100 years ago
The Shenandoah Valley Baseball League was formally opened in Winchester yesterday afternoon with a thrilling ten-inning struggle, in which Harrisonburg defeated the locals, 5 to 3. The game was witnessed by a crowd estimated at 1,000 on the Equity Grounds.
June 14, 1922
Reckless and careless drivers of automobiles are to be known as "flivverboobs" according to the decision reached by the judges deciding the American Automobile Association's contest to pick a name describing the reckless driver — in the same manner that "jay-walker" describes the careless pedestrian. The name was suggested by F.B. Simpson of Cedar Rapids, Ind., who will receive the $25 in gold offered as a prize by the A.A.A.
June 14, 1922
75 years ago
Winchester last night became one of the focal points for the search for the Capital Airlines plane carrying 50 persons which was found today on top of the Blue Ridge Mountain, a few miles from the West Virginia state border and near Hillsboro, Va.
One of the last reports on the plane was that it was midway between Martinsburg and Winchester at 6:08 last night.
The big ship was a four-engine plane of the type known to commercial fliers as a DC-4. Like two other planes which crashed with heavy loss of life in the last 17 days it was a former army plane - a military C-54 converted to civilian use.
All the state troopers in the Winchester area were alerted shortly after the plane was reported overdue. Local citizens were unaware of the air tragedy until about 10 p.m. last night when the Winchester police requested the local radio station to broadcast that an airliner was missing.
Mr. and Mrs. E. Maurice Grim came to the police station to report that they had heard a large plane fly low over their house about 6:30 and a few minutes later had seen lights in the sky. They live near the Fairview Church just off Route 522 north of Winchester.
June 14, 1947
Donald Patton of South Loudoun Street, dance orchestra leader and civilian flyer, piloted the first plane this morning which spotted the wreckage of the Capital Airlines plane on top of the Blue Ridge Mountain near Hillsboro.
Patton estimated that it would take from three to four hours or even longer to get equipment to the place where the wreckage was sighted. Rescue parties on foot might be able to walk to the scene in about two hours, he surmised.
The local search plane was the only one that got into the air this morning because of poor flying conditions.
Patton learned to operate a plane at the local airport and recently purchased a new Piper cruiser which he used this morning.
Patton attended Handley and has been musically inclined since a youngster. His "Swing Boys" have been playing for dances in this area for a long time.
June 14, 1947
At least six jeeps from Winchester were sent to the vicinity of the Capital Airline crash this morning at the request of state troopers.
The crash occurred in one of the wildest parts of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Ordinary cars were unable to approach anywhere near the place where the wreckage was sighted, the officers said.
Those reported driving jeeps from here included Henkle Lamp, T.G. Adams, Paul Miller and Carl Strickler.
June 14, 1947
All units of the Clarke County Chapter of the American Red Cross were already in operation or standing by for active duty today. Headquarters was set up at the Berryville Community Building where workers were quickly engaged in making sandwiches and coffee to be sent to Hillsboro for rescue workers.
Seven teams of Berryville men were among the organized searchers trying to reach the location of the crash this morning.
June 14, 1947
Winchester Headquarters Company, National Guard was the first organized rescue party to go to the scene of the Capital airliner crash.
The local men under the command of Major M.B. Clowe Jr., battalion commander, and Captain Robert Manuel were mobilized Saturday afternoon at the request of the Virginia State police.
Major Clowe stated that when they arrived at the scene little had been disturbed and only a few had reached the site through the rugged mountain terrain.
According to Major Clowe the workers were handicapped Saturday night in that the only light available was from two gasoline lanterns which the National Guard had brought along.
Several members of Company I under the direction of Lt. Alvin Wenzel and Lt. Charles Lillis arrived Sunday morning to relieve Headquarters Company.
June 16, 1947
A group of volunteer workers from Winchester were among the party which brought the first bodies down the mountain from the scene of the Friday night airliner crash.
The local party consisting of Carl Hicks, driving a jeep belonging to Heman Stine, Thomas Stough, scoutmaster of Troop 21 Winchester, Vance Whitaker, Leonard Newlin, Lawrence Wallace Jr., John H. Quick and Wilbur R. Johnston left Winchester at about 2 p.m. Saturday. The last four are employees of the local post office.
Johnston said they arrived at the crash site around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The rescue party brought out eight adults and 10 month-old Judith Bryan who died with her mother, Mrs. Martha Helen Bryan of Indianapolis.
June 16, 1947
50 years ago
WASHINGTON-Environmental Protection Administrator William D. Ruckelshaus ordered today an almost complete ban on the use of the pesticide DDT in the United States.
The long-awaited decision gave environmental groups a victory in one of their earliest and toughest battles that began with the publication of the late Rachel Carson's now-famous book, "Silent Spring."
June 14, 1972
25 years ago
DENVER-A jury today condemned Timothy McVeigh to die for the Oklahoma City bombing, siding with prosecutors who called the slaughter of 168 people "the crime the death penalty was designed for."
McVeigh did not flinch, did not even blink. He sat with his hands clasped against his left cheek. His father's shoulders slumped. His sister broke into tears. His mother sat silently.
As he was led out of the courtroom, McVeigh stood and waved to his parents and mouthed the words: "It's OK." He made the same small two-fingered wave to the jurors who condemned him, nodding his head up and down. They stared blankly.
June 14, 1997
— Compiled by Priscilla Lehman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.