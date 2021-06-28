100 years ago
In these days of short skirts and silk stockings, pretty legs are as numerous as flies around a molasses barrel, and men in all walks of life, from preachers down, admire them.
Behold, then, the case against John Mills, a young man who lives on Valley Avenue, this city, and one, E. Marchi, proprietor of a shoe shining establishment.
Mills was arrested last night by Policemen Dove and Clark charged with disorderly conduct.
At the hearing before Magistrate Worsley, Marchi testified that he and several friends were motoring along the Valley Pike just south of town, and just for curiosity, he was trying to find out if he could throttle his Hudson speedster down to 3 miles per hour. During the slow-speed trials, he said, his car passed the home of Mr. Mills three times. He was coming back into town, he said, the third time, when Mills accosted him, cursed him, and invited him to get out of his car, with the avowed purpose of beating him up. Instead of complying, Marchi came to police headquarters and had a warrant issued for Mills.
Asked why he had accosted Marchi and his friends, Mills told the court that they were "looking at his wife's legs, that his wife was doing some washing in the side yard of their home and that her legs were visible to all. He said the men were "peeping" at his wife every time they passed and they pointed their fingers at her several times.
Without going into the alluring qualities of the lady's legs, as told by her husband, Magistrate Worsely concluded that the testimony failed to give Mills an excuse for starting a row, and he, therefore fined Mills $5 and costs, which was paid.
The result of the decision would seem to be that gentlemen are free to peep at the ladies' legs, provided the same are on exhibition, so long as they conduct themselves as gentlemen during the peeping process.
June 22, 1921
The committee in charge of the Sarah Zane races, which are to be held on July 4, announced today that a big block dance would be held at night in front of Hotel Jack, beginning at 8 p.m. Music will be furnished by Seal's Jazz Orchestra and the occasion is expected to be quite a brilliant affair. Arrangements for the same are in the hands of Henry Seal.
The street will be roped off and cleaned up for this occasion.
June 23, 1921
The work of constructing the massive foundation for the new United Brethren Church to be erected on the site of the old house of worship on North Braddock St., but to embrace also two additional lots, has been virtually completed, and the brick work is to be started at an early date. Hard red brick laid in cement will be used, and the walls will be 18 inches thick.
June 23, 1921
BERRYVILLE - The Town Council took steps to ascertain the cost of construction of a big dam on the Blue Ridge Mountains, at the source of the present municipal reservoir, which will insure the community of an adequate water supply for a generation.
This step was taken by the council after Maj. H.W. Carpenter had submitted a report showing that a big retaining wall of concrete, rock and clay could be constructed across the ravine just above the present reservoir, which would hold 2,500,000 gallons of water. Major Carpenter roughly estimated the dam would cost about $5,000. The dam would be 10 feet at its highest point and would be 280 feet long.
June 24, 1921
The community play-ground will open for its third season Saturday at Friends' Meeting House Grounds, Washington and Piccadilly streets. All children between five and fourteen are invited. It is free.
Two members of the graduating class of the high school, Katherine Barnett and Marian Barr, will be in charge under the direct supervision of Miss Stowers; members of the Friends' Recreation Committee and volunteers from the various churches and Camp Fire Girls will assist.
There will be lots of fun on the slides, in the sand piles, and some excellent stories told under the trees.
June 24, 1921
MIDDLETOWN - A very delightful time was spent on the banks of Cedar Creek Monday evening by a crowd of youngsters from Middletown.
The crowd left town in cars and went to the creek, where they built a large bonfire along the bank, then spent several hours around the fire toasting marshmallows and roasting "weenies."
Later the boys gave a delightful surprise by bringing ice cream and iced drinks, which were thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.
June 25, 1921
COLORADO SPRINGS, Col.- An army of grasshoppers estimated to be 15 miles wide and 20 miles long is advancing on El Paso County, Col., from the southwest, County Agent J.C. Kale announced today. They are destroying virtually all vegetation in their path.
June 25, 1921
Old swimming holes were visited yesterday by large numbers of people, who spent several hours in the water seeking relief from the hot weather. A party of about 125 from Winchester and vicinity spent the afternoon at the famous old "hole" in Clevenger's bottom land on the Opequon.
The temperature remained in the nineties during the entire day, which was the hottest thus far of the summer.
Ice dealers reported unusually large demands for ice on Saturday. Both of the local ice manufacturing plants were running to full capacity and their combined sales over the platform amounted to approximately 115,350 pounds. The local plants also shipped ice by the carload.
June 27, 1921
The first shipment of apples from the Winchester district this season was made a day or two ago by F. Amos Shryock. They were Yellow Transparents, and there were about 40 bushel baskets in the shipment.
Early apples were being peddled this morning at 50 cents per peck.
June 28, 1921
75 years ago
Eugene F. Dearing, commander of the Conrad-Hoover Post of the American Legion, announced today that Gibson White, son of Mrs. Luther White, 104 W. Southwerk St., and James Brumback, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Brumback, Opequon, left today for Blacksburg to attend "Boys' State," in session on the V.P.I. campus at Blacksburg next week.
The two youths, both high school juniors, were selected by the Legion to attend the self-governed gathering of boys as being the outstanding all around male juniors from the city and county high schools. White represents Winchester and Brumback Frederick County.
June 22, 1946
Approval was granted by the Frederick County School Board in special session this morning for the purchase of a thirty acre tract of the Glass Estate on the Northwestern Grade just past the city limits at $30,000 for a site for the new county consolidated high school. The tract is located on the west side of the northwestern grade just east of the Massey orchards.
June 25, 1946
50 years ago
Twenty-first annual "Hamfest" of the Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club will be here on Saturday and Sunday, July 31 and Aug 1. This was announced by Thomas S. Strickler, Front Royal club president.
Widely recognized as the largest conclave of amateur radio operators in the eastern seaboard area, the 1971 get-together of "hams," is expected to bring more than 700 persons to Winchester.
George B. Ritter, W4UGX, Winchester, and Richard E. Rush, W4HXB, Berryville, co-chairmen of the "Hamfest" for a number of years, will again manage the event, Mr. Strickler said.
June 25, 1971
25 years ago
Frederick County finally has a buyer for one of its surplus schools.
The Frederick County Public Works Committee voted to recommend selling the Gore School to Hebron Baptist Church for $10,000.
Committee Chairman Charles Orndoff Sr. told the committee that the $10,000 offer was the best deal for the building and land. The church had last offered $7,500. Hebron Baptist Church is just across the street from the school.
The school, built on 5.5 acres, opened in October 1938, and closed as a public school in June 1988. Students and many teachers who attended and worked at Gore school moved to Indian Hollow Elementary school, which opened in 1988 at Hayfield.
June 26, 1996
— Compiled by Priscilla Lehman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.