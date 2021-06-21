100 years ago
The city manager’s office today called attention to the passage by the Common Council of an ordinance permitting the erection of electric signs in front of places of business here, but emphasized that no such signs can be erected until permission has been secured from the committee on public and local improvements and the city manager.
June 16, 1921
The office of the Red Cross will be moved from the second floor of the City Hall to the office over the RestRoom in the rear of the Chamber of Commerce. This office was formerly occupied by the Home Demonstration agent and is in connection with the office of the District Nurse and County School Nurse. The change has been made to reduce the cost of the telephone and other minor expenses.
June 17, 1921
A thrilling sight yesterday afternoon, just before the heavy thunderstorm broke over this city, with its terrific lightning and thunder and downpour of rain, was a big airplane flying like the wind just at the head of the storm.
It was evident that the plan of the aviator was to beat out the storm, so that he would not have to rise to a higher altitude in order to escape it, and from the speed at which he passed over this city there was no doubt that the storm would never catch him. Not many people saw the airplane on account of the noise of the storm. The machine was flying from west to east and was going probably at the rate of a hundred miles an hour.
It is likely the machine was one of the government planes that are carrying the mail.
June 18, 1921
Members of the Board of Health are understood to have given hearty approval and endorsement of action taken recently by Dr. F.W. Boland, local health and sanitary inspector, in insisting upon a rigid compliance with quarantine regulations after a house had been posted with a diphtheria warning card.
A man from a nearby town called to visit the house, it was said, and Dr. Boland, learning of his presence here, was soon on the fellow’s heels. The visitor was said to have asserted that he had been through numerous epidemics of contagious and infectious diseases and was not at all afraid of “catching” any.
However, Dr. Boland held that the quarantine had been established and that the man would have to either remain in the house or leave town at once. The visitor was found mingling among the people in a theater and when acquainted with the law he promised to get out. Dr. Boland said he saw to it that the man left town without delay.
June 21, 1921
The E.J. Evans business property, adjoining the McCrory store on North Main street, which passed into the hands of Mrs. L.M. Nulton upon the death of her father recently, now is undergoing changes in the rear and the entire building, it was said, will be repaired and modernized. Old frame additions are being torn away and concrete walls will take the place of the framework.
It was understood that the storeroom used for many years by Mr. Evans as a tobacco establishment has been leased by a Baltimore firm, which will open a music store there.
June 21, 1921
Sheldon Lam of Page County, characterized by local officers as the “King Bee of Blue Ridge Moonshiners” was placed under arrest about four o’clock Saturday evening in the Naked Creek section near the line between Page and Rockingham counties, by Deputy Sheriff W.E. Lucas of Elkton.
In addition to making the arrest, the deputy sheriff seized thirty-nine quarts of moonshine liquor. This liquor is said to have been in an automobile along the roadside and at the point where the arrest was made. Deputy Sheriff Lucas stated that he was “tipped off” concerning the operations of the alleged moonshiner, and that he went to the place, creeping up through the bushes for some distance until he was in sight of the car, which he said was being guarded by two women. He says that he laid in wait until Lam arrived, when he made the arrest.
Lam was taken before Justice L. H. Bruce at Elkton and given a hearing, which resulted in his being sent on to the Grand Jury.
Sheriff W.L. Dillard, in discussing Lam’s arrest, stated that he had been evading the efforts of the officers for more than two years and that he had posed as a revenue official and had reported several persons to federal authorities for alleged moonshining.
June 21, 1921
75 years ago
RICHMOND — Virginia will not follow the example of North Carolina in quarantining the state because of the epidemic of polio in the country, notably Florida and California.
State health officials here said yesterday that Virginia has had no new cases of polio for several weeks and that no quarantine is contemplated here.
June 15, 1946
It was announced this morning by J.D. Shockey of the firm of Howard Shockey and Sons, building contractors, that the firm is moving its offices from the Charles Street location to its new building on the Martinsburg Pike, just north of Winchester.
June 18, 1946
Leslie D. Kline, county superintendent of schools, reported that the School Board in session this morning, discussed with J. Wood Glass, a visitor here from Oklahoma, the purchase of a thirty acre tract for a school site on the Glass estate at the outskirts of Winchester on the Northwestern Grade.
Teachers appointed at the morning session were John Lewis and Miss Helen Cave to teach at the Gore school.
June 19, 1946
Preview of Winchester’s newest women’s apparel shop, the N and P Style Shoppe, 160 N. Loudoun St., will take place between 7 and 9 p.m. today when the owners, Herbert Pilch and Milton E. Baer, open their store for public inspection.
With a stucco front extending the entire height of the building, and an all glass entrance permitting the passerby a clear view of the latest fashion arrivals, the store marks a new trend in women’s shop architecture for Winchester.
Formerly located at 150 N. Loudoun St., the N and P Style shop has been here for the past five years under the
the management of Herbert Pilch. Now, however, the firm is incorporated under the joint management of Pilch and Baer.
Work on the new structure, complete remodeling of which began in March, was accomplished by the contracting firm of Howad Shockey and Sons.
Baer comes to Winchester from New York City where for the past twenty years he had been associated with the Fisher Millinery Corp.
June 21, 1946
A campaign for acquisition of furniture for the Conrad-Hoover Post of the American Legion was announced today by Gibson Baker, chairman of the House Committee of that group.
Used furniture, radios, rugs and cash contributions from members and friends of the post are needed to furnish their new home on North Loudoun Street, now occupied by the Eagles Club, which has been leased, unfurnished from the George Washington Hotel Corp. for occupancy soon after July 1.
June 20, 1946
50 years ago
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County School Board is the first in the area to inaugurate kindergarten classes in its public school system.
Winchester and Frederick County school board offices reported no plans for kindergarten this fall.
June 21, 1971
25 years ago
One of Winchester’s oldest furniture retailers will be shutting its doors for good.
Grove Furniture Co. Inc., 125 S. Loudoun St., will soon announce its going-out-of business sale, although an exact closing date hasn’t been set, said owner Mark Armel.
Armel has owned the store since 1980, when he bought it from founder J.W. Grove, who was retiring from the business. Grove died in 1984.
Armel believes that Grove is Winchester’s second-oldest furniture retailer, behind Swimley Furniture Store, 117 E. Piccadilly. It’s been located at the same Loudoun Street address for its entire 55 years.
Before becoming a furniture store the building was the second home of another well-known local business, Jones Funeral Home, which moved there in 1922.
Armel displayed framed newspaper clippings from around the time of the store’s opening in 1941. J.W Grove, a Martinsburg, W.Va., business man, opened his Winchester store just as America was preparing to go to war.
At the time, Armel was getting ready for World War II service in the Army. After the war, Armel went to work for Grove in Martinsburg, then in 1953 decided to transfer to Winchester. All told he worked 27 years for Grove before he had an opportunity to buy out his old boss.
June 18, 1996
