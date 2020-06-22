100 years ago
The Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce has announced the census of Frederick County in 1920 and the returns corroborate the statement that people are quitting the county for the towns and cities. The census of Frederick County shows that the population, exclusive of Winchester, is 12,461 and that there are 326 fewer people living in Frederick in 1920 than in 1910.
Of the two incorporated towns in Frederick County, Middletown and Stephens City, the former shows a falling off in 1920 over 1910. The 1920 population for Middletown gives the number at 354 persons, whereas in 1910 it had nine more persons. In 1900, Middletown had a population of 423 so that for the past two decades the population there has been gradually dwindling.
Stephens City, on the other hand, shows a large growth over 10 years ago. The 1920 figures give Stephens City 787 population, a gain of about 62 percent over 1910 when the population was only 483. In 1900, it was 490.
The 1920 population by magisterial district is as follows:
Back Creek,1,874; Gainesboro, 2,251; Opequon (including Middletown and Stephens City), 3,373; Shawnee,2,014; Stonewall, 2,949.
June 19, 1920
Plans for the firemen’s convention in August were formulated Thursday night. It is estimated that visitors to Winchester will number around 15,000 to 20,000 persons.
Fire companies from all the towns and cities in the Valley will be here competing for prizes. The entertainment will consist of a huge parade, block dance, contests and numerous attractions under a canvas.
June 19, 1920
The police department of Winchester has issued a request to the business people and merchants of the city to refrain from cashing checks from strangers.
The request is made because an alarming increase in the number of forgeries and worthless check transactions are almost a daily occurrence.
It is rarely that the offender is caught.
There are at present only two prisoners in jail and both of them are there for forgery and passing worthless checks.
Most of the rascals are not of the smooth, well-dressed variety, but appear to be honest, hard-working, young men.
June 19, 1920
75 years ago
F.W. Pingley, game warden for Frederick County, threw cold water this morning on the idea that a strange wild animal was prowling in the Opequon section of the county.
Pingley declared that there was absolutely no facts to substantiate any wild animal theory.
W.M. Bayliss, who operates a store at Opequon said today that he had heard the story of the wild animal but had not talked to Sale Newlin whose barnyard it was said to have attempted to raid.
In the meantime, another report was circulated that a youngster near Round Hill school, riding a bike towards Tokes Inn, had seen a strange animal in the road about dusk described as about the height of a dog, long and black.
Pingley laughed at the idea of a panther, bear, or even a wildcat having been seen. The only animal that might come down out of Little North Mountain he said would be a deer.
June 15, 1945
Two Frederick County soldiers, who had been prisoners of war, arrived home earlier this week. They are Private Harry G. Andrick and Private Warren Ridings.
Pvt. Ridings, the son of Harry Ridings of Middletown, was taken prisoner on Oct. 17, 1944, and had been interned for five months before his liberation.
Pvt. Harry Andrick, who was a prisoner for seven months until his liberation on April 12, reached the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Andrick, south of Middletown Thursday.
June 18, 1945
Mr. E.E. Henderlite was notified recently that his son, Corp. Roy Henderlite was killed in action on Okinawa April 19. He was serving with the 7th Infantry Division. He was 27 years old and a veteran of four major campaigns, having participated in Kiska, Kualjaten, Leyte, and Okinawa. He was a first aid man and litter bearer in the front line.
He had been awarded the Good Conduct Medal and the Bronze Star.
Two of his brothers before being discharged served overseas with the Army, Glenn in the Pacific Theater and Ray in Europe.
June 19, 1945
A brief but heavy rainfall in Winchester late yesterday evening brought the month’s precipitation to six inches.
A high wind accompanied the rain in some sections and in north Stephenson a freak twister was said to have ripped off one barn roof and part of another.
The freak storm was described as cutting a swath between the Ebert Farm and Hopewell Friends Meeting House.
June 22, 1945
Keith See, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herman See, 7227 Woodland Ave., is in Winchester Memorial Hospital after having been bitten on the ankle last night by a copperhead snake at the Boy Scout camp at Rock Enon.
See, who is 16, and has been in scouting for some time, is on the summer camp staff. He went to Rock Enon Wednesday to help get the camp in readiness for the camping season which opens Monday.
The snake struck See about 9 o’clock as he was walking up from the lake. With him at the time was Jimmy Taylor. He was brought to Gore and from there to the hospital here. His condition was described this morning as satisfactory.
June 22, 1945
OKINAWA — Fleet Admiral Nimitz announced that winning cost the American ground forces, through Tuesday, 6,990 killed or missing and 29,598 wounded.
In losing Okinawa Japan suffered 90,401 killed through Wednesday and more than 4,000 captured. Mopping up continues.
June 22, 1945
Crown Publications of New York City announced today the publication of a volume of contemporary poems and lyrics. The Victory Anthology of Verse includes the work of Mildred Elizabeth Gardiner of Middletown.
June 22, 1945
The Frederick County School Board in special session this morning, appointed Bryant Harper principal of Stonewall School.
At the same time the board discussed the need for additional rooms at Stonewall.
The appointment of Harper on a yearly basis is in place of R.E. Aylor, who has resigned at Stephens City.
Including a successor for Mr. Aylor, some eight teaching vacancies remain to be filled.
June 22, 1945
50 years ago
Two members of the James Wood Chapter of the Future Farmers of America will receive the highest state award, State Farmer, tonight at the Virginia FFA convention now in progress at Blacksburg.
Larry Edmondson and John Cline have been selected to receive the award.
John is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Cline of Clearbrook. Larry is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Edmondson of Greenwood.
John won the chapter poultry award and Larry did outstanding work in livestock production and leadership.
June 17, 1970
25 years ago
The fire that heavily damaged Pargo’s restaurant in Winchester last week started when two heat lamps were accidentally left on overnight, fire investigators said.
The fire began when the two heating lamps ignited a pile of plastic serving trays, which had been stacked nearby, Captain Ed Lillis of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department said.
When the trays ignited, the fire spread to a wooden shelf several feet above which held other plastic items. That, Lillis said, explains why the fire spread so quickly and burned so hot.
No one was injured, but the restaurant’s 135 employees were left without work. The restaurant had been open about three weeks and was already one of the more popular dining spots in the city.
Pargo’s is owned by Shoney’s Inc.
June 22, 1995
