryock, real estate agents, announce the sale of a desirable building lot on West Leicester Street to Mr. H.D. Fuller, cashier of the Farmers and Merchants National Bank and Mr. R.C. Green well-known insurance man. The new owners contemplate the erection of several modern houses on the property, which is in a fast growing section.
May 18, 1921
The State Corporation Commission has received an application for a charter for the Manassas Battlefield Confederate Park, to be located on the spot where two of the most bitter battles of the war between the states were fought.
The ground to be occupied by the park will comprise 128 acres, the Henry Farm, and on it will be erected monuments and other fitting testimonials to the dead of both the Confederate and Northern armies who fell during the fighting there.
May 18, 1921
A bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. T.W. Harrison, of this district, directing the secretary of the treasury to acquire by purchase the estate known as Monticello in the state of Virginia, including the farmhouse of Thomas Jefferson and the lands surrounding the same, being about 640 acres located in Albemarle County, Va.
May 18, 1921
HAYFIELD — Arrangements are complete for the eighth annual convention of the Sunday schools of Back Creek District, which will be held at Mountain View Methodist Episcopal Church, South, near Mountain Falls on Friday, May 27.
The erection of a new church edifice to take the place of the one which was totally destroyed by fire some years ago, has just been completed, and all who attend this meeting will appreciate the toll and sacrifice which the good people of that community have laid upon the altar to perpetuate the memory of “Mountain View.”
May 20, 1921
Announcement was made today of the sale of the business of the Potts Grocery Company, corner of Piccadilly and Market streets to H.B. Garber, who has been connected for some time with the Cooper Merchandise and Oil Co. Mr. Garber, it is expected, will take charge of the business the first of the week. The sale was made through B.M Sullivan, local real estate dealer.
It was learned that Harry H. Potts and his son, Roy Potts, who have been conducting the business, will hereafter devote their entire time and attention to their large general store at Gore. Their business at Gore was said to have grown wonderfully since the building of the Winchester and Western Railroad from this city to Wardensville, W.V. The Messrs Potts lived at Gore before coming to this city.
May 21, 1921
Sale of the old homeplace of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles D. Sloat, on South Kent Street, by E.H. White to John W. Phillips has been announced by Newlin and Co., real estate dealers. The consideration was $3,000.
The same firm recently sold to Mr. Phillips the Hawes property, on South Braddock Street, and he has since sold it to Miss Fletcher of Wardensville, W.Va.
Two houses and an additional lot owned by A.J. White on Southwark Street, known as the Milton Conner property, have been sold by the Newlin Firm to T.E. White for $3,500.
May 21, 1921
WINONA LAKE. Ind., — Plans of the church for carrying on its efforts against Sabbath desecration and against violation of prohibition laws were outlined at the Presbyterian general assembly today.
Commissioners of the assembly were informed of many difficulties that exist in combating the so-called wide-open Sunday. Dr. H.L. Bowdly, secretary of the committee on Sabbath observance, presented the report this morning. He declared there is a nation-wide propaganda for a wide-open Sunday. This movement was inaugurated in Washington Nov. 22 last, he said, by powerful amusement and sporting organizations, and he added that it had the generous help of the daily press.
May 21, 1921
NEW YORK — President Harding today laid a wreath on the coffin of the first American soldier to die on German soil at a funeral ceremony for 5,000 war dead at the Army piers in Hoboken.
His voice husky and his eyes brimmed in tears, the President gazed at the rows and rows of coffins. Then he said, “One hundred thousand sorrows are touching my heart.”
Mrs. Harding could be seen weeping softly as she looked upon flag-draped coffins of those who had given their all for their country.
May 23, 1921
Capt. and Mrs. Louise M. Nulton, who brought the body of the latter’s father, the late Mr. E.J. Evans, from Philadelphia last Friday evening expect to return to Philadelphia in a day or two.
It was learned today that it is the intention of Mrs. Nulton, now the only survivor of her parent’s family, to shortly close out the tobacco store on North Main street and have the building remodeled.The Evans tobacco establishment is one of the oldest business houses in Winchester.
May 23, 1921
The sudden fall in temperature in Winchester and Frederick County last night and early today caused heavy hail storms yesterday afternoon. A number of people arriving in Winchester last night said the reports that hail stones as large as goose eggs fell were by no means exaggerated and that in many places the hail was from three to four inches deep in the roads.
The storm was felt around Millville, W.Va., where the big plant of the Northern Virginia Power Co. of Winchester is situated and the electric current was off in this city and vicinity until 10 minutes after 9 last night.
May 24, 1921
75 years ago
The GIs who can’t be mustered out will start coming home from overseas this year to a final stateside bivouac.
They are the dead — men and women whose names on casualty lists went toward paying the battle price of 328,000 lives which World War II cost the United States.
They’ll make their last voyage home in funeral fleets of white ships, marked from bow to stern with the purple band of mourning.
President Truman signed legislation yesterday providing for the final burial of the country’s World War II dead. It gives next of kin the choice of having their service dead returned to the United States for final burial in national or private cemeteries, or of having them rest in American national cemeteries abroad where they fell.
May 17, 1946
Officers of the Fraternal Order of Eagles announced today that final details for transferring the deed to the Hansbrough property at 123 N. Braddock St. to the Eagles had been completed today. The site was purchased for $45,000 with the approval of the Grand Aerie.
The local organization expects to occupy their new home within the next few weeks after some alterations are made to the interior. They now occupy quarters at 211 N. Loudoun St. adjoining the Shenandoah Valley National Bank.
The Eagles organized here in 1904, and expect to increase their membership to 1000 by 1950, thus becoming one of the largest fraternal organizations in this area.
May 20, 1946
50 years ago
A group of people in northern Frederick County voted last night to ask consumer advocate Ralph Nader for help in combating pollution in that area.
The resolution was passed after about 50 members of the North Frederick Citizens Association heard a report that “no appeal can be made to the state or federal government” for relief from dust they said was coming from Frey Quarry.
The group hopes that Nader and his foundation will come to their aid with college students popularly known as “Nader’s Raiders.” These young people trained in law and the sciences could accumulate the necessary data for action, they feel.
Action is urgent because of plans for expansion of the Frey Quarry.
The report stated that in addition to its present operation, the quarry “has interest in over 20 tracts of land in an area from West Virginia to Stephenson containing approximately 1,600 acres.
May 21, 1971
25 years ago
Grand Piano & Furniture Co. hopes to open a temporary store in Winchester within the next 10 days.
It won’t, however, be on the Loudoun Street mall in space the company once leased, according to the company’s president.
David Hogue of Hable’s Real Estate said Thursday his firm is negotiating with another retailer for that space. Grand Piano operated a clearance center at 145 N. Loudoun St. for 10 years before closing last summer.
As the company searches for space, fire and insurance investigators started searching the ruins of Grand’s Wolfe Street store for clues to the fire that gutted the building causing more than $2 million in damage.
May 18, 1996
