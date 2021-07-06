100 years ago
Editor The Star:
I am sure that my good friend and neighbor Mr. C.C. Clevenger will have no objections to me asking that you make a slight correction in one of your articles which appeared in Monday’s issue of the Star which told of the crowd of about 125 persons visiting the famous old swimming hole in Clevenger’s meadow.
The famous Old Swimming hole is not in Clevenger’s meadow, but it is in Murphy’s meadow and the diving board and boat also belong to us. My reason for asking this correction is in order that the bathers when desiring special privileges may know to whom to apply.
I feel no hesitancy in asking this favor of you in view of the fact that everything is free and everyone is welcome — a condition which has existed for the past 25 years. “Come in the water’s fine.”
Charles Murphy
Wadesville, Va.
June 29, 1921
Twenty-nine rode the goat of Winchester Lodge 867, Order of Elks, last night, the ceremonies being presided over by exalted Ruler Wilbur Cather. Mayor W.W. Glass of Winchester also was among those “taken in” by the lodge. Another who held onto the rope was Police Magistrate Robert Worsley.
A parade was held by the lodge prior to the ceremonies, and headed by the Citizen’s Band, the candidates following, leading live goats, the lodgemen marched up and down Main Street and on the City Hall Plaza, and finally arrived at the Odd Fellows’ Hall, corner of Market and Water streets, where the candidates were “put through.” The class was too large to be accommodated at the Elks’ home on North Braddock Street so the Odd Fellows hall was rented for the occasion.
June 30, 1921
Fleete Gephart, a resident of Miamisburg, Ohio, has written to a local real estate dealer, who makes a specialty of Frederick County farms, inquiring if there are any “haunted” farmhouses in this part of Virginia. Mr. Gephart explains that he has been reading in the newspaper many stories about Virginia farmhouses being “spooky” and filled with “ghosts” and that the owners of these spooky farmhouses, according to the newspapers, will give away their farms to anyone who will live in the ghost-infested houses.
Mr. Gephart has no doubt been reading the fantastic stories in the newspapers about the “haunted” house at Bristol, Va., which is now said to be making a small fortune for its owner, who is charging an admission fee.
July 1, 1921
When three strangers travelling in a dilapidated Ford drove into the village of Gore, 12 miles west of Winchester in Frederick County, last yesterday evening, the inhabitants of that vicinity became first suspicious and then alarmed, with the result that a hurried “SOS” was telephoned to Sheriff Pannett, in this city, the belief prevailing among the residents of Gore that the strangers had designs on the Bank of Western Frederick.
Sheriff Pannett took a flying leap into his trusty roadster, and, reinforced by the presence of Police Magistrate Robert Worsley, he burnt up the road between Winchester and Gore, arriving at the latter place shortly before midnight. Meantime the excitement had been growing and a large crowd had assembled.
After interviewing the strangers, Sheriff Panett soon discovered that the fears of the people of Gore were groundless. All three men produced papers showing that they had been discharged from the Army, and said that they were traveling through the country looking for work. They were without funds, and one of them had offered to sell a shirt in order to obtain gasoline. They were out of gas and one of the wheels of their machine had no tire on it.
It was said today that the three servicemen obtained a tire and gasoline and departed this morning in their quest for work.
July 1, 1921
The celebration of the “Glorious Fourth” in Winchester wound up last night with a community sing and block dance, staged in front of Hotel Jack on West Piccadilly Street. Seal’s jazz orchestra furnished the music and during the “sing”, which preceded the dance, solos were sung by a number of well-known local celebrities, including Marcellus Anderson.
The street was roped off between Main and Braddock streets and hundreds of electric lights erected for the occasion brilliantly illuminated the surroundings.
The dance was held for the benefit of the new truck fund of the Sarah Zane Fire Company.
July 5, 1921
The patients of Dr. R.B. Mitchell will give an all day picnic Saturday, July 31, at Lantz Mills Island in evidence of their appreciation for the benefits derived from his treatment.
People whom the Doctor has treated and cured will be there as evidence of the work he is doing. There will be those who were blind and now see; those who were deaf and now hear; those who were lame and now walk; also those who were afflicted with various other diseases and are now cured.
At 11 a.m. Dr. Mitchell will give a lecture on “The History and Philosophy of Chiropractic,” so that all may get a clear understanding of this new method of treatment.
July 5, 1921
75 years ago
A city bus system ordinance was approved last night at the City Council’s July meeting.
The bus line ordinance would establish four routes over the city with a ten year franchise to the lowest bidder, after the ordinance has been advertised. Bus fare would be 10 cents.
Route 1 would start at the city limits on Fairmont Avenue, in the northwest section and proceed through the city to the city limits on Valley Avenue.
Route 2 would begin at the city limits on North Loudoun Street and proceed to the city limits on East Cork Street.
Route 3 would start at the city limits on Amherst Street and proceed through the city to the city limits on Berryville Avenue.
Route 4 would start at the Virginia Avenue School and move through the city limits on Millwood Avenue.
July 3, 1946
Leroy White who will represent Winchester in the International Soap Box Derby next month at Akron is sure that he is going to have a swell time on his trip but won’t venture any prediction who will win.
After he had just had the thrilling experience of winning the Winchester Soap Box Derby and being showered with honors, the 15-year-old lad stated that the only thing he was thinking about in the final race was winning.
July 5, 1946
Brigadier General G. Bryan Conrad, a resident of Winchester has presented to the Handley Library an original copy of Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler. The rare and historic volume is beautifully bound and is printed on gold edge paper of the very best quality.
The inscription in front of the book to the Handley Library by General Conrad reads as follows:
“This historic book may serve to remind our people that our country has many times been in grave danger from people of this sort. Many times we have paid dearly and sacrificed the lives of too many of our young men because we, in our selfish egotism, refused to face facts.
“In times of crisis, Virginians never fail the call of duty-but at such cost. The next time, may we be ready, our young men trained, the leaders qualified in their responsibilities that the cost may be less.”
July 5, 1946
50 years ago
The Fourth of July holiday weekend dawned with fair, sunny and warm weather today.
Tonight the Shenandoah Valley National Bank will set off its 6th annual fireworks display for the public in the Winchester Recreation Park.
On Monday night, Berryville-Clarke County Jaycees will honor returning veterans in ceremonies at the Clarke County Ruritan Club’s Horse Show Grounds at 8:30 p.m. An hour later, Clarke Ruritans will set off their annual fireworks display there
Independence Day tomorrow has been designated as “Honor America Day” in the Winchester community by Winchester Mayor William M. Battaile.
July 3, 1971
25 years ago
Thousands of people jammed Winchester Jim Barnett Park on Wednesday night for a Fourth of July fireworks show sponsored by F&M Bank-Winchester.
For the third year in a row, the fireworks were purchased from Zambelli Internationale in New Castle, Pa., bank spokesman Miles R “Buddy” Orndorff Jr. said.
He declined to say how much they cost.
The show lasted about 25 minutes.
The highlight was the grand finale, which featured 180 fireworks that went off in rapid-fire succession.
July 5, 1996
