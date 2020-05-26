100 years ago
There is on display in the window of the Commercial and Savings Bank a straw hat which is attracting much attention. The hat, which is a pretty creation in straw, was made by Miss Louise Hollis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William L. Hollis. She is a pupil at the John Kerr School and is under the tutelage of Miss Louise O. Zirkle, manual arts instructor at the school.
The students in this class turn out as a regular part of the curriculum straw hats of beautiful design and the one on display in the bank window is one of many pretty shapes made by the pupils at the school.
May 18, 1920
Lt. Com. R.J. Weeks and Chief Petty Officer R. McCann of the U.S. Navy arrived today from Washington to take part in the exercises at the Empire theater tonight when a 10-inch armor piercing shell will be presented on behalf of the department to Mr. James Ritter of the John Handley High School, who recently won a state-wide essay contest. Mr. Ritter will turn over the shell to Superintendent F.E. Clerk of the city schools, and it will be erected in one of the school buildings.
May 18, 1920
Some excitement was caused in the vicinity of Hotel Evans, shortly before 6 yesterday evening when a young girl driving a large touring car figured in an unusual accident in which she miraculously escaped serious injury.
She was driving the car and was alone; she drove down the Fort Hill on Main street and attempted to turn eastward onto Piccadilly street at Hotel Evans. She miscalculated the width of the street or the steering gear failed to work because the car dashed onto the sidewalk of Hotel Evans, smashed the White Way lamp there, struck a Ford jitney nearby, damaging it, and then stopped against the hotel building after running along on the Piccadilly street sidewalk for some distance.
A large crowd gathered and gave advice, but the young girl, the most unconcerned person in the crowd, guided the car back onto the roadway and drove on. Her car was slightly damaged.
May 19, 1920
The Junior Red Cross is offering two cents per quart for flies caught by the boys and girls of our county and for the boy or girl who gets the most quarts from now until June 30 a prize of $8 is offered.
May 19, 1920
Evangeline, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s immortal love epic, the most sublime in the history of American literature, delighted a good sized crowd at the special matinee this afternoon at the Empire Theater. It is a dramatic visualization of the immortal poem.
During the intermission tonight, Miss Emma Howard Wight will deliver her famous declaration which has merited this noted writer much praise from all over the country, “Prayer Amidst the War Ruins,” just at the conclusion of the first show which occurs about 8:55 lasting about 8 minutes.
May 20, 1920
The Wayside Inn at Middletown was the scene last night of the banquet of the Class of 1920 of the Winchester High School.
The table was set with 22 covers for the members of the class and their guests, and the class colors and flowers were in evidence in the dainty place cards prepared by Miss Josephine Hodges.
After a spread such as only Mrs. Rhodes can prepare, Miss Lillian Doing, acting as toastmistress, presented in a delightful manner those who were to respond on subjects appropriate to a class which is about to graduate.
Those who responded were: Miss Mary Rhodes, The Class; Mr. William Brown, the Boys; Miss Elizabeth Hollis, the Girls; Mr. H.S. Duffey, Remembrances of the Class; Miss Esther Solenberger, the Faculty; Miss Portia Robinson; Our Future. All of the responses were witty and delivered with a punch.
May 21, 1920
75 years ago
The mercury in the city dipped to 50 last night. It was still cold at noon today, the mercury having climbed to only 60. But warmer weather is forecast for Sunday.
May 19, 1945
M.B. Clowe announced this morning that the jewelry store on North Loudoun Street, formerly owned by the Thomas Co., and operated by him in their interests, is as of Friday, May 18, fully owned and operated by him under the name of Clowe Jewelry Store.
Mr. Clowe took over the business here in 1904 from his father, the late H.W. Clowe, who established it here in 1876.
In 1938, the young Mr. Clowe sold the business to the Thomas Co.,but continued to operate the store for them.
May 19, 1945
First Lt. Edward H. Grove, 24, husband of Mrs. Janet R. Grove, of Valley Avenue, this city, has been liberated as a prisoner of the Germans, according to a cablegram received yesterday through Red Cross channels.
Lt. Grove, who is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Claude M. Grove, was reported missing in action in Germany April 14. He was attached to General Patton’s Sixth Armored Division. It was speaheading the drive into central Germany at the time of his capture only about three weeks before the downfall of the Nazis.
The mercury in Winchester hit a new high for the year yesterday with a reading of 90 degrees at the Research Laboratory. The last highest temperature was in April when the mercury reached 89 in the unseasonable warmth that brought blossoms out ahead of time and caused the apple crop to be severely reduced later by freezing weather.
May 22, 1945
A second telegram from the War Department which stated that Sgt. James E. Holland, previously reported missing in action in Germany on April 19, was killed on that day, was received Monday evening by Mrs. Nellie R. Holland, 2 W. Leicester St.
The son of Mrs. Holland and the late A.P. Holland, he was attached to the armored division of General Patton, now in Germany, and had been overseas since November 1944, serving in France and Germany.
May 23, 1945
Pvt. Isaac Moore, son of Mrs. Sally Moore of Hayfield, has advised his family that he is no longer a prisoner of the Germans.
Mrs. Marguerite Moore, a government clerk in Washington, received the good news from her husband yesterday and in turn notified his mother.
Pvt. Moore was reported missing in action on Oct. 30 by the Army but wrote to his wife in December that he was a prisoner of war.
May 23, 1945
RICHMOND — From the standpoint of weather, Virginia is experiencing the most unusual spring ever recorded. Foy N. Hibbard, chief of the Richmond Weather Bureau, said today. Weather Bureau records, which date back to 1880, show an unusual cold month of May was followed by the hottest March and one of the warmest Aprils in 65 years.
May 24, 1945
50 years ago
The 17-year locusts are with us. Right on time as predicted by the experts. And there are thousands yet to come.
Most of the cicadas swarming over your trees and bushes now are males. Wait till you notice one of the pesky creatures cutting holes in the branches of trees or bushes. That means the ladies have arrived, have mated and are ready to lay eggs in the cuts they are making.
This should happen about 10 days after the cicadas start to come out.
The favorite of the cicada is the apple tree and they are also partial to cherry and plum trees.
May 22, 1970
25 years ago
Residents of the Clarke County community of Frogtown should keep a close watch on their pets.
Steve Stiefel, environmental health manager of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said Friday that a bobcat killed in Frogtown on Wednesday tested positive for rabies.
Frogtown is “on the mountain,” on Route 649.
A Frogtown resident spotted the bobcat fighting with two of his dogs, Stiefel said. The resident killed the wild animal and the Clarke County Health Department sent the bobcat’s head to Luray laboratory for rabies testing.
Another resident informed Stiefel that the bobcat lived in a den that may house other wild animals.
Rabies is usually transmitted to humans via contact with wild animals, Steifel noted.
May 20, 1995
