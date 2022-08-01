100 years ago
Widespread damage was done late yesterday afternoon in Frederick and Clarke counties by one of the most terrific windstorms that has struck this section of the state in many years, and it was impossible today to form any conservative estimate of the amount of the damage, but it certainly will run into many thousands of dollars.
Two inches of rain fell in Winchester in less than 35 minutes. The downtown sections in Winchester were flooded and the town run overflowed its banks.
The electric power service was severely crippled and in the southern section many homes remained dark throughout the night.
At Rouss spring, the main source of the city's water supply, the storm wrought havoc when the stately old willow and locust trees on the property were either blown down or twisted off.
The Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company said that during the storm 21 long distance trunk lines were put out of commission, 42 local and rural lines went "dead" and 218 stations were burned out.
A large gypsy camp, which pitched tents recently on land in the southwestern sections of the city, was wiped out by the storm. The tribe spent the night in their automobiles and this morning all the bedding and their clothing were hung on fences and trees to dry.
John Harmer, who had a smokehouse on property he owns east of Rouss spring, went to his place this morning and found that the building had been almost obliterated.
In the Greenwood section the barn on James Boyer's farm was completely demolished. David Reardon's barn was unroofed,as was that of Mrs. Roy Derry. A great locust tree fell upon the dwelling of Harry Knight.
At the farm of Foley Carter, just northeast of Boyce, his house and barn were blown down and the furniture and contents scattered in every direction.
Dabney C. Harrison, whose home is a short distance north of Boyce, perhaps was the heaviest loser. Mr. Harrison had 88 bearing apple trees either uprooted by the high wind or twisted off.
Practically all of the cornfields were laid low and seven sheep were missing.
July 28, 1922
The management of the Winchester fair announced this morning that they have secured five entries for the automobile classics which will be held on the last day of the Fair, Sept. 1.
Contrary to custom in the past, the five cars now entered will race on the track at the same time. This ensures the spectator a thrill every moment.
Specially constructed cars for dirt track races with high powered motors will be on the track. As there is an element of danger in a race of this kind on the drivers, special preparations are being made to bank the track at the most dangerous curves.
July 28, 1922
Saturday was a wonderful day for the Winchester baseball team, when they emerged from the slump in which they have been and beat Harrisonburg, leader of the Shenandoah Valley League, in their own back yard 5 to 4.
July 31, 1922
Never before in the history of the Winchester Fair has so much real education and real amusement been offered at such a ridiculous low price as $1.50 for the entire week.
The management readily agrees that the fireworks of last year were a disappointment. This year the management guarantees to refund the admittance charge to any person who is not entirely satisfied with the firework display.
July 31, 1922
75 years ago
Hunter M. Gaunt threw open his remodeled and enlarged drug store and fountain at Valley Avenue and Loudoun Street intersection today. The building, made roomier by the incorporation of space formerly occupied by the Shenandoah restaurant, next door, is attractively decorated.
According to Mr. Gaunt, there are several new features about his store which are different from other drug stores. The glass-enclosed prescription counter, located in the center of the store is of the open-type. At the front of the store there is an open display baby department. Across from it is a Kodak camera department.
The soda counter is placed at the rear of the store, with two booths opposite it.
July 26, 1947
"That's good news, it will certainly help us," it was said at the office of National Fruit Products Co. in Winchester this afternoon, when it got word of the end of sugar rationing to industrial users.
July 28, 1947
A deed has been recorded in the city clerk's office here conveying the Miller Jenkins' property, No. 115 on the west side of N. Cameron Street to E.E. Ours of Parsons, W.Va. The amount involved was not announced.
It is reliably understood that Mr. Ours plans to erect a theater on the site.
The property, which is improved by a brick building, fronts 74 feet on Cameron St. and extends in a westerly direction 150 feet. It adjoins a 10-foot alley on the north, a 3-foot strip of Warner Bros. on the south and a parking strip at the rear.
July 30, 1947
Only 37 more vacation days until school bells start to toll in the city and county.
Winchester and Frederick County boys and girls will start school on Monday, Sept. 8.
Aug. 1, 1947
50 years ago
More than $10 billion worth of gold is stored at Ft. Knox, near Louisville, Ky. During World War II, the original copies of the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Magna Carta and the original draft of the Gettysburg Address were stored there.
Aug. 1, 1972
25 years ago
MIDDLETOWN — Two rows of Massanutten Military Academy cadets held their swords above his head as he walked toward the stage.
All rose for the man whose booming voice has made him a theatrical icon-James Earl Jones.
Jones, a winner of Tony and Emmy awards, traveled from his home in New York on Saturday to present excerpts from four monodramas as part of a benefit for Wayside Theater and celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Wayside Inn. The gala was hosted under a white tent on the grounds of the inn. Seating was limited to 400.
July 28, 1997
Seventeen young women paraded across the stage on Monday night in a colorful array of evening gowns, but 17-year-old Sara Elizabeth Brannon went home with the crown.
In her black-and-gold gown, Sara was crowned Miss Frederick County Fair on the grandstand stage at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Sara, a senior at James Wood High School, is the daughter of Rodney and Sherri Brannon of Cross Junction.
July 29, 1997
Lillian R. Pitts, a 5-year-old curly haired brunette, entered the Tiny Miss Frederick County Fair Pageant and at the urging of her father.
So when she won the contest Tuesday night, her dad, Douglas Pitts, wasn't the least bit surprised.
Pitts said he and Lilly's mother, Diana, will probably enter Lilly in more pageants.
Lilly lives with her parents and her sister, Phalen, 11, on McDonald Road near Gore.
July 30, 1997
