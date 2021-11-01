100 years ago
Numerous letters signed "K.K.K.," have been sent through the local post office during the last few days addressed to certain individuals warning that unless they change their standard of morals for the better the "K's" will "get" them.
A number of men who are reported to have more or less neglected their wives and little families for "flappers" are understood to have been made special targets.
Many married women have openly expressed their approval of any plan that will induce husbands to spend more of their time around the family firesides.
It also has been reported that a considerable number has been received by the local branch of the Ku Klux Klan since the fizzle of the recent congressional investigation of Imperial Wizard Simmons in Washington.
Oct. 26, 1921
Handley Council No. 634, United Commercial Travelers of this city, will be formally instituted on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Odd Fellows hall. A banquet will follow the ceremonies at Hotel Evans. The toastmaster will be Mr. Charles W. Trenary of Winchester and Mayor W.W. Glass will welcome the visitors.
Oct. 26, 1921
The heaviest frost of the season thus far was noticed this morning, 16 days later than usual. October 10 is ordinarily the frost date for this section of the Shenandoah Valley.
Oct. 26, 1921
The local Boy Scout Troop, which was the largest in the United States, has been divided up into three troops each numbering 32 boys, and three officers to each troop. This is the system recommended by national headquarters.
The three new scoutmasters appointed by the scout council are John I. Brown, troop 1; S.C. Lacy or Roy Cather, troop 2; and the Rev. Clarence Woods, troop 3.
Oct. 26, 1921
Work has been resumed on improvement to the property of the Church of the Sacred Heart on South Main Street.
Foundations are now being laid for an enlargement of the rectory and an arched passageway will be built connecting the church with the home of the parish priest.
Oct. 26, 1921
Judge Henry W. Holt of Staunton, who came here yesterday to sit in the case concerning extension of the city limits, made a tour of Winchester and its environs, yesterday with a number of local officials.
If the proposed boundaries are finally adopted, the present northern boundary would be changed only slightly except on the northeast.
On the west it would run almost parallel with a ridge west of the old town spring and curve to the south and southeast near the R.M . Henry lands on the Valley pike.
Then it would cross, taking in the Rouss Spring land, and run northward on the east of Harris Addition and then in a northwesterly direction to a point north of the Winchester fair grounds.
The new boundaries would take in virtually all of the suburban property that have been recently divided into building lots or which are soon to be so developed.
Oct. 28, 1921
The new map of the city of Winchester, including outlying sections to be annexed, was approved this morning by Judge Henry W. Holt.
The court decided to leave out a portion of the R.M. Henry land near the Valley pike and also to leave out the Hunter Williams property near the Millwood road.
Oct. 29, 1921
Authority is given to the Chief of Police M.A. Doran by Mayor Glass to employ plainclothes men if necessary, to maintain order on Halloween night.
Chief Doran called attention today to the ancient ordinance passed by the City Council some time ago, which he announces will be enforced. This ordinance prohibits masquerade parties, wearing masks or other disguise from appearing on the streets and provides punishment for violation thereof.
Oct. 29, 1921
75 years ago
There is no professional jealousy at 137 W. Boscawen St., where three local dentists have their offices in Dr. Leslie M. Bell's new medical building.
Winchester dentists with offices on the second floor of the former Benjamin Holliday home place, recently remodeled into a modern professional building, are Dr. Edwin C. Yost, Dr. William F. Schenck, and Dr. McL. Samuel Birch.
Oct. 26, 1946
Plans were nearing completion today for the diphtheria immunization clinic to be held at the District Nurse Association office here on Nov 7 under the sponsorship of the Winchester Memorial Hospital Junior Auxiliary.
Toxoid will be administered by a local physician to both white and colored children from the age of 6 months to 7 years. The clinic will be free to parents who can't afford to provide the immunizing agent themselves.
It is alarming, the local auxiliary reported, to know how few children in Winchester have been protected against diphtheria, considered one of the most hazardous diseases of childhood.
During 1945 there were 669 cases in Virginia causing 52 deaths. Doctors have been alarmed by the recent upward trend of the disease among children.
Oct. 29, 1946
"Common Sense, Horse Sense, and Nonsense" is the announced subject to be discussed here tomorrow night, Nov. 1, in Sarah Zane Hall. The address is the focal point of an elaborate program and banquet which is to be given in celebration by the Winchester Rotary Club, this week observing its Silver Anniversary.
"Aunt Susan" Tokes, who acted as cateress for the first dinner meeting in 1921, will also act in that position on the Silver Anniversary celebration.
Oct. 31, 1946
October bowed out yesterday with a record high of 85 in Winchester.
The general killing frost usually due during October failed to put in an appearance. Rainfall was 3.25 inches, about normal.
Nov. 1, 1946
50 years ago
Area streams were high and swift today in the wake of heavy rains over the past several days.
The Shenandoah River had spilled across River Road in Clarke County today. Hogue Creek west of Winchester was reported up about five feet and very swift.
A school bus that was washed into the creek at the Indian Hollow Road yesterday was still in the creek today, some 40 yards from where it went in.
No one was hurt and the bus was not believed to be damaged.
Oct. 26, 1971
25 years ago
Shenandoah University is developing the first graduate level Nurse Midwifery program in Virginia.
Beginning next fall, the University will admit up to 10 students to the two-year program, according to Pamela Webber, chairwoman of the Division of Nursing at Shenandoah.
Oct. 26, 1996
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.