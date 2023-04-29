100 years ago
An order has been entered in the Corporation Court giving the trustees of the Presbyterian Church of Winchester authority to sell off a portion of their manse property on North Braddock Street to Mr. Benjamin F. Davis.
The portion of the lot sold is to come off of the Peyton Street side of the manse property.
Mr. Davis owns the fine residence across the alley from the lot he has just purchased from the church and he expects to put up another handsome residence there.
April 25, 1923
RALEIGH, N.C. — Migration of more than 5,000 unskilled Negro laborers to Richmond and Baltimore from North Carolina during the past week has necessitated shutting down of more than fifty highway construction projects, according to statements today by State Highway Commission officials.
Promises of practically double the usual wage scale here for common labor by employment agents have induced the Negroes to migrate, it was said.
April 25, 1923
RICHMOND — Swimming and boating on Westhampton Lake and indulgence in any other forms of sport or athletics on Sunday have been banned at the University of Richmond.
The announcement of the enactment of "blue law" regulation was made in the Richmond college chapel by W.L. Prince, dean of students.
Dean Prince said the action was due to the fact that this is a Christian educational institution - not a country club.
April 27, 1923
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Prohibition of the sale of buttermilk was demanded by Representative Stofflet of Northampton, in a resolution in the legislature. He branded the fluid as an intoxicant and asked that the state police be ordered to search all milk wagons "for this nefarious death-dealing fluid."
Mr. Stofflet explained his resolution was prompted by a statement in Legislative debate that buttermilk contained more than one half of one percent alcohol.
April 27, 1923
BALTIMORE, Md. — A resolution asking for an amendment of the election laws making it permissible for a woman when registering to state her age as "twenty-one years and over," was introduced at the session of the semi-annual convention of the Federation of Republican Women.
Miss Gertrude Leimbach said in support of the resolution, "When Mrs. Jones learns that Mrs. Smith, who lives next door, is to be one of the registration clerks, she will not register because she knows Mrs. Smith will tell the neighborhood that she is 42 years old, when she has been passing as 35."
April 30, 1923
The building committee of Grace Lutheran Church has been authorized by the congregation to proceed at once with the work of erecting a large and modern parish house on ground already owned by the congregation, adjoining the church property on West Water Street.
The church owns the old hall of the Rouss Fire Company and also a stone dwelling now occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Walker McC. Bond, which was sold some time since by the Jacob Baker heirs to the church. All of this space will be utilized for the new parish house.
The parish house will be constructed of brick and will be two stories high. It will have a seating capacity of 800 and will contain class rooms. The building and equipment will cost between $50,000 and $75,000.
May 1, 1923
Local Salvation Army circles are much stirred up over the strange disappearance of Captain Sven Sorenton, who was in charge of the Army headquarters here.
Without leaving any word of his intention of leaving town and not saying anything to his wife of his going away, Capt. Sorenton suddenly disappeared, and although the local police have been asked to assist in locating the man, he has not been found.
When he left home on Friday morning last he had only $2 in his pockets, so it is concluded he had not sufficient money to have gone far.
He left home telling his wife he was going to the army's headquarters at the courthouse hall. He was driving his Overland automobile, which is a five passenger machine.
It is known he started to the Rouss garage to have a tire repaired and this was the last seen of him.
May 1, 1923
75 years ago
Buddy Wagner's World Champion Hell Drivers automobile and motorcycle stunt show will appear as a special feature of the Apple Blossom Festival at the Airport Speedway.
This was announced by Kermit Batt, local auto racing promoter who is bringing the troupe of daredevil stars here during the festival.
The long distance automobile leap through space from one of the highest elevated rampways ever erected on a racetrack headlines a program of 28 thrill-packed cycle and car crashes.
April 26, 1948
Attending the 21st annual Apple Blossom Festival will be all five major newsreel companies due in the city to cover the highlights of the 2-day fete.
Lamar Keen, member of the promotion committee in charge of press and newsreel coverage, said today that Paramount, Movingtone, Universal Warner-Pathe and MGM will all have cameramen here for the festival.
Most of the cameras will focus on Bing Crosby Friday when he serves as grand marshal of the feature parade.
April 26, 1948
By Circuit court decree entered by Judge Elliott Marshall, the residential property at 28 S. Loudoun St. is to be turned over to trustees of Grace Lutheran Church for use as an "Old Ladies Home" within the next six months. An agreement on the terms of the decree was reached by litigants interested in the estate of Miss Margaretta "Gettie" Miller, who died in 1938 and whose will directed how her holdings should be disposed of.
The Rev. William E. Eisenberg, pastor of Grace church, said today an administrative unit will be set up by the congregation to manage the home to be known as "The Godfrey Miller Home," in honor of the testator's father.
April 28, 1948
Paper apple blossom petals made by students at Handley will be dropped by a navy plane flying over the parade route tomorrow.
The single plane will fly in from the east immediately after 40 planes from the Naval Air Training station at Anacostia transverse the parade route from north to south.
April 29, 1948
50 years ago
The Clearbrook Woolen Co. sold a 30-acre tract including its former mill building and a nearby warehouse to a Fairfax man yesterday for $270,000, according to William H. Lawrence Jr., president of the woolen company.
Lawrence said neither the Clearbrook Welding and Repair shop, located in the mill, nor the Clearbrook Woolen Shop, near the southeast corner of Rt. 11 and the Brucetown Road, will close down.
The woolen company closed down its manufacturing operations in August 1971 after more than 30 years of business, citing competition from imported fabrics. Last summer, Frederick County bought for $165,000 the companys' former employee's recreation park, a 45-acre tract adjoining the mill property.
April 25, 1973
25 years ago
The deal to land TJ Maxx in the Winchester Home Depot Center is nearly done.
Now, developers have set their sights on another store to help anchor the regional shopping center.
Kevin Adams, executive vice-president of the Adams Development Group, said Monday that Target has been contacted about locating one of its department stores in Winchester.
Target and TJ Maxx could become part of the "regional power center" that will be anchored by Home Depot. The center is being built between the Wal-Mart Supercenter on South Pleasant Valley Road and Interstate 81.
The Home Depot will be located almost directly next to the new Lowe's store being constructed behind the existing Lowe's on South Pleasant Valley Road.
April 28, 1998
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.