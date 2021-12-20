100 years ago
NEW YORK — The secret of what makes the "hot dog" wild is out. New York's frankfurter taste has always been strong, but recently police on duty at Madison Square Garden where the 6-day bicycle races are underway, were unable to understand why certain vendors had no trouble disposing of their entire kettles at 30 cents a dog, without even serving the conventional mustard.
The authorities were considering some means of stamping out this profiteering when one bluecoat purchased a "dog" and sampled it. Pure moonshine. Now the police are casting suspicious eyes at every hot dog in town.
Dec. 14, 1921
An egg of unusual size was laid a day or two ago by a hen at the home of Henry Crider in Carpers Valley, according to a report from that section today.It was said the egg measured eight inches around the ends and six and a-half inches around the middle part of the egg.
Dec. 15, 1921
If you should go to the law offices of Lee, Howard and Gregory in Lynchburg, and ask for Mister Gregory, you couldn't find him because there "aint no" Mr. Gregory in the firm. Miss Gregory, thought, is there and she is a full fledged practitioner in the courts of Virginia.
On Tuesday she came to Woodstock to make an application before Judge Whiting to practice in the Clarke County Courts. Certainly, her application was granted for she is a member of a law firm which is representing one side of a big case in Clarke. Miss Gregory is the first woman lawyer to appear in the Shenandoah County Courts. She is a law partner of Jack Lee, one of Virginia's celebrated criminal lawyers and one who has appeared in local courts.
Dec. 17, 1921
75 years ago
Winchester baseball fans paid their final respect yesterday to one of the sport's greatest figures, Walter Johnson, who was buried in Rockville, Md.,
Andrew Bell, secretary emeritus of the Winchester Chamber of Commerce, attended the funeral at the Washington Cathedral after visiting the Pumphrey Funeral Home in Bethesda, Md., where he left a wreath of pink carnations.
The card on the flowers stated "With deepest sympathy from admiring fans." It was signed by A. Ryland Conner, president of the Winchester Park Association, W.A. "Sandy" Baker, manager of the Park baseball team, J. Curtis Fray, manager of the Dr. Pepper Bottling Co., and Mr. Bell.
Many local fans recall a few years ago when Walter Johnson brought his Dr. Pepper baseball team to Winchester for a Fourth of July twin-bill with the Park nine.
During the day the beloved "Big Train" participated in a parade through Winchester and spoke at the Capitol Theater, where he was introduced by Mr. Bell.
More than 1,500 baseball fans saw the holiday bill including 300 children who were guests of the Winchester Lions, Kiwanis and Rotary clubs.
Dec. 14, 1946
Two recently discharged World War II veterans, Carroll Henkel, 91 Lee St, and John Harris, 118 Amherst St., have turned a pre-war hobby into a profitable business enterprise.
Forming a company known as the Henkel-Harris Co. Inc., the two ex-GI's today are finding a rapidly expanding market for their reproductions of corner cupboards, six-leg dining room tables and chests of drawers.
Cabinet making, once only a spare time activity, is now a 24-hour daily business for Henkel and Harris who have established a factory at 318 W. Boscawen St. and are employing two men to turn out their reproductions.
The two men, both veterans, are B.A. Rhodes and W.E. Teets. Henkel is in charge of procurement, selling and office work. Harris is supervisor of the plant. Mrs. Mary Henkel is secretary and treasurer of the corporation.
Dec. 18, 1946
William J. Gochenour, a Maurertown well-driller, recently finished drilling a remarkable well through solid limestone rock for M.B. Hook of Bartonville, Frederick County. A water strata was found at a depth of twenty-five feet that showed a test of more than 1,000 gallons flow per hour. Discovery of such a heavy flow of water at such a depth is very unusual.
Dec. 17, 1946
W.B. Snider, prominent local businessman who reported the first robin in Winchester in the Spring of 1945, now reports what was probably the last snake to be seen in the county this winter.
Snider, who is an ardent sportsman, killed a big copperhead snake on Dec. 9 while hunting in the Nineveh section of the county.
Dec. 18, 1946
Snow which started to fall in the city about 6:30 this morning was still coming down at noon today, causing residents to bring their snow shovels out, and motorists to apply auto chains, for the first time this winter.
Dec. 20, 1946
50 years ago
The Municipal Building Committee is considering three alternatives for the Kurtz building at the corner of Cameron and Boscawen streets:
Demolition of the building for use by the Parking Authority for parking in conjunction with the present complex.
Rental to another lessee.
Renovation of the existing building to provide accommodations for one or more city department functions.
Recently the Cain Furniture store vacated the city-owned building.
Dec. 15, 1971
A shopping center consisting of a market, auto store and pharmacy is under construction on Rt. 11, north of Stephens City.
H.R. "Boots" Mills said the center will include an 1800 sq. ft., addition to the B&M Market now operated by Claude Bennington and a 2,800 sq.ft. store housing White's Auto Store, to be open at the end of March, 1972.
These stores will join with the new Sagers Pharmacy, owned and operated by Roger Sager, Mr. Mills said. There will be ample parking for the combined stores and land will be available for other businesses.
Dec. 20, 1971
25 years ago
His friends are calling him Bill Gates Jr.
For 15-year-old Amit Barman of Cross Junction, it's an apt choice.
This month, the James Wood High School sophomore won a $10,000 award for creating a virtual reality adventure computer game to be marketed in Japan next year.
The youngest of 13 winners internationally, Amit was one of two people in theUnited States to win the award from Enix Entertainment, a Japanese company that held a contest asking people to send in computer games they had programmed and designed themselves.
The program he designed is a three-dimensional, interactive adventure game that asks the user to save the world from destruction by supernatural forces, Amit said.
Dec. 16, 1996
