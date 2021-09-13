100 years ago
The game laws of Frederick County are much liberalized by the action of the board of supervisors in not only making the open season longer for all sorts of game animals, but in increasing the amount of game which the hunter may kill.
Under a resolution passed late yesterday afternoon by the board, the open season hereafter for quail, pheasants, and turkeys will be from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, both inclusive, instead of just the one month of December as heretofore.
The number of game birds which any one hunter may kill in a season will now be 25 quail, 6 pheasants and 4 turkeys.
Squirrels may be legally killed at any time between July 1 and Dec. 31 and there is no limit to the number which may be killed.
The open season for deer will be 30 days from Nov. 1 and only one deer may be killed in a season.
The vigilance of the game wardens will not be relaxed for an instant, however, and more severe penalties will be meted out to violators of the modified laws than heretofore.
Sept. 7, 1921
For the first time in the history of the school board of Frederick County a woman has been named as a member of the board. This honor was this week conferred upon Mrs. Pansy H. Wright of Welltown, who at a meeting of the Trustee Electoral Board was unanimously elected as a member of the Stonewall District School Board. Mrs. Wright succeeds Harry C. Light who tendered his resignation recently.
Sept. 8, 1921
The manufacturers of the famous 3-C Nectar of this city today presented the staff of The Star with several crates of that delicious beverage.
The company has enjoyed an unprecedented volume of business this season.
Sept. 8, 1921
The session of 1921-22 of the Winchester Public schools will open the morning of Monday, Sept. 12.
In the Junior and Senior high school departments provision has been made for separating the Sewing and Cooking branches of the Domestic science work, a science laboratory has been installed, and classes in Orcharding have been added to the program of studies.
Sept. 9, 1921
On next Sat. Sept. 17, Ray L. Kittinger, known all over the country as the “Dare Devil Human Fly” will defy the laws of gravitation and will scale the outside wall of the Farmers and Merchants National Bank building.
The “Human Fly” is being brought here by the 3-C Nectar Bottling Corp. and through the courtesy of the president and manager, Mr.T. C. Cornette, a collection will be taken for the benefit of the South End Hose Company truck fund.
The South End Hose Company has been using a hand hose reel ever since they were organized over twenty-five years ago, and their ambition now is to own a motor truck in keeping with the spirit of progress.
The Human fly will also appear as the 3-C Nectar clown at both the Winchester and Woodstock fairs.
Sept. 10, 1921
STAUNTON — A new underground wonder cave has been discovered in the Valley of Virginia.
The latest cavern to open its doors and reveal its beauties to man was found under an orchard owned by the Neff Orchard Co., of which J.P. Neff, formerly of Staunton, owns the controlling stock. The orchard is near Mr. Jackson.
It is understood that the owners have been offered $55,000 for the property. The orchard, it is asserted, is valued at $35,000.
Sept. 12, 1921
Announcement has been made of the sale of that portion of the E.J. Evans estate known as the Hibbard and Willis properties, on the westside of North Main Street to Fred. S. Anderson by Mrs. Louis M. Nulton, who inherited the property from her father, the late Mr. Evans. The consideration was not stated.
Mr. Anderson said today it was his intention to have the old buildings torn down at the earliest date, grade the surface and build a residence there for his family and himself. The two-story and basement building known as the Hibbard property is one of the oldest houses in the northern section of Winchester, and it was used as a hotel, or tavern, before the Civil War.
Sept. 13, 1921
At a meeting of the Frederick County School Board held on Saturday, a resolution was unanimously passed by the board providing for the strict enforcement of the compulsory vaccination law. This law provides that “Every teacher and pupil shall, within ten days after entering the public schools, furnish a certificate from a reputable physician certifying that such teacher or pupil has been successfully vaccinated, or is entitled to exemption by reason of peculiar physical condition.” Code of Virginia, Section 1529.
Sept. 13, 1921
75 years ago
This morning Winchester welcomed another retail enterprise to its business section when the city’s second Silco Store opened at 111 North Loudoun St. under the management of Sam Charles.
The store was formerly occupied by the dry goods store of Joseph P. Miller.
Another Silco store at 151 N. Loudoun St. has been serving this community since 1936.
Sept. 9, 1946
Catherine Frye has been granted a permit to operate a dance hall at Rainbow Inn on Rt. 656, three miles east of Winchester.
Sept. 9, 1946
Announcement was made yesterday by Walter E. Huntsberry and E. Rhodes Huntsberry of the appointment of Omer F. Simmons as manager of Huntsberrys Shoe Store at 157 N. Loudoun St.
Mr. Simmons received his honorable discharge from the Army Air Corps just two weeks ago. At the time of his entry into the armed forces, he was manager of the local Kinney’s shoe store.
In addition to the local store, established in 1878, Huntsberrys operate shoe stores in Front Royal and Chambersburg, Pa.
Sept. 9, 1946
Approximately 75 eighth grade students at Stephens City high school have had to be sent home because of two teacher vacancies there, Superintendent Leslie D. Kline, reported today.
Positions open at the school, and with no immediate prospects of filling, are 8th grade English and history and a librarian.
One teaching position also remains to be filled at Middletown. The sixth grade teacher there resigned after one day, Mr. Kline said.
Sept. 10, 1946
The temperature in Winchester climbed to 96 yesterday, the second highest recording of the summer according to statistics at the Research Laboratory.
However, the temperature was not particularly abnormal as the mercury has often been in the high 90s during September. In the same month in 1927 a temperature of 100 degrees was recorded and in 1932 records at the laboratory show a reading of 101 degrees.
The hot spell, which found no champions in the several thousand students who trekked back to school yesterday, was reported to have both good and bad effects for orchardists.
While warm weather is not conducive to good coloring of the fruit, it was pointed out that hormone sprays being used to delay the apple crop is most effective when applied during hot weather.
Sept. 10, 1946
50 years ago
MOSCOW-Nikita S. Khrushchev, who ruled the Kremlin for 11 years and pushed his country into the space age, died today in the obscurity to which his rivals had banished him.
The successor to Joseph Stalin had suffered from heart trouble for several years, and he evidently succumbed to a heart attack. He was 77.
Khrushchev was top leader in the Soviet government from 1953 to 1964.
He was the only Russian leader ever to travel across the United States. That was in 1959, and it turned into a tumultuous affair. He complained bitterly because security arrangements kept him out of Disneyland.
Sept. 11, 1971
25 years ago
While temperatures in the Winchester area have been below average, the area’s rainfall is the highest in four years, with about 22 inches reported thus far this summer.
In July alone, Winchester recorded 6.82 inches, about twice the average of 3.82.
The area is now paying a hefty price for the soggy summer. As if the recent flooding wasn’t enough, the National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood watch for the Winchester area today.
Sept. 11, 1996
