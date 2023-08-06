100 years ago
The Commercial Hotel, built on the Piccadilly Street side of the old hotel Evans site, is to be opened for business about Aug. 15.
The hotel, which contains 26 bedrooms, dining room, and lobby will be managed by Mr. and Mrs. F.L. Buckley, who were in charge of the old Evans Hotel.
Completion next spring of the new George Washington Hotel, in the course of construction at the southeast corner of Market and Piccadilly streets will give Winchester ample hotel facilities for accommodation of the traveling public.
Aug. 2, 1923
The sale of the Winchester Inn lots on next Saturday will be one of the largest and most important sales of city real estate made for some time.
Men are busy clearing the land of brush and filling in depressions. There are twenty six of these lots, seventeen of which have sewer and water connections. An agreement has been made with the Common Council for extension of the sewer and water mains up Cork street to the top of the hill adjoining the Shenandoah Valley Academy property. This street has been opened and is now being rapidly improved.
Situated within easy distance of the Handley School and Handley Public Park, close to Stewart Street that is now being completed all the way to the Handley grounds, these lots are expected to bring good prices.
Aug. 2, 1923
SAN FRANCISCO — In the early hours of last evening, after a day which had brought renewed hope of recovery, death came suddenly and struck down Warren G. Harding, with a stroke of cerebral apoplexy.
Mrs. Harding was reading to him a few minutes before 7:30 p.m. when she noticed a shudder run through his frame.
Brigadier-General Sawyer, chief of staff of the physicians, who has been attending the chief executive, who also was in the room, and the two nurses present did all they could but it availed nothing.
Aug. 3, 1923
News of President Harding’s death last night was received in Winchester as quickly as it was received anywhere in the east, due to radio.
Many of the local amateur stations in this city received the word at 11:30 p.m. as it was broadcast throughout the east and almost at the same time long distance telephone confirmed the first information.
Before midnight all the fire bells in town were being tolled in memory of the dead President and later the sad tones of a church bell were heard chiming.
The first detailed information and official account of President Harding’s death was received by The Star from the Associated Press early in the morning.
As the bulletins were received they were posted in front of the Star building and crowds gathered, reading the news and departed in silence.
Vice-President Coolidge, who was sworn in as President early this morning, was in Winchester during the presidential campaign and made a rear platform speech during the stop of his train here. The speech was heard by a large throng of people and the impression he made at that time was a most favorable one.
Aug. 3, 1923
The swimming pool at the American Legion building will be reopened tomorrow and continue throughout the summer, provided there is not another shortage of water. The pool is equipped with Wallace and Tierman Company’s chlorine apparatus.
The ladies will have use of the pool on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays of each week from 10 a.m. to noon and it will be open to men at all times with the exception of the hours when it is reserved for ladies.
Aug. 3, 1923
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Resolutions deploring what is termed the failure of the state government to handle properly the lynching problem, were unanimously adopted by the Commission on Inter-Racial Co-operation, which is in session here.
The resolutions drew no distinction between various sections of the country and deplored failure to stamp out lynching, which was termed “the most conspicuous enemy of justice and rightousness and a most flagrant violation of the constitution of our great country.”
Aug. 3, 1923
State health authorities are perplexed over what seems a new disease, a new form of influenza. Thus far it is restricted to eastern Virginia, but it is so prevalent that State Health Commissioner Williams has sent out letters describing the characteristics and urging that all cases be reported. The disease has been termed “Devil’s Grip.”
It resembles an outbreak in Virginia in 1898. The patient first develops a high temperature, then comes a twenty-four hour period of violent abdominal pains, which pass, leaving extreme lassitude.
Aug. 3, 1923
A telegraphic report reached the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad station in Winchester at 3 o’clock this afternoon to the effect that a multitude of people — estimated by observers at no less than 100,000 had surrounded the train bearing the body of the late President Harding, and that it was at that time absolutely impossible to clear the Baltimore and Ohio tracks for the train to proceed on its way to Washington.
Large numbers of Winchester people who went to Martinsburg this morning, expecting to see the train pause there about 10:30, learned upon arriving that the train was running far behind schedule owing to crowds blocking the right of way, and it was learned this afternoon that the train may not pass Martinsburg until nearly midnight.
Aug. 7, 1923
75 years ago
Leslie D. Kline, county superintendent of schools, announced today that there will be no work permits issued to students of school age this fall for farm or orchard tasks.
“The law requires that all boys and girls from 7 to 16 must attend school. This will be strictly enforced,” said Kline.
All children entering school for the first time must be vaccinated.
Aug. 4, 1948
Three bands have been engaged for the fun festival starting Monday at the old airport on Rt. 50 for the benefit of Winchester Memorial hospital building fund.
According to Delmer Robinson, general chairman, there will be a concert Monday night by McIlwee’s Municipal band.
Peggy and Her Melody String Girls will play at the grounds Tuesday night and Don Patton and His Swing Boys will play there Wednesday.
Aug. 6, 1948
RICHMOND — The State department of health today reported another polio case, moving Virginia’s total for the year up to 128.
Aug.7, 1948
50 years ago
WASHINGTON — Lawyers for President Nixon told a federal judge today that the court lacks jurisdiction to enforce the subpoena served on the President by Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox.
An attempt to enforce the subpoena demanding presidential tape recordings, they said, “Would be an unwarranted and unsupportable violation of the constitutional doctrine of separation of powers.”
Aug. 7, 1973
25 years ago
The opening of Frederick County’s new emergency communications center has been delayed until next Wednesday morning.
The facility, located in the basement of the Joint Judicial Center on North Kent Street in downtown Winchester, was scheduled to be up and running at 2 a.m. Wednesday.
But the county’s public safety communications director, John Webb, said Wednesday that Bell Atlantic has yet to install transmitter control circuits.
Currently all emergency 911 calls in Winchester and Frederick County are routed through city dispatchers inside the Public Safety Building on North Cameron Street.
The new center has been built to accommodate the City of Winchester if the city and county decide to combine their emergency communications services.
It also has been built to serve as an emergency outpost for local officials during severe weather.
Aug. 6, 1998
