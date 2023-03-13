100 years ago
RICHMOND — A bill aimed at the suppression of the Ku Klux Klan and prepared by Senator Leedy of Page County sought to prevent any person or persons from appearing on the highways disguised or with features concealed and imposing heavy penalties for such violations was badly defeated and is dead for this session.
March 10, 1923
The large garage of Mr. W.J. Cook, situated on the Winchester-Millwood Pike six miles south of this city, was destroyed by fire this morning, causing a loss of over $1,000, upon which there is an insurance of only $250.
The fire is believed to have been of incendiary origin. Late the previous night a white tramp applied to Mr. Cook for a night’s lodging, which was refused him on account of his obviously unclean condition. Mr. Cook believes his refusal to accommodate the tramp angered him and in revenge he set fire to the garage.
March 10, 1923
Directors of the Commercial and Savings Bank have contracted with J.L. Crouse of Greensboro, N.C., to raze that portion of the Hotel Evans building fronting on Main Street and to remodel about half of the Piccadilly street side for hotel purposes.
That part reserved on Piccadilly street for the hotel will be remodeled. It will contain an office and lobby, dining-room and sample rooms and 27 guest rooms and is to be managed by F. L. Buckley, who has been proprietor of Hotel Evans for a number of years.
March 10, 1923
J.L. Crouse of Greensboro, N.C., was given the contract for salvaging the Hotel Evans building, now occupying the site of the new bank, and to erect the proposed hotel on Piccadilly street. Mr. Crouse already is doing much work in the city, being the contractor of erecting the Handley schools.
The work of razing the Hotel Evans building will begin on March 26, and under terms of the contract the new hotel is to be ready for occupancy next Aug. 1, while the bank is to be ready for use onSeptember 1.
March 12, 1923
It is understood that a number of bricklayers of Winchester formed a union in this city last night. The meeting was held in the Friendship Fire Engine house. A professional union organizer was present.
It is said that some of the bricklayers are now receiving $1.35 per hour for an eight-hour day, and that the union scale would be $1.75 per hour, with time and half rate prevailing for overtime work. This is $14 per day or $84 per week on an eight-hour basis.
March 13, 1923
The Spanish bull fight and exhibition, which the Famous Players-Lasky Moving Picture Corp., through Manager Baker of the Empire Theater, had arranged for Wednesday afternoon at the fairgrounds will not be allowed to “come off.”
Late Saturday afternoon an officer of the local branch got in touch with state headquarters of the S.P.C.A. in Richmond, with the result that an injunction was ready to be served if the plans of the motion picture people matured.
Whether the two toreadors, who have been touring this country in the interest of the famous Spanish writer’s film, “Blood and Sand,” will reach Winchester this afternoon is not known definitely, but it they do, en route to Washington, they will appear with their bulls upon the Empire stage tonight and explain how the fight and exhibition have been staged elsewhere.
March 13, 1923
75 years ago
Property owners on Fairmont Ave. and Fairmont Ave. extended presented a petition to Winchester council last night asking that action be taken by that body prohibiting the use and occupancy of a tract of land lying west of Fairmont Ave. extended as a labor camp since its use “constitutes a definite nuisance and seriously detracts from the value of other property in the vicinity.”
City Solicitor James P. Reardon stated that the land was in an unzoned area and the council could not legally act in the matter. He pointed out however that citizens always have recourse through the courts in such matters.
March 10, 1948
The White Palace Restaurant’s entry in the JBT turtle derby on March 31 has been royally named “Cleopatra” but if she doesn’t win it may be turtle soup, according to James Choucleris, owner.
Cleopatra was one of several entries announced this morning by the committee planning the derby which is hoped will raise $1,000 for a proposed teen-age center.
March 12, 1948
The Supreme Court ruling which prohibits teaching of religious education in public schools will have no effect on Bible teaching in Frederick County the remainder of the current school year, it is believed here. The decision does not take effect for 30 days and local officials apparently feel that by that time the school year will be nearing conclusion and hope that no steps will be taken to upset the program at that time.
March 12, 1948
When Bill Grove of the O’Sullivan Rubber Co. was vacationing in Cuba this winter he was pleasantly surprised to find on the picture page of the Havana Post a scene of the annual Winchester Apple Blossom Festival.
Grove brought the paper home to pep up 1948 festival officials who might feel their publicity for the annual fete wasn’t getting around.
March 13, 1948
Announcement of the names of the young women chosen to represent the Winchester fire companies in the Apple Blossom Festival firemen’s parade on April 29 .
The honorary fire wardens are Miss Susan Pingley representing the South End, Miss Bernice Hodgson of Friendship, Miss Patricia Carson for Sarah Zane and Miss Anne Butler for Rouss.
Miss Hilda Henry will be honorary warden of the county. She was selected by the Clearbrook Fire Company.
March 13, 1948
50 years agoFive pages have been named who will participate in Apple Blossom Festival coronation ceremonies May 4 on the Handley High school steps.
William T. Armstrong Jr., six-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. William T. Armstrong of 425 Stonewall Ave., attends the New John Kerr Elementary School.
Seven-year-old Patrick Capehart Jones attends John Kerr School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Matthew Jones of 14 Gibbons St.
Allen Ashley Futral III, the only eight-year-old page, is also a student of the John Kerr School. Allen is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Ashley Futral Jr. of 405 Briarmont Drive.
Eric Parkfield Lewis, seven-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. David Parkfield Lewis of 530 Amherst St., will be assisting the other pages at the coronation.
The fifth page in the Court of Queen Shenandoah is Edward Guerrant Thompson Jr., who is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Edward G. Thompson of 214 W. Cork St. Edward is in the first grade at John Kerr Elementary.
These young gentlemen will also ride the Queen’s Float in the Grand Feature Parade on May 5.
March 9, 1973
25 years agoComing down to the wire, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival found a new home for the stag Luncheon.
The old SuperFresh grocery store on Amherst Street will hold the men-only affair on May 1. The building has been vacant since last July 19.
The 900 to 1,200 people who attend the male-bonding bash on the Friday of the Festival used to gather in the packing shed at Winchester Cold Storage on North Loudoun St. However, when Winchester Cold Storage decided to discontinue its apple-packing operation, it leased the warehouse space to a large local retailer.
The Stag Luncheon is hosted by the Winchester Exchange Club.
March 13, 1998
